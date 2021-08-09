Cohen & Steers : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $99.5 billion as of July 31, 2021, an increase of $3.3 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $782 million and market appreciation of $2.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $208 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 6/30/2021 Flows Appreciation Distributions 7/31/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $23,115 $293 $649 $ - $24,057 Japan Subadvisory 10,503 (37) 488 (100) 10,854 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,538 (188) 211 - 6,561 Total Institutional Accounts 40,156 68 1,348 (100) 41,472 Open-end Funds 43,532 730 1,157 (59) 45,360 Closed-end Funds 12,537 (16) 200 (49) 12,672 Total AUM $96,225 $782 $2,705 ($208) $99,504

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

