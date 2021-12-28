Log in
Jury to resume deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial

12/28/2021 | 06:18am EST
Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial was due to reconvene on Tuesday, following three full days of deliberations in which jurors have reviewed testimony from four women who said Maxwell set them up for abuse.

Maxwell, 60, is accused of recruiting and grooming the four women to have sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein when they were teenagers. Over a three-week trial, jurors heard emotional and explicit testimony from the women, three of whom said Maxwell herself touched their nude bodies.

The daughter of late British media baron Robert Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Her lawyers argue prosecutors are treating her as a scapegoat for Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Deliberations in Manhattan federal court began on the afternoon of Dec. 20 and resumed on Monday after a four-day break for Christmas, during which U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan pleaded with jurors to be careful given the surge in COVID-19 cases in the New York area driven by the Omicron variant.

Nathan on Monday asked jurors to consider deliberating until 6 p.m., one hour later than usual, beginning on Tuesday if they have not yet reached a verdict.

"I don't mean to pressure you in any way," she said. "You should take all the time that you need."

During deliberations, jurors asked Nathan for transcripts of the four women's testimony, as well as the testimony of other witnesses prosecutors called to corroborate their accounts.

Maxwell's defense repeatedly questioned the women's credibility during cross-examination, arguing their memories had become corrupted over the years and that they did not mention any involvement by Maxwell in earlier tellings of their abuse by Epstein.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 22,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -5,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.-3.61%22
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED47.49%54 426
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.29.07%13 370
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.58.90%9 599
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.27.91%6 666