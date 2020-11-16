CohBar : XBRL Q3 2020

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Document and Entity Information [Abstract]
Entity Registrant Name
CohBar, Inc.
|
Entity Central Index Key
0001522602
Amendment Flag
false
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Document Type
10-Q
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
true
Entity Ex Transition Period
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
57,963,409
Entity File Number
001-38326
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Incorporation State Country Code
DE
