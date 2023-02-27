Coherent to Present at the Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference
02/27/2023 | 06:01am EST
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:
Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference Date: Friday, March 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Participants Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer
Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.
