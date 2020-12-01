Log in
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund : Announces Share Repurchases

12/01/2020
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIE; the "Fund") repurchased 206,212 outstanding common shares since the Fund's last repurchase update on November 2, 2020, bringing the year-to-date total repurchased to 811,188 outstanding common shares. The transactions were made as part of a share repurchase program, which authorizes the repurchase of up to 10% of the Fund's outstanding common shares during a calendar year. Repurchases are at management's discretion, and no assurance can be made that the Fund will repurchase additional shares. The Fund's outstanding common share repurchases made year-to-date through November 30, 2020, and since inception are listed below.

Fund

NYSE
Symbol

Shares
Acquired
Since Last
Update
November 2,
2020

Shares
Acquired
Year-to-Date
November 30,
2020

Shares
Acquired Since
Inception
March 26,
2013

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

MIE

206,212

811,188

964,850

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings may be obtained by visiting cohenandsteers.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database, or by contacting your financial professional. Please read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/
Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

