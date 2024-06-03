COHERENT APPOINTS JIM ANDERSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Coherent Corp. (the "Company" or "Coherent") (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that following a comprehensive search, its Board of Directors has appointed Jim Anderson, an established industry executive with a proven track record of driving innovation and leading business transformations, as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Mr. Anderson also joins the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Anderson joins Coherent from Lattice Semiconductors ("Lattice"), where he was President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of its Board of Directors. As CEO, Mr. Anderson was responsible for driving Lattice's corporate strategy and strengthening the Company's product roadmap, achieving record operating profits and gross margins. He succeeds Dr. Vincent D. ("Chuck") Mattera, Jr., who, as previously announced, is retiring as Chair and CEO of Coherent. "Jim's business acumen and technical capability, coupled with his extensive experience transforming complex global businesses to deliver above-market growth and profitability, make him the ideal leader to steer Coherent through its next chapter amidst a rapidly changing market," said Enrico DiGirolamo, the Board Chair. "I am confident that Coherent will benefit from Jim's operational expertise, innovation-first approach, and in-depth knowledge of our market and platform, as we capitalize on the strong market demand we see across our AI-related datacom portfolio and improving industrial market, while leveraging our diversification strategy that continues to serve us well." "I am deeply honored to join Coherent, a company I have long admired, as its next CEO," said Mr. Anderson. "With cutting-edge innovation, an industry-leading platform, and an intense focus on the customer, Coherent is exceptionally well positioned to build on its existing momentum and deliver enhanced profitable growth over the long term. I look forward to joining the leadership team and Board at this pivotal moment in the Company's history as we work together to realize Coherent's enormous potential and drive value for all stakeholders." "Chuck Mattera has been in and around this industry for almost half a century, conceptualizing and directing the acquisition and business development strategy that made Coherent the multi-billion dollar global entity it is today", said Mr. DiGirolamo. "Chuck thoughtfully forged meaningful relationships with employees, customers, suppliers, government officials, key partners, and shareholders that established a values-based foundation." DiGirolamo added, "On behalf of the Board, I have the privilege of thanking Chuck for his many years of visionary leadership, tireless execution, and energetic commitment to redefining the possibilities of our industry. We all look forward to learning about the next chapters of Chuck's already accomplished story". coherent.com I T. 724 352 4455 1

About Jim Anderson Prior to joining Lattice in 2018, Mr. Anderson was senior vice president and general manager of Advanced Micro Devices' Computing and Graphics business group. He previously held leadership positions in general management, engineering, sales, marketing, and strategy at companies including, Intel, Broadcom (formerly Avago Technologies), and LSI Corporation. Mr. Anderson serves on the Board of Directors of Entegris, EdgeQ, and Lumotive, as well as on the Board of Directors of the Semiconductor Industry Association, the MIT Sloan Americas Executive Board, the Electrical and Computer Engineering Advisory Board at Purdue University, and the Dean's Advisory Board for the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota. Previously, he was a director at Sierra Wireless. Mr. Anderson holds an MBA and Master of Science in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in electrical engineering from Purdue University, and a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota. About Coherent Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com. Contact: Amy Wilson Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations corporate.communications@coherent.com Media Contact: Samantha Gaspar Teneo Samantha.gaspar@teneo.com Forward Looking Statements The statements contained in this press release include forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations, including statements regarding the Company's ability (i) to benefit from Mr. Anderson's operational expertise, innovation-first approach, and in-depth knowledge of our market and platform; and (ii) to build on its existing momentum, to deliver enhanced profitable growth over the long term, and to realize on our enormous potential and drive value for all stakeholders, each of which is based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company's performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. 2