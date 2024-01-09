NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.1 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.4 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2023. The increase was due to net inflows of $61 million and market appreciation of $4.8 billion, partially offset by distributions of $408 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) 







($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

11/30/2023

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

12/31/2023

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$18,853

$157

$1,254

-

$20,264

  Japan Subadvisory

8,548

(160)

702

(64)

9,026

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,314

28

396

-

5,738

Total Institutional Accounts

32,715

25

2,352

(64)

35,028

Open-end Funds

35,312

36

1,977

(293)

37,032

Closed-end Funds

10,701

-

426

(51)

11,076

Total AUM

$78,728

$61

$4,755

($408)

$83,136

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

