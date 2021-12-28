Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohen & Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maxwell judge asks jurors to meet daily to avoid mistrial amid COVID-19 surge

12/28/2021 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The judge in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial on Tuesday asked jurors to meet every day this week, saying a change to the schedule could help avoid a mistrial caused by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said a positive COVID-19 case among jurors would "(put) at risk our ability to complete this trial."

Maxwell, 60, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls to have sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

The trial had been scheduled to break on Thursday and Friday ahead of New Year's Eve, but, "Given the Omicron variant, I must require deliberations every day going forward until they reach a verdict," the judge told lawyers in the case before calling in the jury to dismiss them for the evening.

Over a three-week trial, jurors have heard emotional and explicit testimony from the four accusers, three of whom said Maxwell herself touched their nude bodies.

Jurors began deliberations on the afternoon of Dec. 20.

"Our deliberations are moving along and we are making progress," the jury told the judge in a note, which Nathan read aloud in court on Tuesday.

Nathan has not had to replace any of the 12 jurors.

If one juror were unable to continue serving, an alternate juror would be seated, and the jury would have to begin deliberations from scratch.

Five alternate jurors sat through the three-week trial, but have not been present for deliberations.

Maxwell, the daughter of late British media baron Robert Maxwell, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Her lawyers argue prosecutors are treating her as a scapegoat for Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York;Editing by Noeleen Walder and Alistair Bell)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2021
All news about COHEN & COMPANY INC.
12/22COHEN & CO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material De..
AQ
12/22Prof cheryl cohen of s.africa's national institute for communicable diseases (nicd) say..
RE
12/21WRAPUP 9-S.African study offers Omicron hope ahead of second coronavirus Christmas
RE
12/20Wall Street skids on Omicron worry
RE
12/20Goldman Sachs strategist Abby Joseph Cohen to retire, join Columbia faculty
RE
12/20Bond markets don't buy hawkish Fed's view on how high U.S. rates can go
RE
12/17E-commerce platform Rezolve to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal
RE
12/15Ex-Wall Street quantitative analyst pleads guilty to U.S. insider trading charge
RE
12/15Ex-McKinsey partner pleads guilty to insider trading charge
RE
12/14Another son of ex-Panama president pleads guilty to U.S. money laundering charge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 22,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -5,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.-3.61%22
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED47.49%54 426
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.29.07%13 370
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.58.90%9 599
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.31.39%6 666