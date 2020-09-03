Log in
CohBar to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

09/03/2020 | 08:46am EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Steven Engle, will present a company update at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference
 Tuesday, September 15 at 4:00 PM ET
 Webcast: The presentation may be accessed via webcast at the scheduled time, or following the presentation, using the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/cwbr/1605854

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases because of the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar  has four preclinical programs: CB5138 Analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 Analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to CohBar and its business can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in CohBar’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and other filings with the SEC, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contacts:
Jordyn Tarazi
Director of Investor Relations
CohBar, Inc.
(650) 445-4441
Jordyn.tarazi@cohbar.com

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
