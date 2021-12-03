Cogstate : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CGS

For personal use only

Entity name

COGSTATE LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2026 EX $1.00 400,000 03/12/2021 to be confirmed New class - code OPTION EXPIRING 27-OCT-2026 EX $2.379 1,000,000 03/12/2021 to be confirmed

