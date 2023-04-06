Advanced search
    COHR   US19247G1076

COHERENT CORP.

(COHR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-05 pm EDT
36.69 USD   -2.03%
06:01aCoherent Awarded Phase 2 of IARPA RESILIENCE Program for High-Energy Rechargeable Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
GL
03/31Tambourah Metals Hits Copper Mineralization at Sewell Project
MT
03/30Coherent Unveils Patented Module Architecture for Ultracompact Dynamic Illumination and Sensing with Backside-emitting VCSEL Arrays
GL
Coherent Awarded Phase 2 of IARPA RESILIENCE Program for High-Energy Rechargeable Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

04/06/2023 | 06:01am EDT
PITTSBURGH, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in engineered materials, today announced that it was awarded Phase 2 of its high-energy rechargeable lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery development contract with the U.S. Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), under the multiyear Robust Energy Sources for Intelligence Logistics In Extreme, Novel, and Challenging Environments (RESILIENCE) program. This follows the successful completion of Phase 1 of the program, which was awarded in October 2021.

The goal of RESILIENCE is to increase energy densities by up to 2x and calendar life by up to 10x beyond the performance of commercial solutions. The technology has a broad range of rapidly growing applications, including the electrification of vehicles and the transportation infrastructure, clean and renewable power storage for energy utilities and microgrids, portable consumer electronics, wearable devices for health monitoring and public safety, and harvested energy storage for the commercial and industrial internet of things. In Phase 1 of the program, Coherent demonstrated exceptional performance with coin cell batteries. In Phase 2, the objective is to scale up the technology to large-format cells with energy densities of up to 450 Wh/kg.

“Battery cells from Coherent utilize proprietary highly loaded chalcogen cathodes that leverage Coherent’s carbon hosts, electrolyte chemistries, and thick-film coatings,” said Steve Rummel, Sr. Vice President, Engineered Materials and Laser Optics Business Unit, Coherent Corp. “Additionally, this cathode technology enables industry-leading charging and discharging rates and is free of cobalt, a designated conflict mineral. We have been developing this technology for more than a decade and are collaborating with cell manufacturers, customers, and partners in the U.S. government to ensure that we will be ready for the exciting new applications on the horizon.”

Li-S batteries developed by Coherent are based on its patented immobilized chalcogen cathode technology, which enables high-energy-density sulfur cathodes to cycle at near-theoretical capacity and at high charge/discharge rates while demonstrating capacity retention across wide temperature ranges. Coherent can also tailor its cathode performance through the addition of selenium to the cathode: Greater sulfur content maximizes energy storage, while greater selenium content maximizes power delivery and reduces charging time.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@coherent.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 418 M - -
Net income 2023 6,92 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -32,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 099 M 5 099 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 23 658
Free-Float 88,6%
Technical analysis trends COHERENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 36,69 $
Average target price 60,72 $
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent D. Mattera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter R. Bashaw President
Mary Jane Raymond Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Anantha Ganga Chief Information Officer
Julie S. Eng Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHERENT CORP.4.53%5 099
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.58%47 348
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.10%44 843
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD18.43%38 089
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.09%31 829
JABIL INC.21.99%11 342
