NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.0 billion as of August 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.3 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million, partially offset by net inflows of $12 million.
Assets Under Management
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
7/31/2023
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
8/31/2023
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$19,527
$90
($571)
-
$19,046
Japan Subadvisory
9,161
2
(291)
(62)
8,810
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,737
93
(205)
-
5,625
Total Institutional Accounts
34,425
185
(1,067)
(62)
33,481
Open-end Funds
36,852
(173)
(800)
(44)
35,835
Closed-end Funds
11,064
-
(298)
(51)
10,715
Total AUM
$82,341
$12
($2,165)
($157)
$80,031
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-august-2023-301923845.html
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.