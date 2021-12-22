Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohen & Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/22 10:00:24 am
15.485 USD   +1.08%
12/20Wall Street skids on Omicron worry
RE
12/20Goldman Sachs strategist Abby Joseph Cohen to retire, join Columbia faculty
RE
12/20SPAC boom fizzles as investors cash out on big names
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial jury in New York resumes deliberations

12/22/2021 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Jurors in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial resumed deliberations on Wednesday, having reviewed testimony from women who accused her of setting them up as teenagers for sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

During the three-week trial in New York, the jurors heard emotional and explicit accounts from four women who placed Maxwell at the center of their abuse by Epstein, her former boyfriend and employer who died by suicide in a jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Maxwell's lawyers sought to undermine the women's credibility and questioned them aggressively about why their stories appeared to shift over the years.

Deliberations began late on Monday afternoon following closing arguments.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for Epstein between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. She also faces two perjury charges that will be tried separately.

Along with the trials of movie producer Harvey Weinstein and singer R. Kelly, Maxwell's case is among the highest-profile trials to take place in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse by famous and powerful people.

On Tuesday jurors requested the transcripts of testimony from three of the women who testified. Later they asked for more details related to Carolyn, who said she was 14 in 2002 when Epstein first abused her and that Maxwell once touched her nude body while she prepared to give Epstein an erotic massage.

Carolyn's case underlies the sex trafficking charge Maxwell faces, the most serious of the six counts, with a possible sentence of up to 40 years.

Maxwell's attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca pressed Carolyn on why she did not mention Maxwell in a 2007 interview with the FBI or a lawsuit she filed against Epstein in 2009.

Maxwell's defense has also argued that prosecutors are scapegoating her because Epstein is no longer alive.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2021
All news about COHEN & COMPANY INC.
12/20Wall Street skids on Omicron worry
RE
12/20Goldman Sachs strategist Abby Joseph Cohen to retire, join Columbia faculty
RE
12/20SPAC boom fizzles as investors cash out on big names
RE
12/20Bond markets don't buy hawkish Fed's view on how high U.S. rates can go
RE
12/17E-commerce platform Rezolve to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal
RE
12/15Ex-Wall Street quantitative analyst pleads guilty to U.S. insider trading charge
RE
12/15Ex-McKinsey partner pleads guilty to insider trading charge
RE
12/14Another son of ex-Panama president pleads guilty to U.S. money laundering charge
RE
12/14U.S. FTC focuses on deal with Japanese company in Shkreli trial
RE
12/05Israeli firm to sell HSBC Tower in New York for $855 million
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,5 M 20,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -5,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 3,49%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.-6.21%21
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED46.64%53 320
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.20.20%12 961
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.52.40%9 206
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.22.60%6 429