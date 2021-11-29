Log in
Cogstate : Clinical Trial in Dementia with Lewy Bodies Used Cogstate Digital Assessments and Data Quality Services to Support the Evaluation of Neflamapimod

11/29/2021 | 02:11pm EST
Study Demonstrated Neflamapimod Improved Cognition, Motor Function and Dementia Progression Relative to Placebo

Neuroscience technology company, Cogstate Ltd (ASX.CGS), announced its digital cognitive assessments were part of the primary endpoint in the AscenD-LB study, a phase 2 clinical trial in Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) conducted by EIP Pharma Inc. The company announced final results of the trial, which demonstrated neflamapimod treatment led to significant improvement relative to placebo in cognition, functional mobility and dementia progression in patients with DLB.

DLB is the second most common form of dementia, and currently there are no treatments available for the disease. The AcendD-LB trial results represent a possible breakthrough in development of a therapeutic candidate for individuals impacted by DLB worldwide.

The primary objective of the AscenD-LB study was to evaluate the effect of neflamapimod, an oral investigational drug, on cognition, as measured by Cogstate digital assessments (Detection, Identification, One Card Learning, One Back, Verbal Fluency and Category Fluency).

Secondary endpoints included the ten-item Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI), Timed Up and Go test (TUG), and the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB), for which Cogstate provided comprehensive data quality services including rater training and central monitoring.

"For years, strategies to treat neurodegenerative diseases have sought to support cholinergic neurotransmission in the basal forebrain," said Dr. Paul Maruff, Cogstate Chief Innovation Officer. "This is a remarkable finding that for people with DLB treatment with the drug neflamapimod-proposed to restore the function of basal forebrain cholinergic neurons though inhibition of p38α kinase-resulted in substantial improvement on the measures of attentional function, as shown via the Cogstate battery. This success reflects innovation and precision in preclinical development and clinical translation of the drug. It also provides a strong foundation for further development of neflamapimod as a treatment for DLB. Congratulations to the team at EIP Pharma and to all of the patients, caregivers and clinicians who contributed to this trial."

Read the press release from EIP Pharma here: https://bit.ly/3HN9ybF

About Cogstate Ltd.
Cogstate Ltd. (ASX:CGS) is a neuroscience technology company focused on optimising brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. Cogstate pioneers rapid, reliable and highly sensitive digital cognitive testing technologies, and delivers data quality services for clinical outcome assessments that combine scientific insights, innovative operational approaches and advanced analytics. For more than 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world.

Media Inquiries
Rachel Colite - rcolite@cogstate.com

