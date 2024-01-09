Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2023
January 09, 2024 at 04:42 pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.1 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.4 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2023. The increase was due to net inflows of $61 million and market appreciation of $4.8 billion, partially offset by distributions of $408 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
11/30/2023
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
12/31/2023
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$18,853
$157
$1,254
-
$20,264
Japan Subadvisory
8,548
(160)
702
(64)
9,026
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,314
28
396
-
5,738
Total Institutional Accounts
32,715
25
2,352
(64)
35,028
Open-end Funds
35,312
36
1,977
(293)
37,032
Closed-end Funds
10,701
-
426
(51)
11,076
Total AUM
$78,728
$61
$4,755
($408)
$83,136
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in global investment management. The Company is specialized in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Its distribution network encompasses two channels, wealth and institutional. Its wealth channel includes registered investment advisers, wire houses, independent and regional broker dealers, and bank trusts. Its institutional channel includes sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies and public funds, including defined benefit and defined contribution plans, as well as other financial institutions that access its investment management services directly or through consultants and other intermediaries. The Company's subsidiaries include Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc.; Cohen & Steers Securities, LLC; Cohen & Steers UK Limited; Cohen & Steers Ireland Limited and other.