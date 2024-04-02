Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund becomes the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Fund

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today the launch of the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Strategy, focused on providing a dynamic allocation to both traditional and alternative energy.

Significant growth in demand, government policy initiatives and changing consumer preferences are forcing the energy industry to evolve dramatically. As a result, the Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund (NYSE: MLOIX) has transitioned to the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Fund (the "Fund"), which will invest in listed traditional and alternative energy companies across the energy spectrum. The Cohen & Steers Future of Energy strategy represents the evolution of the energy sector and the roles that both traditional and alternative energy must play in satisfying growing demand.

Tyler Rosenlicht, Portfolio Manager, said:

"We believe a dynamic, actively managed portfolio with investments that span the full energy investment universe should provide investors with a superior allocation to the sector. Our strategy is grounded in a fundamental view on how the industry will evolve and driven by allocations between traditional and alternative energy as well as alpha from stock selection amidst secular change."

Joseph Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:

"We think there are significant flaws in existing energy strategies, which often limit investments to either traditional or alternative energy and result in highly concentrated and volatile portfolios. As such, we see an opportunity to redefine the energy fund landscape by offering financial advisors and their clients a diversified approach in the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Strategy."

The Fund's investment objective is to provide attractive total return, comprised of income and price appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of energy companies, including traditional, alternative, renewable and clean energy companies, natural resource companies, utilities and companies in associated businesses.

The Fund continues to be managed by portfolio managers Tyler Rosenlicht and Ben Morton and is supported by a team of 10 investment professionals who specialize in covering the energy sector across listed infrastructure, natural resource equities and sustainable investments.

To learn more about the evolution of the global energy markets, please visit the Cohen & Steers Energy Knowledge Center on our website: cohenandsteers.com/energy.

To learn more about the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Fund, please visit the Fund page on our website: cohenandsteers.com/futureofenergy.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any Cohen & Steers fund carefully before investing. A summary prospectus and prospectus containing this and other information may be obtained, free of charge, by visiting cohenandsteers.com or by calling 800.330.7348. Please read the summary prospectus and prospectus carefully before investing.

Effective March 28, 2024, the name, principal investment strategies and principal investment risks of the Fund changed. The investment objective of the Fund has not changed and remains to provide attractive total return, comprised of current income and price appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in securities of energy companies, including traditional-, alternative-, renewable- and clean-energy companies, natural resource companies, utilities, and companies in associated businesses.

Energy Important Risk Considerations: Investing involves risk, including entire loss of capital invested. There can be no assurance that the investment strategy will meet its investment objectives. Diversification is not guaranteed to ensure a profit or protect against loss. An investment in the energy sector involves risks that differ from a similar investment in equity securities, such as common stock, of a corporation. Investors will subject to more risks related to the energy sector than if the Fund were more broadly diversified over numerous sectors of the economy. A downturn in the energy sector of the economy could have a larger impact on the Fund than on an investment company that does not concentrate in the sector. At times, the performance of securities of companies in the sector has lagged the performance of other sectors or the broader market as a whole. Energy sector investments can be volatile due to fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of resources, slowdowns in construction, reduced demand for energy products, regulatory changes, extreme weather or natural disasters, rising interest rates and geopolitical events. Special risks of investing in foreign securities include (i) currency fluctuations, (ii) lower liquidity, (iii) political and economic uncertainties, and (iv) differences in accounting standards. Certain foreign securities may represent small- and medium-sized companies, which may be more susceptible to price volatility and less liquid than larger companies. The Fund is classified as a "non-diversified" fund under the federal securities laws because it can invest in fewer individual companies than a diversified fund. However, the Fund must meet certain diversification requirements under the U.S. tax laws.

Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. (Cohen & Steers) is a U.S. registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to corporate retirement, public and union retirement plans, endowments, foundations and mutual funds. Cohen & Steers U.S. registered open-end funds are distributed by Cohen & Steers Securities, LLC and are only available to U.S. residents.

