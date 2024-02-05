Coherent Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

February 05, 2024 at 05:22 pm EST Share

Coherent Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 1,131.43 million compared to USD 1,370.29 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 26.99 million compared to USD 45.07 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.38 compared to USD 0.58 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.38 compared to USD 0.58 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 2,184.52 million compared to USD 2,714.86 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 94.53 million compared to USD 83.77 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.03 compared to USD 1.14 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.03 compared to USD 1.14 a year ago.