MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS, OTC: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announces its new partnership with TierPoint. This new relationship marks a significant achievement, showcasing the superior capabilities and value of Corero's DDoS protection offerings.

TierPoint has selected Corero Network Security for its next-generation DDoS defense infrastructure, underlining the critical need for cutting-edge, reliable cyber defense mechanisms in today's digital landscape. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence in cyber security and operational resilience.

TierPoint, with more than 800 employees and 40 data centers across 20 U.S. markets, serves thousands of customers. This extensive scale underscores the importance of advanced DDoS protection in safeguarding the vast array of critical services and infrastructure TierPoint manages.

Paul Mazzucco, CSO, at TierPoint said, "Corero's innovative approach and proven track record in DDoS protection were key factors in our decision, highlighting their leadership and expertise in the cyber security domain."

Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome TierPoint to the Corero family. This relationship is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it underscores the trust and confidence businesses place in our solutions. The win not only highlights our technological edge but also our commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to our customers."

The relationship with TierPoint signifies Corero's continued momentum in the cyber security space, further establishing its position as a preferred provider of innovative DDoS protection solutions for enterprises worldwide.

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB:DDOSF).

