    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/14 01:51:30 pm
15.67 USD   -2.55%
U.S. FTC, states take Shkreli to trial over price hike

12/14/2021 | 01:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits U.S. District Court after being convicted of securities fraud in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Trial kicked off Tuesday in the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several states' civil lawsuit accusing Vyera Pharmaceuticals founder Martin Shkreli of blocking generic versions of Vyera's life-saving drug Daraprim, a week after settling with the company.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, who is presiding over the non-jury trial in Manhattan federal court, began by calling the case "very important to the public." Shkreli, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud, was not present.

The FTC and the states have accused Shkreli of masterminding an illegal scheme to buy Daraprim and secure a monopoly on it so that Vyera could raise its price to $750 per tablet, from $17.50, a move that made Shkreli infamous as "Pharma Bro" in 2015. The drug treats toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection that threatens people with weakened immune systems.

Vyera, founded in 2014 as Turing Pharmaceuticals, acquired Daraprim from Impax Laboratories Inc in 2015. The FTC and states allege that the company then prevented generic drugmakers from obtaining samples to develop their own versions of the drug, and reached a deal with the sole U.S. supplier of the drug's active ingredient preventing sales to competitors.

They said the company's actions violated federal antitrust laws and harmed patients. The first generic version of Daraprim was approved in 2020.

Vyera and former chief executive Kevin Mulleady settled the case against them last week. The deal calls for Vyera to pay $10 million up front plus up to $30 million over 10 years, and bans Mulleady from most roles in the pharmaceutical industry for seven years.

Shkreli was convicted in 2017 of defrauding investors in two hedge funds and trying to prop up the stock price of another drug company he led, Retrophin Inc. He is eligible for release next year.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Matthew Lewis and Nick Zieminski)

By Luc Cohen and Brendan Pierson


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 21,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -5,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 3,49%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.-1.56%22
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED46.30%53 043
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.26.42%12 969
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.52.56%9 216
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.22.03%6 436