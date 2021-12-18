Log in
    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
Jury may weigh whether Ghislaine Maxwell avoided knowledge of Epstein's acts, judge says

12/18/2021
Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial may weigh whether the British socialite "consciously avoided" knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged encounters with teenage girls, the judge in the case said on Saturday.

Maxwell, 59, faces eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges.

Prosecutors say Maxwell recruited and groomed four teenagers to have sexual contact with the late financier between 1994 and 2004. Three of the accusers testified at the trial that Maxwell herself inappropriately touched them when they were teenagers.

Closing arguments in the case are set to begin on Monday. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan would then give the jury instructions before deliberations begin.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers argue she is being scapegoated because Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. They have sought to distance their client from Epstein, whom she dated and worked for decades ago.

During a Saturday conference, Maxwell's defense objected to a proposed instruction that the jury may convict her if they conclude she deliberately ignored any criminal behavior by Epstein.

They argued that since prosecutors elicited testimony from women who said Maxwell was directly involved with Epstein's alleged acts, the jury cannot also be told that "conscious avoidance" was proof of guilt.

"This seems to be here as some sort of backup option," Maxwell attorney Christian Everdell said. "The theory they're proceeding on is that she's an active participant. They can't have it both ways."

But Nathan said that since the defense had implied in its Nov. 29 opening statement that Maxwell, despite her closeness with Epstein, was unaware of his alleged behavior, it would be fair to include the instruction to the jury.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 22,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -5,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 3,49%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.0.58%22
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED48.30%54 106
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.24.46%12 892
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.52.20%9 194
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.26.89%6 684