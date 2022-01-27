Stormy Daniels testifies ex-lawyer Avenatti 'stole from me'

That"s what adult film actress Stormy Daniels told jurors in Manhattan federal court Thursday at the criminal trial of her former lawyer.

Daniels - who testified as a witness for the prosecution - said she fired Avenatti in early 2019, one year after retaining him to help her escape her non-disclosure agreement with then-U.S. President Donald Trump..

Avenatti, who is representing himself in the case, cross-examined his former client Thursday..

Asking Daniels about her claims she can "see and speak to dead people" .... He is expected to use Daniels' interest in ghosts to portray her testimony as unreliable.

Prosecutors have said Avenatti forged her signature to embezzle nearly $300,000 from a book contract that was meant for her.

Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and identity theft.

Daniels received $130,000 of hush money from Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet before the 2016 presidential election about a sexual liaison she claimed to have once had with Trump, which Trump denies.

Avenatti's work for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, helped propel him to fame in 2018, before a slew of criminal charges the following year ended his law practice.