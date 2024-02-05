More about the company
Coherent Corp. is a vertically integrated manufacturing company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, optical and laser subsystems and systems for use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Its segments include Networking, Materials, and Lasers. The Networking segment designs, manufactures, and markets products, such as optical and electro-optical components and materials, infrared optical components, semiconductor lasers and detectors, engineered materials, and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers. The Materials segment manufactures transceivers for data centers and telecom optical networks, pump lasers, optical amplifiers, crystal materials, optics, lasers and optoelectronic modules. The Lasers segment offers lasers and optics products that serve industrial customers in semiconductor and display capital equipment, precision manufacturing, and aerospace and defense.