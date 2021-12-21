Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohen & Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ghislaine Maxwell trial jury ends first full day of deliberations without verdict

12/21/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jury deliberates in Maxwell trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jury deliberations in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial came to a close without a verdict on Tuesday, as jurors reviewed testimony of women who said she set them up for abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein when they were teenagers.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and other crimes.

The jury in federal court in Manhattan began deliberations late Monday afternoon after three weeks of emotional testimony from the four accusers. Deliberations will resume on Wednesday.

Maxwell's attorneys have argued that she is being scapegoated for Epstein's crimes because the globetrotting investor - Maxwell's former boyfriend and employer - killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Along with the trials of movie producer Harvey Weinstein and singer R. Kelly, Maxwell's case is among the highest-profile trials to take place in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse by famous and powerful people.

In a note sent to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Tuesday, the jury asked to review a 2007 FBI deposition referenced during the testimony of Carolyn, the first name of a woman who said Maxwell set her up for abuse by Epstein when she was 14 years old.

Carolyn's case underlies the sex trafficking charge against Maxwell, since she said Maxwell sometimes handed her cash after she gave Epstein erotic massages and sent her gifts from out of state. The sex trafficking charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, the heaviest of the six counts.

Federal law bars recruiting or transporting anyone under 18 to participate in a "commercial sex act." The trafficking charge does not require the child to be transported across state lines.

Maxwell defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca questioned Carolyn about the deposition on cross-examination, asking why her testimony in some instances differed from what she had earlier told law enforcement.

The deposition itself was never entered into evidence as part of the trial, so Nathan said she could not provide them with it. She said they can review the transcript of Carolyn's testimony about the deposition.

Maxwell's attorneys have focused their defense largely on undermining the credibility of the accusers, arguing that their memories have faded over time and they are motivated by money to cooperate with prosecutors. All four women received million-dollar payouts from a victims' compensation fund run by Epstein's estate.

Jurors also asked whether they could consider the testimony of Annie Farmer, who said Maxwell touched her bare breasts at Epstein's New Mexico ranch when she was 16. Maxwell is charged with two counts of conspiring to help underage girls travel for the purpose of "illegal sex acts." The judge told jurors they could consider Farmer's testimony.

Maxwell could be sentenced to up to 70 years in prison for the six counts she faces. She also faces two perjury counts that will be tried separately.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Mark Porter and Grant McCool)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2021
All news about COHEN & COMPANY INC.
12/20Wall Street skids on Omicron worry
RE
12/20Goldman Sachs strategist Abby Joseph Cohen to retire, join Columbia faculty
RE
12/20SPAC boom fizzles as investors cash out on big names
RE
12/20Bond markets don't buy hawkish Fed's view on how high U.S. rates can go
RE
12/17E-commerce platform Rezolve to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal
RE
12/15Ex-Wall Street quantitative analyst pleads guilty to U.S. insider trading charge
RE
12/15Ex-McKinsey partner pleads guilty to insider trading charge
RE
12/14Another son of ex-Panama president pleads guilty to U.S. money laundering charge
RE
12/14U.S. FTC focuses on deal with Japanese company in Shkreli trial
RE
12/05Israeli firm to sell HSBC Tower in New York for $855 million
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 20,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -5,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 3,49%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.-6.58%20
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED46.64%53 046
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.20.20%12 451
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.47.11%8 887
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.22.60%6 246