COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
Cohen & Company Sets Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

03/01/2021
PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that morning to discuss these results.

The conference call will be available via webcast. Interested parties can access the webcast by clicking the webcast link on the Company’s homepage at www.cohenandcompany.com. Those wishing to listen to the conference call with operator assistance can dial (877) 686-9573 (domestic) or (706) 643-6983 (international), with participant pass code 2381120, or request the Cohen & Company earnings call. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406, participant pass code 2381120.

About Cohen & Company

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in fixed income markets and, more recently, in SPAC markets. It was founded in 1999 as an investment firm focused on small-cap banking institutions but has grown to provide an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company’s operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, and matched book repo financing as well as new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company’s subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) Limited in Europe. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds. As of December 31, 2020, the Company managed approximately $2.8 billion in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including US and European trust preferred securities, subordinated debt, and corporate loans. As of December 31, 2020, 74.3% of the Company’s assets under management were in collateralized debt obligations that Cohen & Company manages, which were all securitized prior to 2008. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading, matched book repo, or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit www.cohenandcompany.com.

Contact:    

Investors - Media -
Cohen & Company Inc.Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Joseph W. Pooler, Jr.Jim Golden or Andrew Squire
Executive Vice President and212-355-4449
Chief Financial Officer jgolden@joelefrank.com or asquire@joelefrank.com 
215-701-8952 
investorrelations@cohenandcompany.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42,0 M - -
Net income 2019 -2,05 M - -
Net cash 2019 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,19x
Yield 2019 5,06%
Capitalization 21,4 M 21,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -5,45x
EV / Sales 2019 -5,23x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 1,74%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.4.81%21
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED4.96%38 040
NATIXIS44.71%15 392
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.15.55%12 879
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP18.05%7 260
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.21.37%6 742
