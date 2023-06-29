Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is total return with emphasis on income. The Fund invests in securities issued by infrastructure companies, which consist of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, telecommunications companies and other infrastructure companies. The Investment Manager and Subadvisors review each company's potential for success in light of general economic and industry trends, as well as the Company's quality of management, financial condition, business plan, industry and sector market position, dividend payout ratio, corporate governance and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. The Fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc.

