  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coherent Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COHR   US19247G1076

COHERENT CORP.

(COHR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-09-07
41.95 USD   +0.72%
05:20pCOHERENT : Historical non-gaapfinancial coherent corp. metrics and other financial details of combination
PU
09/20Coherent Wins ECOC 2022 Award for Optical Integration With 400G ZR+ QSFP-DD-DCO Transceiver
AQ
09/19Semtech Enters Into Semiconductor Collaboration With Coherent; Launches New Chip Technologies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coherent : HISTORICAL NON-GAAPFINANCIAL COHERENT CORP. METRICS AND OTHER FINANCIAL DETAILS OF COMBINATION

09/22/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
HISTORICAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COHERENT CORP. METRICS AND OTHER FINANCIAL DETAILS OF COMBINATION

Sept. 9, 2022

Copyright 2022, Coherent. All rights reserved.

1

Coherent, Inc. Acquisition

On July 1, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), II-VI Incorporated (now named Coherent Corp.) (the "Company") completed its previously announced acquisition of Coherent, Inc. ("Coherent"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 25, 2021, by and among the Company, Watson Merger Sub Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub") and Coherent, on the Closing Date, Merger Sub merged with and into Coherent (the "merger"), and Coherent continued as the surviving corporation in the merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Coherent's results of operations and financial position will be included in the consolidated results of the Company from and after the Closing Date.

Supplemental Financial Data

The Company's management is furnishing investors with the additional information set forth herein. The schedules included in this Exhibit 99.1 are to recalculate certain non-GAAP measures of the Company's historical financial performance on a combined company basis for each of the quarters in the Company's fiscal years ended June 30, 2021 and 2022. The schedules have been prepared by combing the historical Coherent financial information with the historical Company financial information and making certain reclassification adjustments as discussed in the notes to the schedules. The content of the schedules is as follows:

  • Appendix A shows the historical revenues, costs, net earnings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow on a total combined-company basis, including combined company non-GAAP adjustments;
  • Appendix B shows the historical adjusted gross profit, adjusted research and development, adjusted SG&A, adjusted operating income, and adjusted net earnings less dividends, on a total combined-company basis, including combined company non-GAAP adjustments.
  • Appendix C shows (i) forward looking estimates of projected financial metrics for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, and (ii) purchase accounting adjustments that will be recorded during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The estimates are preliminary and may change materially.
  • Appendix D shows the historical inventories and capital expenditures on a total combined company basis.

Copyright 2022, Coherent. All rights reserved.

2

The unaudited adjusted combined financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and does not reflect the financial results of the combined companies had the companies actually been combined at the beginning of the Company's fiscal year 2021 and is not necessarily indicative of the future results of operations of the Company. The unaudited adjusted combined financial information does not consider the impact of possible business model changes nor any potential impacts of current market conditions on revenue, expense efficiencies and other factors. In addition, the unaudited adjusted combined financial information does not reflect the impact of any purchase accounting or financing-related adjustments that would arise from the merger as those impacts would be eliminated in the preparation of certain key adjusted combined metrics.

The unaudited adjusted combined financial information is not pro forma information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of SEC regulation S-X, and the preparation of information in accordance with Article 11 would result in a significantly different presentation. Such pro forma information was provided in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2022.

Although this Exhibit 99.1 contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company believes that it provides information that may be useful in understanding its historical results of operations, including a reasonable basis for comparison with its results for post-acquisition periods. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in part to assess the Company's performance. Therefore, management believes these non-GAAP measures to be relevant and useful information for investors. These non-GAAP measures should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies.

Copyright 2022, Coherent. All rights reserved.

3

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Exhibit 99.1 contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company's performance on a going forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.

The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this presentation have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this presentation include but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated herein to prove to be correct; (ii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and additional risk factors that may be identified from time to time in filings of the Company; (iii) the substantial indebtedness the Company incurred in connection with its acquisition of Coherent, Inc. (the "Transaction") and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; (iv) the possibility that the Company may be unable to achieve expected synergies, operating efficiencies and other benefits within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate operations of Coherent, Inc. ("Coherent") with those of the Company; (v) the possibility that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that operating costs and business disruption (including, without limitation, disruptions in relationships with employees, customers or suppliers) may be greater than expected in connection with the Transaction; (vi) any unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Transaction; (vii) the risk that disruption from the Transaction materially and adversely affects the respective businesses and operations of the Company and Coherent; (viii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the Transaction; (ix) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key employees; (x) the purchasing patterns of customers and end users; (xi) the timely release of new products, and acceptance of such new products by the market; (xii) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (xiii) the Company's ability to assimilate recently acquired businesses, and realize synergies, cost savings, and opportunities for growth in connection therewith, together with the risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (xiv) the Company's ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions; (xv) the risks to realizing the benefits of investments in R&D and commercialization of innovations; (xvi) the risks that the Company's stock price will not trade in line with industrial technology leaders; and/or (xvi) the risks of business and economic disruption related to the currently ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and any other worldwide health epidemics or outbreaks that may arise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.

All information in this presentation is as of August 24, 2022.

Copyright 2022, Coherent. All rights reserved.

COHERENT CORP. NON-GAAP COMBINED KEY FINANCIALS (UNAUDITED) - APPENDIX A

Combined Net Earnings (Loss), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow - Unaudited

FY 2021

FY 2022

($ millions)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY2022

Combined revenues

1,045

1,113

1,157

1,204

4,519

1,186

1,192

1,198

1,261

4,837

II-VI

728

787

783

808

3,106

795

807

828

887

3,317

Coherent

317

326

374

396

1,413

391

385

370

374

1,520

Combined Costs, Expenses, and Other Expense (Income)

Cost of goods sold (1)

656

680

727

750

2,813

729

713

722

796

2,960

Internal research and development

107

113

115

116

451

121

125

129

127

502

Selling, general and administrative (1) (2) (3)

171

184

427

199

981

203

214

187

199

803

Interest expense

21

20

18

19

78

16

21

47

52

136

Other expense (income), net (4)

20

(5)

(23)

(11)

(19)

(3)

4

2

18

21

Total Combined Costs, Expense, & Other Expense (Income)

975

992

1,264

1,073

4,304

1,066

1,077

1,087

1,192

4,422

Combined Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

70

121

(107)

131

215

120

115

111

69

415

Combined Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

15

33

(29)

20

39

24

18

29

63

134

Combined Net Earnings (Loss)

55

88

(78)

111

176

96

97

82

6

281

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA & FCF Calculation

Combined Net Earnings (Loss)

55

88

(78)

111

176

96

97

82

6

281

Combined Adjustments:

-

Income taxes

15

33

(29)

20

39

24

18

29

63

134

Depreciation and amortization

78

80

81

84

323

83

83

86

85

337

Interest expense

21

20

18

19

78

16

21

47

52

136

Combined EBITDA (5)

169

221

(8)

234

616

219

219

244

206

888

Combined Adjustments:

Share-based compensation

30

40

26

28

124

33

50

27

21

131

Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net

5

9

(7)

2

9

(3)

2

2

20

21

Debt extinguishment expense

25

-

-

-

25

-

-

-

-

-

Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory

-

-

-

1

1

1

-

-

-

1

(Gains) loss on investment, fixed assets and preferred equity forward sale agreemen

-

(7)

(11)

(11)

(29)

5

-

-

-

5

Start-up costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

15

6

32

Restructuring expenses, integration expenses, transaction expenses and other (9)

2

10

255

16

283

17

15

12

29

73

Combined Adjusted EBITDA (6)

231

273

255

270

1,029

272

297

300

282

1,151

Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

181

296

(52)

199

624

122

200

63

157

542

Combined Adjustments:

Capital expenditures

50

61

48

64

223

70

71

112

131

384

Combined Free cash flow (7)

131

235

(100)

135

401

52

129

(49)

26

158

Copyright 2022, Coherent. All rights reserved.

5

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 21:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
