NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $83.1 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.4 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2023. The increase was due to net inflows of $61 million and market appreciation of $4.8 billion, partially offset by distributions of $408 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)











($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 11/30/2023 Flows Appreciation Distributions 12/31/2023 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $18,853 $157 $1,254 - $20,264 Japan Subadvisory 8,548 (160) 702 (64) 9,026 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,314 28 396 - 5,738 Total Institutional Accounts 32,715 25 2,352 (64) 35,028 Open-end Funds 35,312 36 1,977 (293) 37,032 Closed-end Funds 10,701 - 426 (51) 11,076 Total AUM $78,728 $61 $4,755 ($408) $83,136

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

