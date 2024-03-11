Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2024
March 11, 2024 at 04:21 pm EDT
Share
NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.6 billion as of February 29, 2024, an increase of $333 million from assets under management at January 31, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.2 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $683 million and distributions of $155 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
1/31/2024
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
2/29/2024
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$17,968
($776)
$180
-
$17,372
Japan Subadvisory
8,548
(26)
181
(60)
8,643
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,496
(18)
39
-
5,517
Total Institutional Accounts
32,012
(820)
400
(60)
31,532
Open-end Funds
36,435
136
619
(44)
37,146
Closed-end Funds
10,869
1
152
(51)
10,971
Total AUM
$79,316
($683)
$1,171
($155)
$79,649
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-february-2024-302085765.html
Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in global investment management. The Company is specialized in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Its distribution network encompasses two channels, wealth and institutional. Its wealth channel includes registered investment advisers, wire houses, independent and regional broker dealers, and bank trusts. Its institutional channel includes sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies and public funds, including defined benefit and defined contribution plans, as well as other financial institutions that access its investment management services directly or through consultants and other intermediaries. The Company's subsidiaries include Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc.; Cohen & Steers Securities, LLC; Cohen & Steers UK Limited; Cohen & Steers Ireland Limited and other.