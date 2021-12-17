Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers call Epstein ex-girlfriend as witness in sex abuse trial

Eva Andersson, a doctor who dated Epstein from 1983 until the early 1990s and is now married to billionaire former hedge fund manager https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hedgefunds-dubin-engineersgate-exclus/exclusive-hedge-fund-billionaire-glenn-dubin-retires-from-industry-after-40-years-idUSKBN1ZN2C4 Glenn Dubin, testified as a witness for the British scocialite Maxwell's defense.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes.

Four women who testified for the prosecution said Maxwell set them up for abuse by Epstein when they were teenagers. The defense began its case on Thursday and has sought to undermine the women's credibility, and has called several witnesses who have said they did not observe inappropriate conduct by Epstein or Maxwell.

Maxwell's attorneys argue that prosecutors are treating her as a stand-in Epstein, who died by suicide at 66 years old in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own trial on sex abuse charges.

Earlier on Friday, Maxwell's lawyers sought to undercut the account of Jane, a pseudonym for a woman who testified during the trial's first week that she was first abused by Epstein in 1994 when she was 14 and that Maxwell participated in some of their sexual encounters.

One Maxwell attorney, Laura Menninger, asked FBI agent Amanda Young about a February 2020 interview in which Jane told law enforcement officials that she was not sure if she was ever alone in a room with Epstein and Maxwell.

Jane testified that her memory was not "linear" and that she was not comfortable revealing all the details of her experiences during her initial conversations with the FBI.

The defense could rest its case as early as Friday afternoon.

