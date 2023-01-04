Advanced search
    COHR   US19247G1076

COHERENT CORP.

(COHR)
04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
34.86 USD   -0.68%
06:01aCoherent to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
GL
2022JPMorgan Adjusts Coherent's Price Target to $52 From $74, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
2022North American Morning Briefing: Investors Wary -2-
DJ
Coherent to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/04/2023
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date:   Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
   
Participant
Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer
   

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Coherent website at https://www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@coherent.com


