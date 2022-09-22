Coherent : HISTORICAL NON-GAAPFINANCIAL COHERENT CORP. METRICS AND OTHER FINANCIAL DETAILS OF COMBINATION
09/22/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
HISTORICAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COHERENT CORP. METRICS AND OTHER FINANCIAL DETAILS OF COMBINATION
Sept. 9, 2022
Copyright 2022, Coherent. All rights reserved.
Coherent, Inc. Acquisition
On July 1, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), II-VI Incorporated (now named Coherent Corp.) (the "Company") completed its previously announced acquisition of Coherent, Inc. ("Coherent"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 25, 2021, by and among the Company, Watson Merger Sub Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub") and Coherent, on the Closing Date, Merger Sub merged with and into Coherent (the "merger"), and Coherent continued as the surviving corporation in the merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Coherent's results of operations and financial position will be included in the consolidated results of the Company from and after the Closing Date.
Supplemental Financial Data
The Company's management is furnishing investors with the additional information set forth herein. The schedules included in this Exhibit 99.1 are to recalculate certain non-GAAP measures of the Company's historical financial performance on a combined company basis for each of the quarters in the Company's fiscal years ended June 30, 2021 and 2022. The schedules have been prepared by combing the historical Coherent financial information with the historical Company financial information and making certain reclassification adjustments as discussed in the notes to the schedules. The content of the schedules is as follows:
Appendix A shows the historical revenues, costs, net earnings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow on a total combined-company basis, including combined company non-GAAP adjustments;
Appendix B shows the historical adjusted gross profit, adjusted research and development, adjusted SG&A, adjusted operating income, and adjusted net earnings less dividends, on a total combined-company basis, including combined company non-GAAP adjustments.
Appendix C shows (i) forward looking estimates of projected financial metrics for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, and (ii) purchase accounting adjustments that will be recorded during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The estimates are preliminary and may change materially.
Appendix D shows the historical inventories and capital expenditures on a total combined company basis.
The unaudited adjusted combined financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and does not reflect the financial results of the combined companies had the companies actually been combined at the beginning of the Company's fiscal year 2021 and is not necessarily indicative of the future results of operations of the Company. The unaudited adjusted combined financial information does not consider the impact of possible business model changes nor any potential impacts of current market conditions on revenue, expense efficiencies and other factors. In addition, the unaudited adjusted combined financial information does not reflect the impact of any purchase accounting or financing-related adjustments that would arise from the merger as those impacts would be eliminated in the preparation of certain key adjusted combined metrics.
The unaudited adjusted combined financial information is not pro forma information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of SEC regulation S-X, and the preparation of information in accordance with Article 11 would result in a significantly different presentation. Such pro forma information was provided in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2022.
Although this Exhibit 99.1 contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company believes that it provides information that may be useful in understanding its historical results of operations, including a reasonable basis for comparison with its results for post-acquisition periods. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in part to assess the Company's performance. Therefore, management believes these non-GAAP measures to be relevant and useful information for investors. These non-GAAP measures should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Exhibit 99.1 contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations that are based on certain assumptions and contingencies. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company's performance on a going forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures.
The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it in this presentation have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct. In addition to general industry and global economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this presentation include but are not limited to: (i) the failure of any one or more of the assumptions stated herein to prove to be correct; (ii) the risks relating to forward-looking statements and other "Risk Factors" discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and additional risk factors that may be identified from time to time in filings of the Company; (iii) the substantial indebtedness the Company incurred in connection with its acquisition of Coherent, Inc. (the "Transaction") and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; (iv) the possibility that the Company may be unable to achieve expected synergies, operating efficiencies and other benefits within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate operations of Coherent, Inc. ("Coherent") with those of the Company; (v) the possibility that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that operating costs and business disruption (including, without limitation, disruptions in relationships with employees, customers or suppliers) may be greater than expected in connection with the Transaction; (vi) any unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Transaction; (vii) the risk that disruption from the Transaction materially and adversely affects the respective businesses and operations of the Company and Coherent; (viii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the Transaction; (ix) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key employees; (x) the purchasing patterns of customers and end users; (xi) the timely release of new products, and acceptance of such new products by the market; (xii) the introduction of new products by competitors and other competitive responses; (xiii) the Company's ability to assimilate recently acquired businesses, and realize synergies, cost savings, and opportunities for growth in connection therewith, together with the risks, costs, and uncertainties associated with such acquisitions; (xiv) the Company's ability to devise and execute strategies to respond to market conditions; (xv) the risks to realizing the benefits of investments in R&D and commercialization of innovations; (xvi) the risks that the Company's stock price will not trade in line with industrial technology leaders; and/or (xvi) the risks of business and economic disruption related to the currently ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and any other worldwide health epidemics or outbreaks that may arise. The Company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, or otherwise.
All information in this presentation is as of August 24, 2022.
COHERENT CORP. NON-GAAP COMBINED KEY FINANCIALS (UNAUDITED) - APPENDIX A
Combined Net Earnings (Loss), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow - Unaudited
FY 2021
FY 2022
($ millions)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY2022
Combined revenues
1,045
1,113
1,157
1,204
4,519
1,186
1,192
1,198
1,261
4,837
II-VI
728
787
783
808
3,106
795
807
828
887
3,317
Coherent
317
326
374
396
1,413
391
385
370
374
1,520
Combined Costs, Expenses, and Other Expense (Income)
Cost of goods sold (1)
656
680
727
750
2,813
729
713
722
796
2,960
Internal research and development
107
113
115
116
451
121
125
129
127
502
Selling, general and administrative (1) (2) (3)
171
184
427
199
981
203
214
187
199
803
Interest expense
21
20
18
19
78
16
21
47
52
136
Other expense (income), net (4)
20
(5)
(23)
(11)
(19)
(3)
4
2
18
21
Total Combined Costs, Expense, & Other Expense (Income)
975
992
1,264
1,073
4,304
1,066
1,077
1,087
1,192
4,422
Combined Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes
70
121
(107)
131
215
120
115
111
69
415
Combined Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
15
33
(29)
20
39
24
18
29
63
134
Combined Net Earnings (Loss)
55
88
(78)
111
176
96
97
82
6
281
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA & FCF Calculation
Combined Net Earnings (Loss)
55
88
(78)
111
176
96
97
82
6
281
Combined Adjustments:
-
Income taxes
15
33
(29)
20
39
24
18
29
63
134
Depreciation and amortization
78
80
81
84
323
83
83
86
85
337
Interest expense
21
20
18
19
78
16
21
47
52
136
Combined EBITDA (5)
169
221
(8)
234
616
219
219
244
206
888
Combined Adjustments:
Share-based compensation
30
40
26
28
124
33
50
27
21
131
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net
5
9
(7)
2
9
(3)
2
2
20
21
Debt extinguishment expense
25
-
-
-
25
-
-
-
-
-
Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory
-
-
-
1
1
1
-
-
-
1
(Gains) loss on investment, fixed assets and preferred equity forward sale agreemen
-
(7)
(11)
(11)
(29)
5
-
-
-
5
Start-up costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
11
15
6
32
Restructuring expenses, integration expenses, transaction expenses and other (9)
2
10
255
16
283
17
15
12
29
73
Combined Adjusted EBITDA (6)
231
273
255
270
1,029
272
297
300
282
1,151
Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
