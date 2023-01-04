Coherent to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
01/04/2023 | 06:01am EST
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:
25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date:
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Time:
10:15 a.m. ET
Participant Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer
