  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohen & Steers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNS   US19247A1007

COHEN & STEERS, INC.

(CNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
66.70 USD   +3.49%
04:06pCohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes
PR
11/10COHEN & STEERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/08Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2022
PR
Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes

11/11/2022 | 04:06pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today pending changes to its Realty Majors Portfolio Index (RMP) and Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM), effective as of the close of business on November 18, 2022.

Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Portfolio Index (RMP)

Added component (symbol)

Removed component (symbol)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR.US)

None



Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM)

Added component (symbol)

Removed component (symbol)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR.US)

None



These free-float adjusted, modified market capitalization-weighted total return indexes of selected real estate equity securities are quoted intraday on a real-time basis by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The Indexes' modified capitalization-weighted approach and qualitative screening process emphasize companies that Cohen & Steers believes are leading the securitization of real estate globally.

The Indexes can be used as indexing benchmarks, stock selection universes, underlying indexes for derivative instruments or performance benchmarks. All index weightings are independently calculated by Standard & Poor's.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/
Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-changes-to-realty-indexes-301675883.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


Analyst Recommendations on COHEN & STEERS, INC.
More recommendations