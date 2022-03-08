Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohen & Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maxwell juror says failure to disclose abuse was 'inadvertent mistake'

03/08/2022 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Scotty David arrives at the United States Courthouse in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A juror in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial said on Tuesday that his failure to disclose that he had been sexually abused as a child on a pre-trial screening form was an "inadvertent mistake."

Maxwell was convicted on Dec. 29 on five of the six counts she faced for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Her lawyers demanded a new trial after Juror No. 50 told media including Reuters that he shared with other jurors his history of sexual abuse during deliberations. He said in the pre-trial screening questionnaire that he had not been sexually abused.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said the juror's statements provided evidence that he responded falsely on the questionnaire, and questioned the juror about his responses in a Tuesday hearing in Manhattan federal court.

"This is one of the biggest mistakes I've ever made in my life," Juror No. 50, who testified without revealing his name, said in court.

He testified that he had been abused by a stepbrother and the stepbrother's friend when he was 9 and 10 years old. He said that looking back on the question, he should have answered "yes" to the question on whether he had ever been abused, but that his history of abuse did not bias him.

"I flew through this questionnaire," Juror No. 50 testified. "This is a terrible excuse, but I really didn't think I'd be chosen."

Nathan granted the juror immunity after his lawyer said the juror would invoke his constitutional right to avoid self-incrimination and decline to answer questions at the hearing. The juror signed the form under penalty of perjury, meaning he could have faced legal consequences if he lied.

The juror told Reuters he did not recall how he filled out the form, but would have answered honestly.

Maxwell, 60, faces up to 65 years in prison. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Mark Porter)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
All news about COHEN & COMPANY INC.
08:23aCOHEN MPANY : & COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8..
PU
08:19aEarnings Flash (COHN) COHEN & COMPANY Reports Q4 EPS $1.23
MT
08:19aEarnings Flash (COHN) COHEN & COMPANY Posts Q4 Revenue $27M
MT
08:02aCohen & Company Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results
AQ
07:29aStocks Poised for Stronger Open as US Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell; Asia Declines, Euro..
MT
06:37aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop Pois..
MT
06:14aWall Street Wobbles Green Pre-Bell; Europe Up, Asia Down
MT
03/07US Stocks Slump to 8-Month Low as Oil Touches $130 a Barrel on Talk of Russian Imports ..
MT
03/07SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lead Broader Monday Markets Lower
MT
03/07UK refuses to drop visa requirement for Ukraine refugees
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 18,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -5,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 3,45%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.-8.68%19
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-14.65%47 334
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.02%11 110
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-21.52%7 354
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-9.00%6 047