Cogobuy : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 10 JUNE 2021

COGOBUY GROUP

科 通 芯 城 集 團

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0400)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 10 JUNE 2021

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as indicated below at the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company for the year 2021 to be held at IngDan Innovation Center, 1st Floor Microsoft Comtech Tower, No. 55 Gaoxin South 9th Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China on Thursday, 10 June 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2(a). To re-elect Mr. Kang Jingwei Jeffrey as an executive director of the Company.

2(b). To re-elect Mr. Hao Chunyi Charlie as an independent non-executive director of the Company.