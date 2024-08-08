NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $84.6 billion as of July 31, 2024, an increase of $3.9 billion from assets under management of $80.7 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.1 billion, partially offset by distributions of $153 million and net outflows of $45 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)























($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 6/30/2024 Flows Appreciation Distributions 7/31/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $18,367 ($66) $991 - $19,292 Japan Subadvisory 8,309 (77) 481 (57) 8,656 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,546 (59) 329 - 5,816 Total Institutional Accounts 32,222 (202) 1,801 (57) 33,764 Open-end Funds 37,451 156 1,858 (45) 39,420 Closed-end Funds 11,036 1 405 (51) 11,391 Total AUM $80,709 ($45) $4,064 ($153) $84,575

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

