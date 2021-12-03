Log in
    CGS   AU000000CGS8

COGSTATE LIMITED

(CGS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cogstate : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CGS

12/03/2021 | 12:42am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

COGSTATE LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2026 EX $1.00

400,000

03/12/2021

to be confirmed

New class - code

OPTION EXPIRING 27-OCT-2026 EX $2.379

1,000,000

03/12/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

COGSTATE LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

80090975723

1.3

ASX issuer code

CGS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2026 EX $1.00

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Notice of AGM held on 27 October 2021 Resolution 7, including Annexure C:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02424939-3A576475?access_token=83

ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.00000000

31/8/2026

For

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option Other

Description

CGS: Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Notice of AGM held on 27 October 2021 Resolution 5, including Annexure A: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02424939-3A576475?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

400,000

use

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 27-OCT-2026 EX $2.379

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,000,000

For

Bradley O'Connor

Bradley O'Connor

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1? No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Notice of AGM held on 27 October 2021 Resolution 6, including Annexure B: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02424939-3A576475?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CogState Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 05:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
