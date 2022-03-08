Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohen & Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COHN   US19249M1027

COHEN & COMPANY INC.

(COHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Watchdog: U.S. Homeland Security office failed to warn about Capitol threats

03/08/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's intelligence office was aware in advance about threats connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but failed to warn other law enforcement offices until it was too late, the department's internal watchdog has found.

The new report from the DHS inspector general paints a critical picture of the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), which it says failed at least three times to disseminate intelligence about the storming of the building by then- President Donald Trump's supporters, who wanted to block Congress' certification of his November 2020 election defeat.

More than 140 police officers were assaulted, as were members of the media. One of the rioters, Ashli Babbitt, died after she was shot by Capitol Police as she climbed through a doorway.

Since the attack, more than 775 people have been criminally charged.

"In the weeks before the events at the U.S. Capitol, I&A identified specific open source threat information related to January 6 but did not issue any intelligence products about these threats until January 8," the report says, adding that some of the missteps came from "inexperienced collectors" who received "inadequate training".

In one example, a field office division tried to share intelligence suggesting the right-wing group the Proud Boys planned to shut down the Washington, D.C. water system at 11:29 a.m. on Jan. 6.

The former chairman of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, was charged on Tuesday, just a few hours after the inspector general's report was released, for conspiring with fellow members to block President Joe Biden's election victory from being certified by lawmakers.

Other cryptic messages uncovered by intelligence-gatherers included people who openly discussed sharing maps of the U.S. Capitol building.

"I found a map of all the exits and entrances to the Capitol building," one person wrote to another on Jan. 2, 2021. "I feel like people are actually going to try and hurt politicians. Jan 6th is gonna be crazy."

In response to the report, John Cohen, a senior official with the Office of Intelligence and Analysis, said he concurred with the report's findings and recommendations, which call for additional training and more timely reporting on urgent open source threat intelligence.

"As Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas has said, the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 was a violent assault on our democracy," a DHS spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the DHS "has strengthened intelligence analysis, information sharing, and operational preparedness" since the attack.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Ted Hesson; Editing by Alex Richardson and Grant McCool)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2022
All news about COHEN & COMPANY INC.
05:22pVirginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Prince Andrew is dismissed, Britain says no public f..
RE
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Cohen & Company Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2022
CI
08:23aCOHEN MPANY : & COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8..
PU
08:19aEarnings Flash (COHN) COHEN & COMPANY Reports Q4 EPS $1.23
MT
08:19aEarnings Flash (COHN) COHEN & COMPANY Posts Q4 Revenue $27M
MT
08:02aCohen & Company Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results
AQ
07:29aStocks Poised for Stronger Open as US Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell; Asia Declines, Euro..
MT
06:37aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop Pois..
MT
06:14aWall Street Wobbles Green Pre-Bell; Europe Up, Asia Down
MT
03/07US Stocks Slump to 8-Month Low as Oil Touches $130 a Barrel on Talk of Russian Imports ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 14,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,0 M 21,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -5,16x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,67x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 3,45%
Chart COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohen & Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHEN & COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lester R. Brafman Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman, President & CEO-European Business
Joseph W. Pooler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Steven Dawson Independent Director
Jack Haraburda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHEN & COMPANY INC.-8.68%19
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-14.65%47 334
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.02%11 110
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-21.52%7 354
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-9.00%6 047