Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohen & Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 03:48:04 pm EDT
16.49 USD   -0.96%
03/30Symbotic Appoints Michael Loparco as CEO
MT
03/30Chinese agent targeted dissidents in United States, U.S. prosecutors say
RE
03/30Chinese agent targeted dissidents in United States, U.S. prosecutors say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. arrests leader of Japanese crime syndicate on drugs, weapons charges

04/07/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have arrested a leader of a Japanese crime syndicate on charges of plotting to distribute drugs in the United States and purchase weapons including U.S.-made surface-to-air missiles, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Takeshi Ebisawa, who they described as a leader in a network of Japanese crime families known as Yakuza, and a co-conspirator agreed to buy the missiles for rebel groups in Myanmar during conversations with an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

The weapons were intended to protect drug shipments, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday. Ebisawa planned to distribute heroin and methamphetamine in the United States, prosecutors said.

"The drugs were destined for New York streets, and the weapons shipments were meant for factions in unstable nations," Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. "Members of this international crime syndicate can no longer put lives in danger."

Ebisawa, 57, and three co-conspirators were detained in Manhattan this week on charges including narcotics importation conspiracy and conspiracy to possess firearms, prosecutors said. A lawyer for Ebisawa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Each of the four co-conspirators face maximum sentences of life imprisonment.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COHEN & COMPANY INC.
03/30Symbotic Appoints Michael Loparco as CEO
MT
03/30Chinese agent targeted dissidents in United States, U.S. prosecutors say
RE
03/30Chinese agent targeted dissidents in United States, U.S. prosecutors say
RE
03/30BlackRock Eyeing Infrastructure Investments Across Gulf Region
MT
03/30BlackRock on hunt for Gulf infrastructure deals
RE
03/28Ex-Goldman banker's wife testifies in husband's defense at 1MDB trial
RE
03/28Bed Bath & Beyond Closer to Potential Buybuy Baby Sale After Board Member Deal as RBC R..
MT
03/28SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; GameStop Set to Surge for 10th-Straig..
MT
03/25SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed Midday; GameStop Rises for Ninth Straigh..
MT
03/25GameStop's Cohen Wins Three Board Seats at Bed Bath & Beyond After Pushing Retailer to ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 M - -
Net income 2021 11,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,98x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 22,5 M 22,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,46x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 3,74%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.12.42%23
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-6.45%69 421
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED13.22%27 860
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-5.97%14 941
HAL TRUST-4.80%13 127
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-9.02%11 905