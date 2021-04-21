Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohen & Steers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNS

COHEN & STEERS, INC.

(CNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cohen & Steers : Reports Results For First Quarter 2021

04/21/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, including net income and earnings per share. The first quarter 2021 earnings release and accompanying earnings presentation can be viewed at Cohen & Steers Reports Results for First Quarter 2021 and on the Company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Press Releases."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, April 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss these results via webcast and telephone. Hosting the call will be president and acting chief executive officer, Joseph Harvey, chief financial officer, Matthew Stadler, and chief investment officer, Jon Cheigh.

Investors and analysts can access the live conference call by dialing 800-954-0629 (U.S.) or +1-212-231-2904 (international); passcode: 21993299. Participants should plan to register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting at approximately 12:00 p.m. (ET) on April 22, 2021 and can be accessed at 800-633-8284 (U.S.) or +1-402-977-9140 (international); passcode: 21993299. Internet access to the webcast, which includes audio (listen-only), will be available on the company's website at www.cohenandsteers.com under "Company—Investor Relations—Overview." The webcast will be archived on the website for one month.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-reports-results-for-first-quarter-2021-301274273.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about COHEN & STEERS, INC.
04:47pCOHEN & STEERS  : Reports Results For First Quarter 2021
PR
04/19COHEN & STEERS  : Forms Private Real Estate Group
PR
04/15COHEN & STEERS  : SICAV European Real Estate Securities Fund Receives Refinitiv ..
PU
04/14COHEN & STEERS, INC.  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April..
PR
04/12COHEN & STEERS  : Assets Under Management Rose in March
MT
04/12COHEN & STEERS  : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows Fo..
PR
03/09COHEN & STEERS  : Reports Increase in Preliminary Assets Under Management For Fe..
MT
03/08COHEN & STEERS  : Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows Fo..
PR
03/05COHEN & STEERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26COHEN & STEERS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ