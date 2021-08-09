Log in
    CNS   US19247A1007

COHEN & STEERS, INC.

(CNS)
Cohen & Steers : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2021

08/09/2021
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $99.5 billion as of July 31, 2021, an increase of $3.3 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $782 million and market appreciation of $2.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $208 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

6/30/2021

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

7/31/2021

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$23,115

$293

$649

$ -

$24,057

  Japan Subadvisory

10,503

(37)

488

(100)

10,854

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,538

(188)

211

-

6,561

Total Institutional Accounts

40,156

68

1,348

(100)

41,472

Open-end Funds

43,532

730

1,157

(59)

45,360

Closed-end Funds

12,537

(16)

200

(49)

12,672

Total AUM

$96,225

$782

$2,705

($208)

$99,504

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-july-2021-301351463.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
