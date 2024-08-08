NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $84.6 billion as of July 31, 2024, an increase of $3.9 billion from assets under management of $80.7 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.1 billion, partially offset by distributions of $153 million and net outflows of $45 million.
Assets Under Management
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
6/30/2024
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
7/31/2024
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$18,367
($66)
$991
-
$19,292
Japan Subadvisory
8,309
(77)
481
(57)
8,656
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,546
(59)
329
-
5,816
Total Institutional Accounts
32,222
(202)
1,801
(57)
33,764
Open-end Funds
37,451
156
1,858
(45)
39,420
Closed-end Funds
11,036
1
405
(51)
11,391
Total AUM
$80,709
($45)
$4,064
($153)
$84,575
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-july-2024-302218406.html
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.