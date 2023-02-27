Advanced search
    COHR   US19247G1076

COHERENT CORP.

(COHR)
02-24-2023
42.69 USD   -4.33%
Coherent to Present at the Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference
GL
Coherent Introduces 1300 nm High-Power DFB Lasers for Silicon Photonics-Based Transceivers
AQ
Coherent Corp. Introduces 1300 nm High-Power DFB Lasers for Silicon Photonics-Based Transceivers
CI
Coherent to Present at the Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference

02/27/2023 | 06:01am EST
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference
Date:  Friday, March 3, 2023
Time:  3:00 p.m. ET

Participants
Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer
Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Coherent website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@coherent.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 427 M - -
Net income 2023 6,92 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -40,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 932 M 5 932 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 23 658
Free-Float 88,6%
Managers and Directors
Vincent D. Mattera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter R. Bashaw President
Mary Jane Raymond Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Anantha Ganga Chief Information Officer
Julie S. Eng Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHERENT CORP.21.62%5 932
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.50%45 499
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.10%43 394
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.36%31 711
JABIL INC.22.24%11 111
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.20.89%9 024