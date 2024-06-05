NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has named Daniel Noonan as Executive Vice President and Head of the Wealth Management Consulting Group. In this role, Mr. Noonan will lead teams focused on the RIA, broker-dealer, U.S. private bank, multi-family office, OCIO and retirement channels. He reports to Dan Charles, Head of Global Distribution.

Mr. Noonan joins Cohen & Steers with over 20 years of financial services experience. He most recently served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Wealth and Private Capital Group at Nuveen. Prior to joining Nuveen in 2022, he worked at PIMCO as Executive Vice President and Head of ETF Sales, and at State Street Global Advisors as Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management Sales.

Dan Charles, Head of Global Distribution, said:

"Our Wealth Management Consulting Group continues to be a key organic growth driver for our firm as we innovate new strategies and solutions across real assets and alternative income. Dan's experience, particularly within the private wealth channel, will be critical as we expand our firm's capabilities across both listed and private real estate."

Joe Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:

"We see an opportunity for financial advisors and their clients to embrace real assets in the new macroeconomic regime characterized by higher inflation, higher interest rates and increased market volatility. Under Dan's leadership, the Wealth Management Consulting Group will continue to help financial advisors meet their clients' needs using real assets to pursue attractive risk-adjusted returns and diversification."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-appoints-daniel-noonan-as-head-of-wealth-management-consulting-group-302163884.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.