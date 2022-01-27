Log in
    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
Stormy Daniels testifies ex-lawyer Avenatti 'stole from me'

01/27/2022 | 05:47pm EST
Michael Avenatti "stole from me and lied to me"

That"s what adult film actress Stormy Daniels told jurors in Manhattan federal court Thursday at the criminal trial of her former lawyer.

Daniels - who testified as a witness for the prosecution - said she fired Avenatti in early 2019, one year after retaining him to help her escape her non-disclosure agreement with then-U.S. President Donald Trump..

Avenatti, who is representing himself in the case, cross-examined his former client Thursday..

Asking Daniels about her claims she can "see and speak to dead people" .... He is expected to use Daniels' interest in ghosts to portray her testimony as unreliable.

Prosecutors have said Avenatti forged her signature to embezzle nearly $300,000 from a book contract that was meant for her.

Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and identity theft.

Daniels received $130,000 of hush money from Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet before the 2016 presidential election about a sexual liaison she claimed to have once had with Trump, which Trump denies.

Avenatti's work for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, helped propel him to fame in 2018, before a slew of criminal charges the following year ended his law practice.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,6 M 20,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -5,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.-0.88%21
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-9.63%48 983
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.0.91%13 394
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-9.87%8 517
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-6.41%6 276