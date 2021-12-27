Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohen & Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse case

12/27/2021 | 09:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jury deliberates in Maxwell trial

(Reuters) - The jury in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial resumed deliberations on Monday, after breaking for a long weekend.

Maxwell, 60, is accused of recruiting and grooming https://www.reuters.com/world/us/closing-arguments-ghislaine-maxwells-sex-abuse-trial-kick-off-2021-12-20 four teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, her ex-boyfriend and employer, between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan dismissed jurors last Wednesday for the Christmas holiday weekend, and cautioned them to "stay safe https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ghislaine-maxwell-sex-abuse-trial-jury-new-york-resume-deliberations-2021-12-22" amid the surge in the Omicron variant.

Along with the cases of movie producer Harvey Weinstein and singer R. Kelly, Maxwell's case is among the highest-profile trials to take place in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse by famous and powerful people.

Maxwell, who turned 60 on Saturday, is detained at Brooklyn's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ghislaine-maxwell-sex-crimes-trial-highlights-conditions-brooklyn-jail-2021-11-18, where she has said her cell has been plagued by vermin and the scent of raw sewage.

Deliberations began last Monday afternoon following a three-week trial.

The Manhattan federal court jury last week requested transcripts of the testimony of four women who said Maxwell played a crucial role in their abuse by Epstein. That suggests they are scrutinizing their accounts carefully https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-is-known-so-far-about-deliberations-ghislaine-maxwells-sex-abuse-trial-2021-12-22, after Maxwell's lawyers focused their defense on challenging the accusers' credibility.

To be sure, the requests do not indicate what jurors are thinking regarding Maxwell's guilt or innocence.

On Tuesday, they asked to review the testimony of three of the women: Jane, Carolyn, and Annie Farmer. Maxwell's lawyers had questioned the women aggressively about why their stories appeared to shift over the years.

On Wednesday, the jury asked to read transcripts of the accounts of the fourth accuser, a woman testifying under the pseudonym Kate, and Juan Alessi, the former house manager at Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, estate who said he saw Jane at the property.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Alistair Bell)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2021
All news about COHEN & COMPANY INC.
09:14aJury to resume deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse case
RE
12/22COHEN & CO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material De..
AQ
12/22Prof cheryl cohen of s.africa's national institute for communicable diseases (nicd) say..
RE
12/21WRAPUP 9-S.African study offers Omicron hope ahead of second coronavirus Christmas
RE
12/20Wall Street skids on Omicron worry
RE
12/20Goldman Sachs strategist Abby Joseph Cohen to retire, join Columbia faculty
RE
12/20Bond markets don't buy hawkish Fed's view on how high U.S. rates can go
RE
12/17E-commerce platform Rezolve to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal
RE
12/15Ex-Wall Street quantitative analyst pleads guilty to U.S. insider trading charge
RE
12/15Ex-McKinsey partner pleads guilty to insider trading charge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,8 M 21,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -5,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.-4.47%22
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED47.49%54 292
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.28.80%13 341
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.57.07%9 488
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.26.69%6 628