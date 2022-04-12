Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohen & Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 01:31:24 pm EDT
16.00 USD   +0.82%
01:11pNY lieutenant governor Benjamin pleads not guilty to bribery, related charges
RE
12:16pBed Bath & Beyond Fiscal Q4 Results to Deliver Reality Check for 'Starry-Eyed' Shareholders, BofA Securities Says
MT
04/08New York AG seeks to compel real estate firm to comply with Trump probe subpoenas
RE
Summary 
Summary

New York lieutenant governor charged with bribery, pleads not guilty

04/12/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
New York Governor Kathy Hocul chooses New York State Senator Brian Benjamin as Lieutenant Governor in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York's lieutenant governor was charged on Tuesday with bribery and fraud for allegedly directing state funds to a group controlled by a real estate developer who was also a campaign donor, U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Brian Benjamin, a Democrat appointed as the state's No. 2 official by Governor Kathy Hochul last August, pleaded not guilty at a hearing in Manhattan federal court to the charges in a five-count indictment.

Prosecutors said Benjamin directed a $50,000 state grant to the developer's organization while serving as a state senator in 2019.

The developer then sent Benjamin's campaign for state Senate thousands of dollars through several checks in the names of the developer's relatives and a limited liability company, according to the indictment, which did not identify either the developer or the organization that the developer controlled.

Prosecutors said the developer also raised money for Benjamin's unsuccessful 2021 run to become New York City's comptroller.

Benjamin, who surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning, faces charges including bribery, wire fraud and falsification of records.

Hochul, also a Democrat, had preceded Benjamin as lieutenant governor, serving under former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

She took office last year following an inquiry that found Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

The charges against Benjamin could complicate Hochul's re-election bid in November.

She faces challenges from New York City Comptroller Jumaane Williams and Long Island U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi for Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 M - -
Net income 2021 11,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,98x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 21,5 M 21,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,46x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 3,74%
