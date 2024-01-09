Cogra: second-quarter sales plummet

Cogra is down 11% after announcing sales down 18.6% to 13.6 million euros for its second quarter of 2023-24, bringing growth for its entire first half-year accounting period to +5.6% at 26.7 million.



"The previous year was marked by the energy crisis, which particularly favored wood energies", the company points out, adding that the level of activity in the first quarter of 2023-24 "also reflected the build-up of anticipation stocks".



"The start of the winter season is therefore slowing down, all the more so as heating needs are currently limited by the mild weather at the beginning of winter", continues the wood pellet producer.



