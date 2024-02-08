Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2024
February 08, 2024 at 05:29 pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.3 billion as of January 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.2 billion, net outflows of $1.5 billion, and distributions of $157 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
12/31/2023
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
1/31/2024
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$20,264
($1,744)
($552)
-
$17,968
Japan Subadvisory
9,026
(64)
(352)
(62)
8,548
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,738
(19)
(223)
-
5,496
Total Institutional Accounts
35,028
(1,827)
(1,127)
(62)
32,012
Open-end Funds
37,032
356
(909)
(44)
36,435
Closed-end Funds
11,076
1
(157)
(51)
10,869
Total AUM
$83,136
($1,470)
($2,193)
($157)
$79,316
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in global investment management. The Company is specialized in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Its distribution network encompasses two channels, wealth and institutional. Its wealth channel includes registered investment advisers, wire houses, independent and regional broker dealers, and bank trusts. Its institutional channel includes sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies and public funds, including defined benefit and defined contribution plans, as well as other financial institutions that access its investment management services directly or through consultants and other intermediaries. The Company's subsidiaries include Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc.; Cohen & Steers Securities, LLC; Cohen & Steers UK Limited; Cohen & Steers Ireland Limited and other.