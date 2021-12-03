Cogstate : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CGS
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
COGSTATE LTD
Date of this announcement
Friday December 03, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2026 EX $1.00
400,000
03/12/2021
to be confirmed
New class - code
OPTION EXPIRING 27-OCT-2026 EX $2.379
1,000,000
03/12/2021
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
COGSTATE LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
80090975723
1.3
ASX issuer code
CGS
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
3/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2026 EX $1.00
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
3/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personal
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Notice of AGM held on 27 October 2021 Resolution 7, including Annexure C:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02424939-3A576475?access_token=83
ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.00000000
31/8/2026
For
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
CGS: Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Notice of AGM held on 27 October 2021 Resolution 5, including Annexure A:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02424939-3A576475?access_token=83
ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
only
Number of +securities
400,000
use
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
OPTION EXPIRING 27-OCT-2026 EX $2.379
personal
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
3/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,000,000
For
Bradley O'Connor
Bradley O'Connor
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Notice of AGM held on 27 October 2021 Resolution 6, including Annexure B:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02424939-3A576475?access_token=83
ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 8
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
CogState Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 05:41:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about COGSTATE LIMITED
Sales 2022
64,1 M
45,3 M
45,3 M
Net income 2022
9,19 M
6,50 M
6,50 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
41,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
388 M
276 M
275 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
6,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023
4,83x
Nbr of Employees
164
Free-Float
47,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends COGSTATE LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
2,25 AUD
Average target price
2,88 AUD
Spread / Average Target
28,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.