    CNS   US19247A1007

COHEN & STEERS, INC.

(CNS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
65.46 USD   -0.37%
04:27pCohen & Steers, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results on July 20, 2022
PR
07/11Cohen & Steers Posts Decline in June Preliminary Assets Under Management -- Shares Rise After-Hours
MT
07/11Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2022
PR
Cohen & Steers, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results on July 20, 2022

07/13/2022 | 04:27pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced that it expects to release second quarter 2022 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The earnings release and accompanying earnings presentation will be available on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Press Releases."

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) with access available via webcast and telephone. Chief executive officer and president, Joseph Harvey, chief financial officer, Matthew Stadler, and chief investment officer, Jon Cheigh, will review the company's operating results and outlook and be available for questions.

Investors and analysts can access the live conference call by dialing 877-311-6681 (U.S.) or +1-212-231-2933 (international); passcode: 22019639. Participants should plan to register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting at approximately 12:00 p.m. (ET) on July 21, 2022 and can be accessed at 800-633-8284 (U.S.) or +1-402-977-9140 (international); passcode: 22019639. Internet access to the webcast, which includes audio (listen-only), will be available on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Overview." The webcast will be archived on the website for one month.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-inc-to-release-second-quarter-2022-operating-results-on-july-20-2022-301586228.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


