    CNS   US19247A1007

COHEN & STEERS, INC.

(CNS)
02-08-2023
74.30 USD   -1.42%
04:33pCohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2023
PR
01/26Transcript : Cohen & Steers, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
CI
01/25Cohen & Steers Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2023

02/08/2023 | 04:33pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.3 billion as of January 31, 2023, an increase of $6.9 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2022. The increase was due to net inflows of $322 million and market appreciation of $6.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $190 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


($ in millions)

   AUM

Net

Market


 AUM

By investment vehicle:

  12/31/2022

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

1/31/2023

Institutional Accounts:







  Advisory

$18,631

($197)

$1,544

$ -

$19,978

  Japan Subadvisory

8,376

89

887

(88)

9,264

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,366

(4)

464

-

5,826

Total Institutional Accounts

32,373

(112)

2,895

(88)

35,068

Open-end Funds

36,903

431

3,150

(51)

40,433

Closed-end Funds

11,149

3

678

(51)

11,779

Total AUM

$80,425

$322

$6,723

($190)

$87,280

 

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-january-2023-301742486.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
