Coherent : 2020 Annual Report Proxy Statement

The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of Coherent, Inc. (''Coherent'' or the ''Company'') is soliciting proxies for use at the virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the ''Annual Meeting'' or ''meeting'') to be held at 8:30 a.m., Pacific Time, on May 6, 2021 and at any adjournment(s) thereof, for the purposes set forth herein and in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. These proxy solicitation materials were first mailed on or about March 19, 2021 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. You are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting if you held your shares as of the close of business on our record date, March 12, 2021 (the ''Record Date''). On the Record Date, 24,463,754 shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value, were issued and outstanding. On all matters, each share has one vote, unless, with respect to Proposal One regarding the election of directors, cumulative voting is in effect. You will be able to log into the virtual meeting platform beginning at 8:15 a.m. PDT on May 6, 2021. The meeting will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. PDT on May 6, 2021. We encourage you to log in and ensure you can hear streaming audio prior to the meeting start time. The virtual meeting platform is supported across browsers (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari) and devices (desktops, laptops, tablets, and cell phones) running the most updated version of applicable software and plugins. Participants should ensure that they have a strong WiFi connection wherever they intend to participate in the meeting. If you wish to submit a question during the meeting, log into the virtual meeting platform, type your question into the ''Ask a Question'' field, and click ''Submit.'' Questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. Questions regarding personal matters, including those related to employment, product or service issues, or suggestions for product innovations, are not pertinent to meeting matters and, therefore, will not be answered. In the event we are not able to address any questions appropriately related to the business of the Company due to time constraints, we will address them at an upcoming financial results conference call. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during check-in please call the technical support number that will be posted on the virtual meeting platform's log in page. Why Did I Receive a One-Page Notice in the Mail Regarding the Internet Availability of Proxy Materials Instead of a Full Set of Proxy Materials? In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (''SEC'') rules, we are furnishing proxy materials to our stockholders primarily via the Internet, instead of mailing printed copies of those materials to each stockholder. On March 19, 2021, we commenced mailing a Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials to our stockholders (other than those who had previously requested electronic or paper delivery) containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials, including this proxy statement and our annual report. This process is designed to provide stockholders with easy access to our proxy materials, while reducing the printing, distribution and environmental costs of the proxy process. We are not aware of any matters to be presented at the meeting other than those described in this proxy statement. The cost of this solicitation will be borne by us. We may reimburse brokerage firms and other persons representing beneficial owners of shares for their expenses in forwarding solicitation material to such beneficial owners. In addition, proxies may be solicited by certain of our directors, officers and regular employees, without additional compensation, personally or by telephone, e-mail or facsimile. We have also retained Georgeson LLC to assist us in the solicitation of proxies. We expect to pay Georgeson LLC approximately $15,000 for these services, plus expenses. Our bylaws provide that stockholders holding a majority of the shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote on the Record Date constitute a quorum at meetings of stockholders. Votes will be counted by the inspector of election appointed for the Annual Meeting, who will separately count ''For'' and ''Against'' votes, abstentions and broker non-votes. A ''broker non-vote'' occurs when a nominee holding shares for a beneficial owner does not vote because the nominee does not have discretionary voting power with respect to the proposal and has not received instructions with respect to the proposal from the beneficial owner. Broker non-votes represented by submitted proxies will not be taken into account in determining the outcome of any proposal. Abstentions will not be taken into account in determining the outcome of the election of directors. However, abstentions will have the same effect as a vote ''Against'' Proposals Two, Three and Four. Abstentions will have the same effect as a vote ''Against'' Proposals Two, Three and Four. FURTHER INFORMATION We will provide without charge to each stockholder solicited by these proxy solicitation materials a copy of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020 without exhibits and any amendments thereto upon request of such stockholder made in writing to Coherent, Inc., 5100 Patrick Henry Drive, Santa Clara, California 95054, Attn: Investor Relations. We will also furnish any exhibit to the annual report on Form 10-K if specifically requested in writing. You can also access our SEC filings, including our annual reports on Form 10-K, and all amendments thereto on the SEC website atwww.sec.gov. Spotlight on Governance Our historical business results have been complemented by an approach to corporate governance that has consistently been recognized for including a number of governance ''best practices,'' including: * Annual Board elections;

* No classified Board;

* Stockholders may act by written consent;

* Independent Board Chair;

* Majority voting for members of the Board in uncontested elections;

* ''Proxy access'' bylaw provisions;

* A clawback policy which applies to all executive officers of the Company;

* No ''blank check'' or other classes of preferred stock;

* Super majority of independent directors on the Board;

* Executive compensation heavily weighted towards performance;

* No super majority stockholder approval for mergers or other business combinations in our bylaws or charter;

* A policy prohibiting executive officers and directors from hedging or pledging Company stock;

* Age-based Board tenure/refreshment guidelines; and

* Board, CEO and executive officer stock ownership requirements. Importantly, the Board has implemented our governance approach with the full support and recommendation of senior management. These governance practices do not result from any stockholder proposals related to them. Rather, they reflect the commitment of the Board and management to maintain common sense and industry-leading governance practices and policies to go along with our strong historical financial performance. The independent director composition of our proposed slate of Board nominees consists of 29% female directors and over 40% directors who meet diversity qualification. The proposed slate is 88% independent, with only our CEO serving as an inside director. In addition to a diverse background of experiences, the Board believes it is extremely important to have a balance of independent service on the Board, with a mix of new (0-5 years), mid-term (5-10 years) and long-term (more than 10 years) tenures participating. This blend of fresh perspectives and seasoned experience provides the right mix for effective Board oversight for today's modern multinational public company. Our financial performance over the past decade is proof that our stockholders have benefited from having a Board with a strong history of refreshment coupled with tenured members in each of these categories. Given the recent impacts to the global economy related to COVID-19, we believe that it is imperative to have all three categories of tenure on the Board. In general the Board seeks to have the greatest weight towards the new and mid-term categories (which may vary from time to time), which is reflected in the composition of our proposed slate of independent directors: New Members (five years or less): 50% Mid-Term Members (five to ten years): 25% Long-Term Members (more than ten years): 25%Coherent has also undertaken several less publicized sustainability initiatives, such as the installation of over 1,200 solar panels on our corporate headquarter building in California. This array produces over 400kW of energy per hour and approximately 625,000kW hours annually, significantly improving our headquarter's energy efficiency and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 460 tons per year. This installation also allowed us to provide eight electric vehicle charging stations for our employees. Anecdotally, we have seen a significant increase in hybrid and electric powered vehicles in our Northern California employee base. Our most important environmental-related initiative, however, has been our energy-efficient product designs, which over the years have significantly reduced the amount of power and consumable materials needed to operate our products. While much has been debated about requiring public companies to disclose their ''political spending,'' as we have voluntarily disclosed for several years, we had no such corporate spending in 2020. Our Board, management and employees take great pride in our financial performance, governance, stockholder relations and global corporate citizenship. Spotlight on Governance Recent Governance Changes On and effective as of January 18, 2021, the Board amended and restated our bylaws to designate the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware as the sole and exclusive forum for certain proceedings relating to Coherent. We believe that having such court, located in our jurisdiction of incorporation, provides full access to the judicial process for our stockholders for such claims, but at the same time reducing cost to thecompany of having to address claims in multiple jurisdictions. Ultimately, such additional costs are borne by the company and stockholders as a whole. If we hold an annual meeting in 2022, we intend to ask stockholders to approve the exclusive forum provision in our bylaws. PROPOSAL ONE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Nominees Eight (8) members of the Board are to be elected at the Annual Meeting, all of whom are standing for re-election. Unless otherwise instructed, the proxy holders will vote the proxies received by them for the nominees named below. Each nominee has consented to be named a nominee in the proxy statement and to continue to serve as a director, if elected. If any nominee becomes unable or declines to serve as a director, if additional persons are nominated at the meeting or if stockholders are entitled to cumulate votes, the proxy holders intend to vote all proxies received by them in such a manner (in accordance with cumulative voting) as will ensure the election of as many of the nominees listed below as possible, and the specific nominees to be voted for will be determined by the proxy holders. We are not aware of any reason that any nominee will be unable or will decline to serve as a director. The term of office of each person elected as a director will continue until our next annual meeting of stockholders or until a successor has beenelected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation or removal. There are no arrangements or understandings between any director or executive officer and any other person pursuant to which he or she is or was to be selected as a director or officer. The names of the nominees, all of whom are currently directors, and certain information about them as of March 19, 2021 is set forth below. All of the nominees have been unanimously recommended for nomination by the Board acting on the unanimous recommendation of the Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board. The committee consists solely of independent members of the Board. There are no family relationships among directors or executive officers of Coherent. Except as set forth in ''Biographical Information'' below, each of our directors has been engaged in his or her principal occupation set forth in the table below during the past five years. Name Age Director Since Principal Occupation Jay T. Flatley(1)(2) 68 2011 Chairman of the Board of Illumina, Inc. Pamela Fletcher(2) 54 2017 Vice President-Global Innovation at General Motors Company Andreas (''Andy'') W. Mattes 59 2020 President and Chief Executive Officer Beverly Kay Matthews(3) 62 2019 Retired Partner, Ernst & Young Michael R. McMullen(2) 60 2018 President and Chief Executive Officer of Agilent Technologies, Inc. Garry W. Rogerson(1)(3) 68 2004 Former Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Energy Steve Skaggs(1)(3) 58 2013 Former Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sandeep Vij(2) 55 2004 Former President and Chief Executive Officer of MIPS Technologies, Inc. Industries, Inc. Atmel Corporation (1) Member of the Governance and Nominating Committee.

(2) Member of the Compensation and HR Committee.

(3) Member of the Audit Committee. Biographical Information Jay T. Flatley. Since 1999 Mr. Flatley has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Illumina, Inc., a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function and from July 2016 to December 2019, as Illumina's Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Since January 2020, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Illumina. From January 2016 to July 2016, he also served as Illumina's Chairman of the Board of Directors. From 1999 until July 2016, Mr. Flatley was Illumina's Chief Executive Officer. From 1999 to December 2013, Mr. Flatley also served as Illumina's President. Prior to joining Illumina, Mr. Flatley was President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors of Molecular Dynamics, Inc., a Nasdaq listed life sciences company focused on genetic discovery and analysis, from 1994 until its sale to Amersham Pharmacia Biotech Inc. in 1998. Additionally, he was a co-founder of Molecular Dynamics and served in various other positions there from 1987 to 1994. Mr. Flatley is also a member of the board of directors of Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Flatley previously served on the board of directors of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Flatley holds a B.A. in Economics from Claremont McKenna College and a B.S. and a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Flatley's years of executive and management experience in the high technology industry, including serving as the chief executive officer of several public companies, his service on the boards of other publicly held companies, and his years of service as a director of Coherent make him an invaluable member of the Board. Pamela Fletcher. Ms. Fletcher has served as Vice President-Global Innovation at General Motors Company (''GM''), a global automotive company, since October 2018 and was previously Vice President-Global Innovation and R&D Laboratories at GM from January 2019 to February 2020 (for R&D Laboratories). Over a fifteen-plus year career with GM, Ms. Fletcher has served in various roles, including Vice President-Global Electric Vehicle Programs from October 2017 to October 2018; Global Executive Chief Engineer, Autonomous and Electrified Vehicles and New Technology from July 2016 to October 2017; Executive Chief Engineer, Electrified Vehicles from August 2012 to July 2016; Chief Engineer, Chevrolet Volt Propulsion System from 2009 to August 2012; and Assistant Chief Engineer, Hybrid & Electric Propulsion Systems from 2007 to 2008. She holds a B.S. in Engineering from Kettering University and an M.S. in Engineering from Wayne State University. Ms. Fletcher's years of executive and management experience in the automotive industry, her knowledge of advanced and emerging automotive technologies, and her years of service as a director of Coherent make her an invaluable member of the Board. Andy Mattes. Mr. Mattes has served as our Chief Executive Officer and President as well as a member of the Board since April 2020. Prior to joining Coherent and beginning in June 2019, he was a Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company, a leading global management consulting firm, providing corporate and strategic consulting services to various clients of the firm. From January 2018 to May 2019, he was an independent corporate advisor. From 2013 to December 2017, he was the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, a retail and financial services technology systems company. He also served as its President from 2013 to August 2016. Mr. Mattes was the Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships at Violin Memory, a computer storage systems company, in 2013. He has also held various senior management positions with Hewlett-Packard Co., a computer technologies company. From 2008 to 2011 he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hewlett Packard's Enterprise Services for the Americas. From 2006 to 2008 he was Hewlett Packard's Chief Sales Officer for the Enterprise Business. Mr. Mattes spent the first 20 years of his career (between 1985 and 2005) at Siemens, holding a variety of senior leadership positions. These culminated in his role as chief executive officer of Siemens Communications Inc., USA, in Boca Raton, Florida. He received his Diplom-Kaufmann in business administration from Ludwig Maximilian University. Mr. Mattes' decades of experience developing and executing business strategies, his prior executive service in public companies, his extensive international experience, his recent appointment as our President and Chief Executive Officer, and his previous service on the board of another publicly held company make him an invaluable member of the Board. Beverly Kay Matthews. Ms. Matthews is a certified public accountant (Texas) and retired from Ernst & Young, LLP (''EY''), a global accounting firm, in June 2019, where she served as Vice Chair and Managing Partner of the West Region since 2008. She joined EY in 1983 and held a number of leadership positions, including Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner of the Americas' Assurance and Advisory Business Services from 2005 to 2008; Managing Partner of the Assurance Practice of the Gulf Coast Region from 2001 to 2005; Managing Partner of the Austin Office from 1998 to 2001; and served as an audit partner for privately and publicly held companies in the technology, transportation and healthcare industries. She is also a member of the board of directors and audit and compensation committees of SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, a member of the board of directors and audit committee of Main Street Capital Corporation, and a member of the Texas Tech University Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Advisory Council. Ms. Matthews holds a Bachelors of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas Tech University. Ms. Matthews' years in the public accounting industry working with public companies in the technology, transportation and healthcare industries, as well as her service on the boards of other publicly held companies, make her an invaluable member of the Board. Michael R. McMullen. Mr. McMullen has served as Chief Executive Officer of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (''Agilent''), a global leader in Life Sciences and Diagnostics, since March 2015 and as President of Agilent since September 2014. From September 2014 to March 2015, he also served as Agilent's Chief Operating Officer. From September 2009 to September 2014, he served as Senior Vice President, Agilent and President, Chemical Analysis Group at Agilent. From January 2002 to September 2009, he served as Agilent's Vice President and General Manager of the Chemical Analysis Solutions Unit of the Life Sciences and Chemical Analysis Group. Prior to assuming this position, from March 1999 to December 2001, Mr. McMullen served as Country Manager for Agilent's China, Japan and Korea Life Sciences and Chemical Analysis Group. Prior to this position, Mr. McMullen served as the Controller for the Hewlett-Packard Company and Yokogawa Electric Joint Venture from July 1996 to March 1999. Mr. McMullen is also a member of the board of directors of Agilent. Mr. McMullen holds a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from the University of Delaware and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business. Mr. McMullen's years of executive and management experience in the high technology industry, including serving as the chief executive officer and on the board of another publicly held company, make him an invaluable member of the Board. Garry W. Rogerson. Mr. Rogerson has served as Coherent's Chairman of the Board since June 2007. Since September 2015, Mr. Rogerson has been a private investor. From August 2011 to September 2015, Mr. Rogerson was Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., a provider of power and control technologies for thin film manufacturing and solar-power generation, after which he agreed to serve as aspecial advisor for a period of time. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Varian, Inc., a major supplier of scientific instruments and consumable laboratory supplies, vacuum products and services, from February 2009 and 2004, respectively, until the purchase of Varian by Agilent Technologies, Inc. in May 2010. Mr. Rogerson served as Varian's Chief Operating Officer from 2002 to 2004, as Senior Vice President, Scientific Instruments from 2001 to 2002, and as Vice President, Analytical Instruments from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Rogerson received an honours degree and Ph.D. in biochemistry as well as an honorary doctoral science degree from the University of Kent at Canterbury. Mr. Rogerson's years of executive and management experience in the high technology industry, including serving as the chief executive officer of several public companies, his service on the boards of other publicly held companies, and his years of service as a director of Coherent make him an invaluable member of the Board. Steve Skaggs. Mr. Skaggs has been a private investor since April 2016. He currently also serves as a member of the board of directors and chair of the audit committee of IDEX Biometrics, ASA. From May 2013 to April 2016, Mr. Skaggs was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Atmel Corporation, a leading supplier of microcontrollers, until its acquisition by Microchip Technology Incorporated. Mr. Skaggs has more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, including serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Lattice Semiconductor, a supplier of programmable logic devices and related software. He was also previously a member of the board of directors of Lattice. Prior to Lattice, Mr. Skaggs was employed by Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm, where he specialized in high technology product strategy, mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructurings. Mr. Skaggs holds an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School and a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Skaggs' years of executive and management experience in the high technology industry, including serving as the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of other public companies, his prior service on the board of another publicly held company and his years of service as a director of Coherent make him an invaluable member of the Board. Sandeep Vij. Mr. Vij has been a private investor since February 2013. Previously, he held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and was a member of the board of directors of MIPS Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of processor architectures and cores, from January 2010 until its sale in February 2013. In addition, Mr. Vij had been the Vice President and General Manager of the Broadband and Consumer Division of Cavium Networks, Inc., a provider of highly integrated semiconductor products from May 2008 to January 2010. Prior to that, he held the position of Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Services and Support for Xilinx Inc., a digital programmable logic device provider, from 2007 to April 2008. From 2001 to 2006, he held the position of Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Xilinx. From 1997 to 2001, he served as Vice President and General Manager of the General Products Division at Xilinx. Mr. Vij joined Xilinx in 1996 Director Independence The Board has determined that, with the exception of Mr. Mattes, all of its current members and all of the nominees for director are ''independent directors'' as that term is defined in the listing rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market. Board Meetings and Committees The Board held a total of eleven (11) formal meetings and acted two (2) times by unanimous written consent during fiscal 2020. Additionally, from time to time between formal meetings, members of the Board participate in update or status telephone calls and briefings, which are not included in these totals. During fiscal 2020, the Board had three standing committees: the Audit Committee; the Compensation and HR Committee; and the Governance and Nominating Committee. From time to time, the Board may create, and has in the past created, limited ad hoc committees, service on which does not provide additional compensation. Currently, as discussed below, the Board has one ad hoc committee, the Equity Committee, which is designated and overseen by the Compensation and HR Committee. Each of our directors attended at least 75% of the meetings of the Board and the committees on which he or she served during fiscal 2020. Audit Committee The Audit Committee consists of directors Skaggs (Chair), Matthews and Rogerson. The Audit Committee held ten (10) meetings during fiscal 2020. Susan James also served on the committee during fiscal 2020 until her retirement from the Board on April 27, 2020. The Board has determined that directors Skaggs, Matthews and Rogerson are ''audit committee financial experts'' as that term is defined in the rules of the SEC. Among other things, the Audit Committee has the sole authority for appointing and supervising our independent registered public accounting firm and is primarilyas Director of FPGA Marketing. He is a graduate of General Electric's Edison Engineering Program and Advanced Courses in Engineering. He holds an MSEE from Stanford University and a BSEE from San Jose State University. Mr. Vij's years of executive and management experience in the high technology industry, including serving as the chief executive officer of another public company, his service on the board of another publicly held company, and his years of service as a director of Coherent make him an invaluable member of the Board. responsible for approving the services performed by our independent registered public accounting firm and for reviewing and evaluating our accounting principles and our system of internal accounting controls. Compensation and HR Committee The Compensation and HR Committee consists of directors Vij (Chair), Flatley, Fletcher and McMullen. The Compensation and HR Committee held eight (8) meetings during fiscal 2020. As noted above, all of the members of the Compensation and HR Committee are ''independent'' as defined under the listing rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Compensation and HR Committee, among other things, reviews and approves our executive compensation policies and programs and makes equity grants to employees, including officers, pursuant to our equity plan. In fiscal 2020, this committee had the sole authority delegated to it by the Board to make equity grants to employees of the company serving at a level of vice president and above. On September 27, 2018, the Board, at the recommendation of the Compensation and HR Committee, designated an Equity Committee with authority to make grants of restricted stock units, within guidelines recommended by the Compensation and HR Committee, to individuals who are employees serving at a level below that of vice president. The Equity Committee is composed of our CEO, in his capacity as a member of the Board. The Equity Committee reports to the Compensation and HR Committee periodically and upon request of the Compensation and HR Committee. The Equity Committee's designated authority was first effective for fiscal 2019 and is concurrent with and does not supersede the authority of the Compensation and HR Committee. For additional information about the Compensation and HR Committee's processes and procedures for the consideration and determination of executive compensation, see ''Compensation Discussion and Analysis.'' Governance and Nominating Committee Committee, among other things, assists the Board by making recommendations to the Board on matters concerning director nominations and elections, board committees and corporate governance, allocation of risk oversight amongst the Board and its committees and compensation for directors. For fiscal 2020, the committee retained an independent compensation consultant to advise it on compensation for service on the Board. Additionally, the committee led the search process for our new chief executive officer and retained a search consultant to assist in such search. The Governance and Nominating Committee consists of directors Rogerson (Chair), Flatley and Skaggs. The Governance and Nominating Committee held five (5) meetings during fiscal 2020. Susan James also served on the committee during fiscal 2020 until her retirement from the Board on April 27, 2020. The Governance and Nominating Copies of the charters for each committee of the Board may be found on the investor relations section of our website (investors.coherent.com) under ''Corporate Governance''/ ''Governance Documents.'' Attendance at Annual Meeting of Stockholders by the Members of the Board of Directors Although we do not have a formal policy regarding attendance by members of the Board at our annual meeting of stockholders, directors are encouraged, but not required, to attend. Seven of our eight then-current members of the Board attended our annual meeting held on April 27, 2020. Process for Stockholders to Recommend Candidates for Election to the Board of Directors The Governance and Nominating Committee will consider nominees properly recommended by stockholders. A stockholder that desires to recommend a candidate for election to the Board must direct the recommendation in writing to us at our principal executive offices (Attention: Corporate Secretary) and must include the candidate's name, age, home and business contact information, principal occupation or employment, the number of shares beneficially owned by the nominee and the stockholder making the recommendation, whether any hedging transactions have been entered into by the nominee or on his or her behalf, information regarding any arrangements or understandings between the nominee and the stockholder nominating the nominee or any other persons relating to the nomination, a written statement by the nominee acknowledging that the nominee will owe a fiduciary duty to Coherent if elected, a written statement of the nominee that such nominee, if elected, intends to tender, promptly following such nominee'selection or re-election, an irrevocable resignation effective upon such nominee's failure to receive the required vote for re-election at the next meeting at which such nominee would face re-election and upon acceptance of such resignation by the Board in accordance with Coherent's guidelines or policies, and any other information required to be disclosed about the nominee if proxies were to be solicited to elect the nominee as a director. For a stockholder recommendation to be considered by the Governance and Nominating Committee as a potential candidate at a meeting of stockholders, nominations must be received on or before the deadline for receipt of stockholder proposals for such meeting. In the event a stockholder decides to nominate a candidate for director and solicits proxies for such candidate, the stockholder will need to follow the rules set forth by the SEC and in our bylaws. See ''General Information About the Meeting-Deadline for Receipt of Stockholder Proposals or Nominations; Proxy Access.'' The Governance and Nominating Committee's criteria and process for evaluating and identifying the candidates that it approves as director nominees are as follows: • The Governance and Nominating Committee regularly reviews the current composition and size of the Board;

• The Governance and Nominating Committee reviews the qualifications of any candidates who have been properly recommended by a stockholder, as well as those candidates who have been identified by management, individual members of the Board or, if the Governance and Nominating Committee determines, a search firm. Such review may, in the Governance and Nominating Committee's discretion, include a review solely of information provided to the Governance and Nominating Committee or may also include discussions with persons familiar with the candidate, an interview with the candidate or other actions that the committee deems proper;

• The Governance and Nominating Committee evaluates the performance of the Board as a whole and evaluates the qualifications of individual members of the Board eligible for re-election at the annual meeting of stockholders;

• The Governance and Nominating Committee considers the suitability of each candidate, including the current members of the Board, in light of the current size and composition of the Board. Except as may be required by rules promulgated by the Nasdaq Stock Market or the SEC, it is the current belief of the Governance and Nominating Committee that there are no specific, minimum qualifications that must be met by any candidate for the Board, nor are there specific qualities or skills that are necessary for one or more of the members of the Board to possess. In evaluating the qualifications of the candidates, the Governance and Nominating Committee considers many factors, including, issues of character, judgment, independence, age, expertise, diversity of experience, length of service, other commitments and the like. While Coherent does not have a formal policy with regard to the consideration of diversity inidentifying director nominees, as noted above, diversity of experience is one of many factors that the committee considers; • The Governance and Nominating Committee considers each individual candidate in the context of the current perceived needs of the Board as a whole. While the Governance and Nominating Committee has not established specific minimum qualifications for director candidates, the committee believes that candidates and nominees must reflect a Board that is comprised of directors who (i) are predominantly independent, (ii) are of high integrity, (iii) have qualifications that will increase the overall effectiveness of the Board, and (iv) meet other requirements as may be required by applicable rules, such as financial literacy or financial expertise with respect to audit committee members;

• In evaluating and identifying candidates, the Governance and Nominating Committee has the authority to retain and terminate any third party search firm that is used to identify director candidates and has the authority to approve the fees and retention terms of any search firm; and

• After such review and consideration, the Governance and Nominating Committee recommends the slate of director nominees to the full Board for its approval. The Governance and Nominating Committee will endeavor to notify, or cause to be notified, all director candidates, including those recommended by a stockholder, of its decision as to whether to nominate such individual for election to the Board. Our corporate governance guidelines require that upon a member of the Board turning 72 years old, he or she shall submit a conditional resignation to the Governance and Nominating Committee effective upon the next annual meeting of stockholders. The committee then determines whether to recommend that the Board accept such resignation. Proposal One Election of Directors Majority Voting and Conditional Resignations from the Board of Directors Since 2013, we have had a majority vote standard for the election of directors in elections that are not Contested Elections (as defined below). This means that a nominee for director in an uncontested election such as this one shall be elected to the Board if the votes cast ''for'' such nominee exceed the votes cast ''against'' such nominee (with abstentions and broker non-votes not counted as a vote cast either ''for'' or ''against'' that director's election). However, if the number of nominees exceeds the number of directors to be elected (a ''Contested Election''), our bylaws provide that directors shall be elected by a plurality of the votes cast. The Board has also adopted a policy on majority voting to (i) establish procedures under which any incumbent director Stockholder Communication with the Board of Directors While the Board believes that management speaks for Coherent, the Board encourages direct communication from stockholders. Accordingly, any stockholder may contact any member of the Board individually or as a group by writing by mail to our principal executive offices (c/o Corporate Secretary) at 5100 Patrick Henry Dr., Santa Clara, CA 95054. Any stockholder may report to us any complaints or comments regarding accounting, internal accounting controls, or auditing matters. Any stockholder who wishes to so contact us should send such complaints or comments to the Audit Committee, c/o Corporate Secretary, at our principal executive offices. Additionally, as noted below, our Compensation and HR Committee encourages stockholder communication on matters related to executive compensation. Any stockholder communications that the Board receives will first go to our Corporate Secretary, who will log the date of Independent Chair and Board Leadership The Board's leadership structure consists of an independent Board Chair, who is elected by the independent directors, and independent committee chairs. We separate the positions of Chief Executive Officer (''CEO'') and Board Chair in recognition of the differences between the two roles. The Board believes this structure provides independent Board leadership and engagement. who fails to receive a majority of the votes cast in an election that is not a Contested Election shall tender his or her resignation to the Governance and Nominating Committee for consideration; and (ii) provide that the Governance and Nominating Committee will make recommendations to the Board regarding the actions to be taken with respect to all such offers to resign. The Board shall act on the resignation within 90 days following certification of the election results. In the event that the Board does not accept such resignation, then such director shall continue to serve until such time as his or her successor is elected. receipt of the communication as well as the identity and contact information of the correspondent in our stockholder communications log. Our Corporate Secretary will review, summarize and, if appropriate, investigate the complaint under the direction of the Board or appropriate committee of the Board in a timely manner. In the case of accounting or auditing related matters, a member of the Audit Committee, or the Audit Committee as a whole, will then review the summary of the communication, the results of the investigation, if any, and, if appropriate, the draft response. The summary and response will be in the form of a memo, which will become part of the stockholder communications log that the Corporate Secretary maintains with respect to all stockholder communications. Given that our Chair is an independent director, the Board does not feel the need for a separate ''lead independent director,'' as our independent Chair performs that function. The Board takes its independence seriously and reinforces this standard with seven of the eight director nominees, or 88%, being independent. The Role of the Board and Its Committees in Risk Oversight The Board oversees Coherent's risk profile and management's processes for assessing and managing risk, both as a Board and through its committees, with the Governance and Nominating Committee delegated the responsibility for assigning oversight responsibilities to each committee and the Board as a whole. Our senior executive team provides regular updates to the Board and each committee regarding our strategies and objectives and the risks inherent with them. Each regular meeting of the Board includes a discussion of risks related to the Company's financial results and operations and each committee schedules risk-related presentations regularly throughout the year. In addition, our directors have access to our management to discuss any matters of interest, including those related to risk. Those members of management most knowledgeable of the issues attend Board and committee meetings to provide additional insight on the matters being discussed, including risk exposures. Our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer both report directly to our CEO, providing him with further visibility to our risk profile. A Corporate Vice President of Finance is the designated officer overseeing our enterprise risk management program and works closely with both our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer on these matters. These regular meetings also provide our Board members the opportunity to discuss issues of concern directly with Hedging Policy The Board (acting on the recommendation of the Audit Committee) has approved the Company's Insider Trading Policy (the ''Policy''), which applies to all directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Policy includes the following restrictions: • A prohibition against ''short sales'' (i.e., the sale of a security that must be borrowed to make delivery) and ''selling short against the box'' (i.e., a sale with a delayed delivery) with respect to Company securities by any director, officer or employee of the Company;

• A prohibition against any director, officer or employee of the Company engaging in transactions in publicly traded options, such as puts and calls, and other derivative management. In general, the Board and its committees oversee the following risk categories: • The Board generally oversees the Company's overall enterprise risk management process and specifically with regard to the areas of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, communications and operations;

• The Audit Committee generally oversees risks primarily related to financial controls, IT, accounting, tax, treasury, capital, legal, regulatory and compliance;

• The Compensation and HR Committee generally oversees our compensation programs so that they do not incentivize excessive risk taking as well as overseeing human resources related risks; and

• The Governance and Nominating Committee oversees the assignment of risk oversight categories by each particular committee and/or the Board as a whole, as well as those risks related to compensation of members of the Board and succession planning for the Board and our CEO. Management presents an annual assessment of the risks associated with the Company's compensation plans. The Compensation and HR Committee agreed with the conclusion from the first quarter of fiscal 2021 presentation that the risks were within our ability to effectively monitor and manage and that these risks are not reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company. securities with respect to the Company's securities. This prohibition extends to any hedging or similar transaction designed to decrease the risks associated with holding Company securities; • A prohibition against pledging Company securities as collateral for loans by any director, officer or employee of the Company who is subject to (1) the reporting requirements of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or (2) the Company's blackout periods or pre-clearance requirements under the Policy (a ''designated insider''); and

• A prohibition against holding Company securities in margin accounts by any director, officer or employee of the Company who is a designated insider. Additional Board Governance Matters The Board (acting on the recommendation of the Governance and Nominating Committee) has approved the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines, which include, among other items (in addition to those items described elsewhere in this proxy statement), the following provisions: • At each regular meeting of the Board, the independent directors also meet in executive session without the presence of management;

• To avoid ''over-boarding'' we maintain the following limits on service on other boards: - CEO-No more than one (1) other public company board of directors in addition to the Company (note, however, that Mr. Mattes does not currently serve on any public company boards other than ours); - Independent Directors-No more than four (4) other public company boards of directors in addition to the Company;

Fiscal 2020 Director Compensation - Audit Committee members-No more than three (3) other public company audit committees in addition to the Company, unless the other independent directors consent; • Each independent member of the Board must, within five years of initial appointment, acquire and thereafter maintain a minimum value of Company stock equal to three times such director's annual Board cash retainer (exclusive of any cash retainer for service as chair or committee service);

• The Board is responsible for reviewing the Company's succession planning and senior management development on an annual basis; and

• The Board maintains an age-based term limit of 72 (provided, that the Governance and Nominating Committee maintains the flexibility to not apply such limit on a facts and circumstances basis). During fiscal 2020, we paid our non-employee directors an annual cash retainer (depending upon position) for service on the Board as follows: Position Board Member Board Chair Audit Committee Chair Compensation and HR Committee Chair Governance and Nominating Committee Chair Audit Committee member (non-Chair) Compensation and HR Committee member (non-Chair) Governance and Nominating Committee member (non-Chair) Annual Retainer $ 60,000 $ 60,000 $ 34,000 $ 20,000 $ 13,500 $ 12,500 $ 10,000 $ 6,500 The Governance and Nominating Committee annually reviews Board and committee compensation with the assistance of an independent compensation consultant, which for fiscal 2020 was Compensia. Compensia is separately compensated for this work from the work it does as the Compensation and HR Committee's independent consultant for executive compensation. The annual review includes a comparison to peer companies (which are the same as used for executive compensation as noted in ''Compensation Discussion and Analysis'') and market pay practices for service on boards of directors. Compensia advised thecommittee that the design and pay levels of the director compensation program were aligned with peer market practices. As noted, the Board is compensated with a combination of cash retainers and a fixed value of time-based RSUs. As noted elsewhere in this proxy statement, Compensia has not provided any other service for the Company other than as directed by a committee of the Board. Despite the significant increase in Board meetings during fiscal 2020 and the beginning of fiscal 2021, the Board has not had a corresponding increase in compensation. Following the recommendation of the Governance and Nominating Committee (based upon review by Compensia) in February 2017, the Board adopted resolutions automatically granting each year without any discretion to each non-employee director an award of RSUs (rounded down to the nearest whole share) valued at $225,000 (based on the trailing thirty day closing price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market measured from the last trading day prior to the date of grant) upon the director's election to the Board at the Company's annual meeting. In addition, the Board determined that upon the initialappointment of a non-employee director, such director will receive an award of RSUs valued at $225,000 (based on the trailing thirty day closing price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market measured from the last trading day prior to the date of grant), which RSUs shall vest over two years (fifty percent on each anniversary of the date of grant). Such awards of RSUs are currently granted under the Coherent Equity Incentive Plan. Prior to the approval of the Coherent Equity Incentive Plan by our stockholders in April 2020, these awards of RSUs were made under the 2011 Equity Incentive Plan. The chart below presents information concerning the total compensation of our non-employee directors for service (including the Board and, where applicable, committee service) during fiscal 2020: Fees Earned or Paid in Cash Stock Awards Option Awards Name ($)(1) ($)(2)(3) ($)(4) Total ($) Jay T. Flatley 76,500 269,724 - 346,224 Pamela Fletcher 70,000 269,724 - 339,724 Susan M. James* 64,625 - - 64,625 Beverly Kay Matthews 72,500 269,724 - 342,224 Michael R. McMullen 70,000 269,724 - 339,724 Garry W. Rogerson 146,000 269,724 - 415,724 Steve Skaggs 95,125 269,724 - 364,849 Sandeep Vij 80,000 269,724 - 349,724 *Fees paid in cash to Ms. James reflect the pro-rata amount for her service during the fiscal year. Ms. James retired from the Board effective as of April 27, 2020. (1) The chart below summarizes the gross cash amounts earned by non-employee directors for service during fiscal 2020 on the Board and its committees: Annual Board ServiceAudit Committee Compensation and HR Committee Governance and Nominating Committee TotalName ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) * Retainer amounts for Ms. James are pro-rata for her service during the fiscal year. Ms. James retired from the Board effective as of April 27, 2020.

† Reflects pro-rata amounts for service on the Board and the respective committee during the year; the applicable individual did not serve on the applicable committee for the entire fiscal year. In the case of Mr. Skaggs, he was appointed Chair of the Audit Committee in December 2019. (2) These amounts do not reflect compensation actually received. Rather, these amounts represent the aggregate grant date fair value computed in accordance with ASC 718, for restricted stock units (''RSUs'') which were granted in fiscal 2020. The assumptions used to calculate the value of these RSUs are set forth in Note 12 ''Employee Stock Award and Benefit Plans'' Proposal One Election of Directors of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2020, filed with the SEC on December 1, 2020. (3) The aggregate number of shares underlying unvested RSUs held by each of our non-employee directors as of the end of fiscal 2020 (including the grants made to our non-employee directors during fiscal 2020) was as follows: (4) No stock options have been granted to our non-employee directors since 2011. As of the end of fiscal 2020, none of our non-employee directors held any stock options. Name Shares(a) Jay T. Flatley 2,148(b) Pamela Fletcher 2,148(b) Susan M. James - Beverly Kay Matthews 2,898(c) Michael R. McMullen 2,148(b) Garry W. Rogerson 2,148(b) Steve Skaggs 2,148(b) Sandeep Vij 2,148(b) (a) The shares underlying the RSUs will vest to the extent an individual is a member of the Board on the applicable vesting date.

(b) These shares vested on February 15, 2021.

(c) 2,148 shares vested on February 15, 2021, and 750 shares are scheduled to vest on May 9, 2021. Proposal One Election of Directors Option Exercises and Stock Vested During Fiscal 2020 The table below sets forth certain information for each non-employee director regarding the exercise of options and the vesting of stock awards during fiscal 2020, including the aggregate value realized upon such exercise or vesting. Option Awards Number of Shares Stock Awards Number of Shares Acquired on Value Realized Acquired on Value Realized Exercise on Exercise Vesting on Vesting Name (#) ($)(1) (#) ($)(2) Jay T. Flatley 24,000 1,468,560 1,805 277,627 Pamela Fletcher - - 1,805 277,627 Susan M. James - - 1,805 277,627 Beverly Kay Matthews - - 750 105,150 Michael R. McMullen - - 2,422 345,386 Garry W. Rogerson - - 1,805 277,627 Steve Skaggs - - 1,805 277,627 Sandeep Vij - - 1,805 277,627 (1)Reflects the difference between the exercise price of the option and market price of our common stock on the exercise date. (2) Reflects the market price of our common stock on the vesting date or the last day on which our common stock traded prior to the vesting date if trading did not occur on the vesting date. Vote Required The affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast is required for the election of directors. You may vote ''FOR,'' ''AGAINST'' or ''ABSTAIN'' with respect to each of the director nominees named in this proxy statement. Pursuant to our bylaws, abstentions and broker non-votes are not considered to be votes cast with respect to the election of directors and, therefore, will not have an effect in determining the outcome of the election of directors. If a quorum is present, each of the eight (8) nominees who receives more ''FOR'' votes than ''AGAINST'' votes will be elected. Every stockholder voting for the election of directors may cumulate such stockholder's votes and give one candidate a number of votes equal to the number of directors to be elected multiplied by the number of votes to which the stockholder's shares are entitled. Alternatively, a stockholder may distribute his or her votes on the same principle among as many candidates as the stockholder thinks fit, provided that votescannot be cast for more than eight (8) candidates. However, no stockholder will be entitled to cumulate votes for a candidate unless (i) such candidate's name has been properly placed in nomination for election at the Annual Meeting prior to the voting and (ii) the stockholder, or any other stockholder, has given notice at the meeting prior to the voting of the intention to cumulate the stockholder's votes. If cumulative voting occurs at the meeting and you do not specify how to distribute your votes, your proxy holders (the individuals named on your proxy card) will cumulate votes in such a manner as will ensure the election of as many of the nominees listed above as possible, and the specific nominees to be voted for will be determined by the proxy holders. Recommendation The Board recommends that stockholders vote ''FOR'' each of the eight nominees presented herein. PROPOSAL TWO APPROVAL OF OUR AMENDED AND RESTATED EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN General We are asking stockholders to approve our amended and restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the ''Purchase Plan''). The Purchase Plan was initially adopted in 1980 and has been amended several times, most recently in 2012 to increase the number of shares reserved for issuance thereunder (the ''Existing Plan''). Following the unanimous recommendation of its Compensation and HR Committee, the Board has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to amend and restate the Purchase Plan: (i) to authorize additional shares of our common stock for purchase under the Purchase Plan and (ii) to make certain administrative changes including permitting the Company to allow employees who may customarily work less than 20 hours per week to participate. The Board has authorized an increase to the number of shares reserved for issuance thereunder by an additional 250,000 shares to an aggregate of 337,192 shares of our common stock reserved for purchase under the Purchase Plan on or after May 6, 2021 subject to stockholder approval. Description of the Purchase Plan The following is a summary of the principal features of the Purchase Plan and its operation. The summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Purchase Plan as set forth in Appendix A. General The Purchase Plan was adopted by the Board in March 2021, subject to stockholder approval at the Annual Meeting. The purpose of the Purchase Plan is to provide employees of the Company and its subsidiaries with an opportunity to purchase shares of our common stock through payroll deductions. Eligibility Each of our employees or the employees of our subsidiaries who is customarily employed with us or one of our subsidiaries for at least twenty hours per week (or such lesser number ofAs of February 26, 2021, 87,192 shares remained available for issuance under the Existing Plan. The Board expects that with the 250,000 share increase, the number of shares reserved for issuance under the Purchase Plan will be sufficient to operate the plan for at least three years without having to request additional shares. The Board will periodically review actual share consumption under the Purchase Plan and may make an additional request for shares under the Purchase Plan earlier or later than this period as needed. The Board believes that the Purchase Plan is helpful to the Company in attracting and retaining personnel and the Company's request for an additional 250,000 shares is reasonable and prudent and allows us to continue the Purchase Plan. If the stockholders approve the Purchase Plan, it will replace the current version of the Existing Plan. If stockholders do not approve the amended and restated Purchase Plan, we will continue to use the current version of the Existing Plan. hours determined by the Company) is eligible to participate in the Purchase Plan; except that no employee will be granted an option under the Purchase Plan to the extent that (i) immediately after the grant, such employee would own 5% or more of the total combined voting power or value of the Company, (ii) his or her rights to purchase stock under all of our employee stock purchase plans accrues at a rate which exceeds $25,000 worth of stock (determined at the fair market value of the shares at the time such option is granted) for each calendar year, or (iii) the employee is an employee of a subsidiary that we have designated as not participating in the Purchase Plan. As of February 26, 2021, approximately 4,476 employees were eligible to participate in the Purchase Plan. Non-employee directors are not eligible to participate in the Purchase Plan. Proposal TwoApproval of Our Amended and Restated Offering Period The Purchase Plan is implemented through offering periods- currently two offering periods during each fiscal year, each of six months duration, commencing on or about May 1 and November 1 of each year. To participate in the Purchase Plan, an eligible employee must complete a subscription agreement provided by the Company authorizing payroll deductions and submit such subscription agreement prior to the applicable offering date. Unless otherwise determined by the Company, payroll deductions may not exceed 10% of a participant's base pay which he or she received on a given payday nor be less than a $10 deduction per payday. At the beginning of each offering period, each participant automatically is granted an option to purchase shares of our common stock through such participant's accumulated payroll deductions. Unless a participant withdraws from the Purchase Plan, the option will be automatically exercised at the end of the offering period, and the maximum number of full shares will be purchased at the applicable amount of the accumulated payroll deductions in his or her account. Purchase Price Shares of our common stock may be purchased under the Purchase Plan at a purchase price equal to 85% of the lesser of the fair market value of our common stock on (i) the first day of the offering period, or (ii) the last day of the offering period. The fair market value of our common stock on any relevant date will be determined by the Board in good faith. Payroll Deductions The purchase price of the shares is accumulated by payroll deductions throughout each offering period. The payroll deductions made by a participant will be credited to his or her account under the Purchase Plan. A participant may not make any additional payments into such account. The maximum number of full shares of our common stock that a participant may purchase in each offering period will be determined by dividing the total amount of payroll deductions withheld from the participant's compensation during that offering period by the purchase price, provided that in no event may a participant purchase during one offering period more than 10,000 shares. A participant may lower but not increase the rate of his or her payroll deductions during an offering period by filing a new subscription agreement. Unless otherwise determined by the Company, the change in rate will be effective within 15 days following the Company's receipt of the new authorization. Withdrawal During the offering period, a participant may discontinue all, but not less than all, of the payroll deductions credited to his or her account at any time prior to the end of an applicable offering period by giving notice to the Company. All the participant's payroll deductions credited to his or her account will be paid promptly after receipt of a withdrawal notice and the option will terminated, and no further payroll deductions will be made during the applicable offering period. In the event a participant fails to remain employed by the Company or any subsidiary customarily for at least 20 hours per week (or such lesser number of hours determined by the Company) during a given offering period, he or she will be deemed to have elected to withdraw from the Purchase Plan and the payroll deductions credited to his or her account will be returned and the option terminated. Termination of Employment Upon termination of a participant's employment prior to the end of an offering period for any reason, including retirement or death, he or she will be deemed to have elected to withdraw from the Purchase Plan and the payroll deductions credited to the participant's account will be returned to him or her and such participant's option will automatically be terminated. Nontransferability Participants may not assign their rights under the Purchase Plan to any other person other than by will or the laws of descent and distribution. Changes in Capitalization and Transactions The Purchase Plan provides for adjustment of the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under the Purchase Plan, as well as the purchase price per share and the number of shares covered by each outstanding option, for changes in our common stock without receipt of consideration by the Company (such as resulting from a stock dividend, stock split, recapitalization, reorganization, merger, consolidation or other similar corporate transaction or event affecting our common stock). In the event of any corporate transaction, the Board may make such adjustment it deems appropriate to prevent dilution or enlargement of rights in the number, class of or price of shares available for purchase under the Purchase Plan and such other adjustments it deems appropriate. In the event of any corporate transaction, the Board may elect to have the options under the Purchase Plan assumed or such options substituted Approval of Our Amended and Restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan by a successor entity, to terminate all outstanding options either prior to their expiration or upon completion of the purchase of shares on the next purchase date, or to take such other action deemed appropriate by the Board. Administration The Board or a committee appointed by the Board (in either case, the ''Administrator'') administers the Purchase Plan. The administration, interpretation or application of the Purchase Plan by the Administrator will be final, conclusive and binding upon all participants. The Administrator may adopt special rules and procedures regarding operation of the Purchase Plan in jurisdictions outside of the United States including, without limitation, to conform to the particular laws Participation in Plan Benefits Participation in the Purchase Plan is voluntary and is dependent on each eligible employee's election to participate and his or her determination as to the level of payroll deductions and the eventual purchase price under the Purchase Plan. Accordingly, future purchases under the Purchase Plan are not determinable. Non-employee directors Certain Federal Income Tax Consequences The Purchase Plan, and the right of participants to make purchases thereunder, is generally intended to qualify under the provisions of Sections 421 and 423 of the Code. Under these provisions, no income will be taxable to a participant until the shares purchased under the Purchase Plan are sold or otherwise disposed of. Upon sale or other disposition of the shares, the participant will generally be subject to tax in an amount that depends upon the holding period. If the shares are sold or otherwise disposed of more than two years from the first day of the applicable offering period and one year from the applicable date of purchase, the participant will recognize ordinary income measured as the lesser of (i) the excess of the fair market value of the shares at the time of such sale or disposition over the purchase price and (ii) an amount equal to 15% of the fair market value of the shares as of the first day ofand practices of such countries, treat non-corporate entities as subsidiaries, and treat eligible non-U.S. employees of any participating subsidiary as participating in a subplan outside of an employee stock purchase plan under Section 423 of the Internal Revenue Code (the ''Code''). Amendment and Termination of the Plan The Board may at any time terminate or amend the Purchase Plan, provided that certain amendments such as increasing the number of shares that may be issued under the Purchase Plan require stockholder approval. No such termination can affect previously granted options, and no amendment can make any change in any previously granted option that adversely affects the rights of any participant. are not eligible to participate in the Purchase Plan. No purchases have been made under the amended and restated Purchase Plan since its adoption by the Board in March 2021. As of March 12, 2021, the closing price of a share of our common stock was $247.90. the applicable offering period. Any additional gain will be treated as long-term capital gain. If the shares are sold or otherwise disposed of before the expiration of these holding periods, the participant will recognize ordinary income generally measured as the excess of the fair market value of the shares on the date the shares are purchased over the purchase price. Any additional gain or loss on such sale or disposition will be long-term or short-term capital gain or loss, depending on how long the shares have been held from the date of purchase. The Company generally is not entitled to a deduction for amounts taxed as ordinary income or capital gain to a participant except to the extent of ordinary income recognized by participants upon a sale or disposition of shares prior to the expiration of the holding periods described above. Proposal Two Approval of Our Amended and Restated EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION The following table provides information as of October 3, 2020 about the Company's equity compensation plans under which shares of our common stock may be issued to employees, consultants or members of the Board: Plan category (a) Number of securities to be issued upon exercise of outstanding options, warrants and rights Equity compensation plans approved by security holders 555,019(2) Equity compensation plans not approved by security holders TOTAL 555,019 (c) Number of securities (b) Weighted-average remaining available for exercise price of future issuance under equity outstanding options, compensation plans (excluding warrants and rights(1) securities reflected in column (a)) 3,177,501(3) 3,177,501(4) $ 0.00

$ 0.00 (1) The weighted average exercise price does not reflect shares that will be issued upon the vesting of outstanding RSUs or upon the exercise of rights under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

(2) This number of shares includes 530,115 shares outstanding under the 2011 Equity Incentive Plan and 24,904 shares outstanding under the Coherent Equity Incentive Plan.

(3) This number of shares includes 143,465 shares reserved for future issuance under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan and 3,034,036 shares reserved for future issuance under the Coherent Equity Incentive Plan. This number reflects counting each share issued pursuant to vested RSUs (either service or performance-based) under the Coherent Equity Incentive Plan as 2.0 shares. Performance-based RSUs are included at 100% of target goal; under the terms of performance-based RSUs, the recipient may earn between 0% and 200% of the award.

(4) As of February 26, 2021, 87,192 shares remained available for future issuance under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan and 2,409,742 shares remained available for future issuance under the Coherent Equity Incentive Plan. Vote Required Recommendation The affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present, The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that virtually or by proxy, at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote stockholders vote ''FOR'' the approval of our amended on the proposal is required to approve the Purchase Plan. You and restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan. may vote ''FOR,'' ''AGAINST'' or ''ABSTAIN'' on this proposal. Abstentions will have the same effect as a vote ''Against'' this propsal. PROPOSAL THREE RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP AS OUR INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM The Audit Committee of the Board has selected Deloitte & Touche LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, to audit our financial statements for the fiscal year ending October 2, 2021, and, along with the full Board, recommends that stockholders vote for ratification of such appointment. Deloitte & Touche LLP has audited our financial statements since the fiscal year ended September 25, 1976. Although ratification by stockholders is not required by law, the Audit Committee has determined that it is desirable to request ratification of this selection by the stockholders as a matter of good corporate practice. Notwithstanding its selection, the Audit Committee, in its discretion, may appoint a new independent registered public accounting firm at any time during the year if the Audit Committee believes that such a Principal Accounting Fees and Services change would be in the best interest of Coherent and its stockholders. If stockholders do not ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP, the Audit Committee may reconsider its selection. The Audit Committee selected Deloitte & Touche LLP to audit our financial statements for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, which was ratified by our stockholders. Representatives of Deloitte & Touche LLP are expected to be present at the meeting and will be afforded the opportunity to make a statement if they desire to do so. The representatives of Deloitte & Touche LLP are also expected to be available to respond to appropriate questions. The following table sets forth fees for services provided by Deloitte & Touche LLP, the member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and their respective affiliates (collectively, ''Deloitte'') during fiscal 2020 and 2019: 2020 2019 Audit fees(1) $ 3,612,428 $ 3,454,348 Tax fees(2) 523,716 546,618 All other fees(3) 1,895 1,895 Total $ 4,138,039 $ 4,002,861 (1) Represents fees for professional services provided in connection with the integrated audit of our annual financial statements and internal control over financial reporting and review of our quarterly financial statements, advice on accounting matters that arose during the audit and audit services provided in connection with other statutory or regulatory filings.

(2) Represents tax compliance and related services.

(3) Represents the annual subscription for access to the Deloitte Accounting Research Tool, which is a searchable on-line accounting database. Proposal Three Ratification of the Appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Pre-Approval of Audit and Non-Audit Services The Audit Committee has determined that the provision of non-audit services by Deloitte is compatible with maintaining Deloitte's independence. In accordance with its charter, the Audit Committee approves in advance all audit and non-audit services to be provided by Deloitte. In other cases, the Chairman of the Audit Committee has the delegated authority Vote Required The affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present, virtually or by proxy, at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote on the proposal is required to ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending October 2, 2021. You may vote ''FOR,'' ''AGAINST'' or ''ABSTAIN'' on this proposal. Abstentions will have the same effect as a vote ''Against'' this propsal. to pre-approve certain additional services, and such pre-approvals are communicated to the full Audit Committee at its next meeting. During fiscal years 2020 and 2019, 100% of the services were pre-approved by the Audit Committee in accordance with this policy. Recommendation The Audit Committee and the Board recommends that stockholders vote ''FOR'' the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending October 2, 2021. PROPOSAL FOUR APPROVAL, ON A NON-BINDING, ADVISORY BASIS, OF OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION At our annual meeting in March 2017, our stockholders indicated they would like to have an annual advisory vote on executive compensation. Accordingly, the Board proposes that stockholders provide advisory (non-binding) approval of the compensation of our named executive officers, as disclosed pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the SEC, including the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, the Fiscal 2020 Summary Compensation Table and related tables and disclosure. Vote Required The affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present, virtually or by proxy, at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote on the proposal is required to approve the compensation of our named executive officers disclosed in this proxy statement. You may vote ''FOR,'' ''AGAINST'' or ''ABSTAIN'' on this proposal. Abstentions will have the same effect as a vote ''Against'' this propsal. The vote is an advisory vote and, therefore, not binding. The Board values the opinions of our stockholders and to the extent there is any significant vote against our named executive officer compensation as disclosed in this proxy statement, the Board will consider our stockholders' concerns and the Compensation and HR Committee will evaluate whether any actions are necessary to address those concerns. As described in our Compensation Discussion and Analysis, we have adopted an executive compensation philosophy designed to provide alignment between executive pay and performance and to focus executives on making decisions that enhance our stockholder value in both the short and long term. Executives are compensated in a manner consistent with Coherent's strategy, competitive practices, stockholder interest alignment, and evolving compensation governance standards. Recommendation The Board recommends that stockholders vote ''FOR'' the approval, on a non-binding, advisory basis of our named executive officer compensation disclosed in this proxy statement. SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT he following table sets forth, as of February 26, 2021, certain information with respect to the beneficial ownership of our common stock by (i) any person (including any ''group'' as that term is used in Section 13(d)(3) of the Exchange Act) known by us to be the beneficial owner of more than 5% of our voting securities, (ii) each director and each nominee for director, (iii) each of the executive officers named in the Summary Compensation Table appearing herein, and (iv) all currentexecutive officers and directors as a group. We do not know of any arrangements, including any pledge by any person of our securities, the operation of which may at a subsequent date result in a change of control. Unless otherwise indicated, the address of each stockholder in the table below is c/o Coherent, Inc., 5100 Patrick Henry Drive, Santa Clara, California 95054. Number Percent of Name and Address of Shares Total(1) Wellington Management Group LLP(2) 3,118,324 12.75% c/o Wellington Management Company LLP 280 Congress Street Boston, MA 02210 Vanguard Group Inc.(3) 2,242,232 9.17% 100 Vanguard Blvd. Malvern, PA 19355 Blackrock Inc.(4) 2,214,576 9.05% 55 East 52nd Street New York, NY 10055 Victory Capital Management Inc.(5) 1,745,792 7.14% 4900 Tiedeman Rd. 4th Floor Brooklyn, OH 44144 The Hartford Mutual Funds, Inc. on behalf of: 1,589,206 6.50% Hartford Midcap Fund and Hartford Midcap Value Fund(6) 690 Lee Road Wayne, PA 19087 Andreas W. Mattes(7) 7,934 * John R. Ambroseo(8) 187,283 * Kevin Palatnik 31,437 * Mark Sobey 12,477 * Bret DiMarco(9) 22,717 * Thomas Merk(10) 7,819 * Jay T. Flatley(11) 42,162 * Pamela Fletcher 3,738 * Beverly Kay Matthews 2,898 * Michael R. McMullen 5,187 * Garry W. Rogerson(12) 16,662 * Steve Skaggs 13,662 * Sandeep Vij(13) 9,662 * 163,147 * *Represents less than 1%. (1) Based upon 24,463,754 shares of common stock outstanding as of February 26, 2021. Beneficial ownership is determined in accordance with the rules of the SEC and generally includes voting or investment power with respect to the securities. In Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management computing the number of shares beneficially owned by a person and the percentage ownership of that person, each share of common stock subject to options held by that person that are currently exercisable or will be exercisable within 60 days of February 26, 2021 and all RSUs held by that person that will vest within 60 days of February 26, 2021. Such shares are not deemed outstanding for the purpose of computing the percentage ownership of any other person. (2) According to the information reported by Wellington Management Group LLP, Wellington Group Holdings LLP, Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP and Wellington Management Company LLP on a Schedule 13G/A jointly filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021, (a) each of Wellington Management Group LLP, Wellington Group Holdings LLP, and Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP beneficially owns an aggregate of 3,118,824 shares, which consists of (i) 2,744,965 shares as to which it has shared voting power and (ii) 3,118,324 shares as to which it has shared dispositive power, and (b) Wellington Management Company LLP beneficially owns an aggregate of 3,026,761 shares, which consists of (i) 2,689,216 shares as to which it has shared voting power and (ii) 3,026,761 shares as to which it has shared dispositive power.

(3) According to the information reported by The Vanguard Group (''Vanguard'') on a Schedule 13G/A filed with the SEC on February 10, 2021, Vanguard beneficially owns an aggregate of 2,242,232 shares, which consists of (i) 18,263 shares as to which it has shared voting power, (ii) 2,205,184 shares as to which it has sole dispositive power, and (iii) 37,048 shares as to which it has shared dispositive power.

(4) According to the information reported by BlackRock, Inc. (''BlackRock'') on a Schedule 13G/A filed with the SEC on January 29, 2021, BlackRock beneficially owns an aggregate of 2,214,576 shares, which consists of (i) 2,131,397 shares as to which it has sole voting power and (ii) 2,214,576 shares as to which it has sole dispositive power.

(5) According to the information reported by Victory Capital Management Inc. (''Victory Capital'') on a Schedule 13G/A filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021, Victory Capital beneficially owns an aggregate of 1,745,792 shares, which consists of (i) 1,673,292 shares as to which it has sole voting power and (ii) 1,745,792 shares as to which it has sole dispositive power.

(6) According to the information reported by The Hartford Mutual Funds, Inc. on behalf of Hartford Midcap Fund and Hartford Midcap Value Fund (''Hartford'') on a Schedule 13G filed with the SEC on February 9, 2021, Hartford beneficially owns an aggregate of 1,589,206 shares, as to which it has shared voting and dispositive power.

(7) Includes 5,389 shares issuable upon vesting of RSUs within 60 days of February 26, 2021.

(8) Shares are held by the Ambroseo-Lacorte Family Trust, of which Mr. Ambroseo is a trustee.

(9) Shares are held by the DiMarco Family Trust, of which Mr. DiMarco is a trustee.

(10) Mr. Merk's employment terminated on December 31, 2020. We have provided his ownership information based on the last information known to us.

(11) Shares are held by the Flatley Family Trust, of which Mr. Flatley is a trustee.

(12) Shares are held by the 2000 Rogerson Family Revocable Living Trust, of which Mr. Rogerson is a trustee.

(13) Shares are held by the Vij Family 2001 Trust, of which Mr. Vij is a trustee.

(14) Includes an aggregate of 5,389 shares issuable upon vesting of RSUs within 60 days of February 26, 2021. OUR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS The name, age, position and a brief account of the business experience of our executive officers as of March 19, 2021 are set forth below: Name Age Office Held Andreas (''Andy'') W. Mattes 59 President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Palatnik 63 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Sobey 61 Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Bret DiMarco 52 Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Andy Mattes. For Mr. Mattes' biography, please see ''Proposal One-Election Information'' above. of Directors-BiographicalKevin Palatnik. Mr. Palatnik has served as our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since February 2016. Prior to that from August 2011 until its acquisition by Knowles Corporation in July 2015, Mr. Palatnik served as the Chief Financial Officer of Audience, Inc., a provider of intelligent voice and audio solutions for mobile devices. Prior to that from June 2001 to November 2010, Mr. Palatnik held various roles at Cadence Design Systems, Inc., an electronic design automation software company, including as its senior vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Palatnik also served as a member of the board of directors and chair of the audit committee of Adesto Technologies, Inc., a provider of innovative, application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that comprise the essential building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices from September 2015 until July 2020 when the company was sold to Dialog Semiconductor. Mr. Palatnik received a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research and a M.B.A. from Syracuse University. Mark Sobey. Dr. Sobey has served as our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since his appointment on April 6, 2020. Dr. Sobey previously served as our Executive Vice President and General Manager of OEM Laser Sources (OLS) from November 2016 to April 2020, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Specialty Laser Systems (SLS) from April 2010 to November 2016, and Senior Vice President and General Manager of SLS from joining Coherent in July 2007 until April 2010. Prior to Coherent, Dr. Sobey spent over 20 years in the Laser and Fiber Optics Telecommunications industries, including Senior Vice President roles in Product Management at Cymer and Global Sales at JDS Uniphase. He received his PhD in Engineering and BSc in Physics from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland. Bret DiMarco. Mr. DiMarco has served as our Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer since October 2020. Mr. DiMarco previously served as our Executive Vice President and General Counsel from June 2006 to October 2020 and he has served as our Corporate Secretary since February 2007. From February 2003 until May 2006, Mr. DiMarco was a member and from October 1995 until January 2003 was an associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C., a law firm. Mr. DiMarco received a Bachelor's degree from the University of California at Irvine and a Juris Doctorate degree from the Law Center at the University of Southern California. Additionally, Mr. DiMarco is a member and chair of the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council and an adjunct professor at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Introduction In this section, we describe the material components of our executive compensation program for our ''Named Executive Officers'' or ''NEOs'' for fiscal 2020: Messrs. Mattes, Ambroseo, Palatnik, Sobey, DiMarco and Merk. Messrs. Ambroseo and Merk are no longer executive officers of the Company. Effective April 6, 2020, Mr. Ambroseo retired from his position as our President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of our Board, transitioning to the role of Special Advisor, and Mr. Mattes was appointed by our Board to serve as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. Mr. Merk also transitioned from his executive officer role after the end of fiscal 2020 (see ''-Transitions'' below). In addition, on August 20, 2020, the Company and Mr. Palatnik entered into an executive transition services agreement whereby Mr. Palatnik was to retire from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer no later than February 28, 2021; however, in conjunction with the Company's execution of an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 18, 2021, with Lumentum Holdings Inc., Mr. Palatnik and the Company terminated the executive transition services agreement. We also provide an overview of our executive compensation philosophy, principal compensation policies and practices by which the Compensation and HR Committee, or the committee, arrives at its decisions regarding NEO compensation. NEO Compensation Overview The following chart sets forth our compensation philosophy and design principles: Compensation Philosophy Retain and hire talented executives Compensation Design Principles Pay for performance, with both short and long-term measurements Tie compensation to performance of our core business Our executives should have market competitive compensation and the committee orients our target total compensation generally near the 50th percentile of the committee's selected peer group, with actual compensation falling above or below depending upon our financial performance and the performance of our stock price against an index over a three-year vesting period. Compensation components may be above or below such percentile target and vary by individual executive. A significant portion of the annual compensation of our executives is designed to vary with annual business performance and a significant portion of long-term equity compensation is based on the long-term relative performance of our stock price in comparison to the Russell Index (as defined below), by way of a single three-year vesting period. Payouts under our fiscal 2020 annual cash incentive plan were dependent upon corporate achievement of two performance targets: revenue and Adjusted EBITDA dollars. The committee determined that these were the most effective metrics for tying management's compensation directly to our core operating results for fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2020, the Company's financial results did not meet the challenging targets established by the committee and, as a result, no payout under our annual cash incentive plan was made to our NEOs. In connection with the COVID pandemic, we thought it important to incentivize our executives through a special equity performance award based on fiscal 2020 free cash flow because cash flow is essential to maintaining a healthy business. Align compensation with stockholder interests We believe that having a significant portion of compensation tied to equity with both time and performance-based vesting requirements directly aligns management to stockholder returns. Performance-based RSUs make up the largest potential portion of the equity grants for our CEO, and generally make up half of the equity grants of our other NEOs at target. The grants are fully at risk and the executive may not receive any shares at the end of the vesting period. Grants of regular performance-based RSUs in fiscal 2020 have the same measurement period consistent with historical practice: a single vesting date three years from grant solely dependent upon the performance of our common stock price measured against the Russell Index. In fiscal 2019, target was increased from meeting the Russell Index performance to exceeding the Russell Index performance. Prior to fiscal 2018, we used the Russell 2000 Index to compare our stock price performance, but due to an increase in our market cap, the Company was moved up to the Russell 1000 Index, and, accordingly, for grants made since the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the committee compares our stock price performance against the performance of the Russell 1000 Index. We refer to the applicable Russell Index as the ''Russell Index.'' The following chart sets forth our principal elements of NEO compensation: Executive Compensation Program Overview-Elements of CompensationElement Base Salary Annual Cash IncentiveRSUs-Service Based Variability Fixed Performance BasedValue Tied to Stock PriceObjective Provide a competitive fixed component of compensation that, as part of a total cash compensation package, enables us to attract and retain top talent. Offer a variable cash compensation opportunity once per fiscal year generally based upon the level of achievement of corporate performance targets. Align long-term management and stockholder interests and strengthen retention with three-year vesting. Service-based awards create long-term retention. How Established Reviewed against executive officer's skill, experience and responsibilities, and for competitiveness against our compensation peer group. Target payouts set by measuring total cash compensation opportunity against the peer group. Corporate performance targets based on meeting operational goals tied to the Company's operating budget for the applicable fiscal year. Target total value of annual awards using market data (reviewed against our compensation peer group for competitiveness) and the executive officer's responsibilities, contributions and criticality to ongoing success. Fiscal Year 2020 for NEOs Base salary increased for 2020 for NEOs to more closely align with peers and market data provided by the committee's compensation consultant. Annual bonus measurement period in fiscal 2020 tied to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA achievement. Revenue achievement weighted at 25% and Adjusted EBITDA achievement weighted at 75%. Total payout can range from 0% to 200% of target. For fiscal 2020, the Company did not meet the performance targets, and as a result, there was no cash bonus payout. Fiscal 2020 service-based awards vest 1⁄3 per year over three years, with the first vesting date occurring on the one-year anniversary of the grant date. Element RSUs- Performance BasedOther Benefits Variability Performance Based-Value Tied to Stock Price and Based on Relative Performance to Russell IndexPerformance Based-Value Tied to Free Cash FlowPrimarily Fixed Objective At-risk performance-based awards provide an incentive opportunity based upon the performance of our stock price against the performance of the Russell Index. This component directly aligns NEO pay to our stockholders' interests. At-risk performance-based awards provide an incentive opportunity based upon generating cash as essential to maintaining a healthy business particularly during the COVID pandemic. How Established Target total value of annual awards using market data (reviewed against our compensation peer group for competitiveness) and the executive officer's responsibilities, contributions and criticality to ongoing success. Target total value of awards using market data and the executive officer's responsibilities and contributions. Provide competitive employee benefits. We do not view this as a significant component of our executive compensation program. Reviewed for competitiveness. Fiscal Year 2020 for NEOs Performance award measured by comparing our stock price performance against that of the Russell Index. To achieve 100% vesting of the awards, our stock price must outperform the Russell Index by 2% during the defined performance period. If our stock outperforms that target, the award is increased 2% for each percentage point of outperformance (with a cap of a 200% vesting). If our stock underperforms the target, the award is decreased 2% for each of the first two percentage points of underperformance, and decreased 4% for each additional percentage point of underperformance (with a floor of a 0% vesting). Performance award measured by achievement of annual free cash flow. Vesting capped at 100% of target award. No significant changes for fiscal 2020 program. Stockholder Engagement The committee considers feedback from our stockholders regarding our executive compensation program, including as expressed by the results of our annual advisory vote on executive compensation, which our stockholders have historically strongly supported. We have strong pay for performance alignment, and the say-on-pay proposal for fiscal 2019 compensation was approved by an overwhelming majority of our stockholders. Beyond the results of our annual say-on-pay vote, our stockholder engagement program is designed to foster an on-going dialogue with our stockholders. The principal form of engagement in this program consists of our CEO and CFO regularly meeting with our stockholders throughout the year. These meetings are primarily focused on financial and business matters related to the Company, and they allow our stockholders the opportunity to raise questions on a variety of topics, including our executive compensation design philosophy and principles. We believe this regular engagement has been productive and has allowed for a helpful exchange of ideas and perspectives for both management and our stockholders. In addition, in preparation for our annual meeting of stockholders held in April 2020, our CFO and CLO contacted each of our top five stockholders and were able to meet with two of them to discuss the Company's Transitions Appointment of New CEO On April 6, 2020, Mr. Mattes became President and CEO of the Company, as well as a member of the Board. In connection with Mr. Mattes' appointment as President and CEO, the Company and Mr. Mattes entered into an employment agreement on March 31, 2020 providing for, among other things, a base salary of $850,000 per year and a 2020 fiscal year target bonus of 120% of his base salary. Pursuant to his employment agreement, Mr. Mattes received a signing bonus of $500,000, subject to repayment to the Company if within the first year of his employment, he terminates employment without good reason or the Company terminates his employment for cause. The employment agreement also provided for equity grants within 30 days after his commencement of employment which were made as described below in ''Equity Awards.'' compensation practices and the equity plan proposal that was included in our proxy statement for such meeting. As a result of these efforts, our CEO and CFO met with over 45 stockholders (in many cases speaking to a particular investor multiple times throughout the year), representing approximately 60% of our outstanding shares as of the end of fiscal 2020. The Board, the committee and the Company's management greatly value the feedback from those meetings, and consider such feedback in deliberations on important topics, such as executive compensation design and principles, throughout the year. Also, as part of our stockholder engagement program, we encourage our stockholders to directly express their views to the committee. The committee welcomes direct stockholder feedback and considers such feedback as well as our historical ''say-on-pay'' results in its deliberations on executive compensation. We strongly urge our stockholders to read this Compensation Discussion and Analysis in conjunction with Proposal Four. Under his employment agreement, Mr. Mattes is eligible for a severance payment equal to twice the sum of his annual salary and target bonus as well as a benefit allowance if his employment is terminated without cause or he terminates his employment for good reason. Mr. Mattes is covered by the Company's change of control plan and entitled to participate in employee benefit plans generally applicable to senior executives of the Company. Mr. Mattes also entered into the Company's standard form of indemnification and confidentiality agreements. Retirement of CEO Mr. Ambroseo retired from his role as President and CEO and a member of the Board, effective April 6, 2020. Upon his retirement, Mr. Ambroseo transitioned to the role of a Special Advisor to the Company. This transition was effected pursuant to a transition and retirement agreement that was entered into by Mr. Ambroseo and the Company in April 2019. The transition and retirement agreement provides for continuation of Mr. Ambroseo's employment through December 1, 2021, with a continuation of his compensation through April 13, 2021 and a base salary of $10,000 per month thereafter through December 1, 2021, continued vesting in outstanding equity awards through December 1, 2021 and eligibility for change of control benefits if a change of control occurs by such date. Because performance thresholds were not achieved, neither Mr. Ambroseo nor any other executive vested in performance-based restricted stock units that were eligible to be earned in November 2020. The transition and retirement agreement also includes customary confidentiality, proprietary information and indemnification provisions and includes a release by Mr. Ambroseo. The terms of the agreement were extensively reviewed and discussed with Compensia, the committee's independent compensation consultant. Both Mr. Ambroseo and the committee strongly believed that entering this agreement was in the best interest of Coherent and our stockholders by further supporting the upcoming transition. In addition, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the committee determined to make an automatic grant of time-based RSUswith a value of approximately $200,000 to Mr. Ambroseo on the first day of each fiscal quarter in which he was still serving as CEO, with each such grant vesting on the last day of the fiscal quarter in which it was granted. Mr. Ambroseo received three such grants, which ceased once he was no longer CEO. The committee determined to make these quarterly grants in lieu of granting Mr. Ambroseo any additional time or performance-based RSUs in fiscal 2020. Other Transition Mr. Merk also transitioned from his executive officer role after the end of fiscal year 2020 and entered into an agreement that provided him with the same level of benefits as the Leadership Change severance benefits under our Change of Control and Leadership Change Severance Plan as described below in ''Other Benefits-Severance and Change of Control Arrangements'' and in the section entitled ''Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control'' below. Key Design Changes to Executive Compensation The committee closely reviewed the Company's executive compensation recoupment (or ''clawback'') policy in light of the state of applicable law, governance trends and practices of other public companies. In fiscal 2020, the Board, at the recommendation of the committee and management, adopted a new clawback policy, expanding potential recoupment of cash and equity compensation to include all NEOs, as well as all employees of the Company holding the title of Senior Vice President or higher who report directly to our CEO. As described further below, the new clawback policy allows the committee to recoup excess incentive compensation from such covered individuals in the event of a restatement of the Company's financial results, regardless of whether the covered executive played a role in the need for the restatement. As disclosed in the Company's fiscal 2019 proxy statement, the committee made the following changes to the design of executive compensation in fiscal 2019 continuing through fiscal 2020: • Redesigned the measurement of the Company's performance-based RSUs to require performance abovethe Russell Index in order to achieve target vesting levels; and • Considered internal pay equity between the CEO and other NEOs as a factor in determining compensation. The committee made changes to the design of performance-based RSUs granted in fiscal 2021: • Measured Company stock performance against the stock performance of the companies within the Russell Index rather than the Russell Index itself requiring the Company stock performance to be at the 55th percentile (above the median) with respect to the companies within the Russell Index to achieve target vesting;

• Capped the maximum value of performance-based RSUs at vesting at five times the grant date stock price; and

• Capped vesting of performance-based RSUs at 100% of target amount if the total stockholder return for the Company is not positive (greater than 0). Executive Summary Our Business Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of several indexes, including the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about our business, please read the sections captioned ''Business'' and ''Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2020, filed with the SEC on December 1, 2020. Selected Business Highlights We experienced a significant decrease in year-over-year revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2020 and accordingly failed to meet our internal targets. As a result, you will see in the coming pages that our performance-related executive compensation in our annual cash program yielded no payout (zero %) in fiscal 2020. Set forth below are tables reflecting several performance metrics from the last three fiscal years that impact the compensation for our NEOs. Our revenue decreased 25% from fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2019 and decreased 14% from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020 (dollars in millions): ANNUAL REVENUE $2,000 $1,800 $1,600 $1,400 $1,200 $1,000 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 10MAFRY2202012008034640 Our Adjusted EBITDA decreased 53% from fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2019 and decreased 42% from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020 (dollars in millions): ADJUSTED EBITDA $600 $550 $500 $450 $400 $350 $300 $250 $200 $150 $100 $50 $0 10MAFRY2202012008034499 FY2018 FY2019 Our non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations decreased 57% from fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2019 and decreased 49% from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020: NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE* $16 $14 $12 $10 $8 $6 $4 $2 $0 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 *Non-GAAP earnings per share is defined as earnings per share excludingcertain recurring and non-recurring items. 10MAR202108035339 FY2018 FY2019 For a reconciliation table of earnings per share on a GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis and net income (loss) from continuing operations on a GAAP basis to Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the ''Reconciliation Table'' at the end of this section. Compensation Overview Compensation Philosophy. We tie executive total compensation to stockholder value with two measures: our operational results and the comparative performance of our stock price. This approach provides strong alignment between executive pay and performance, and focuses executives on making decisions that enhance our stockholder value in both the short and long-term. We design our executive compensation program to achieve the following goals: • Retain and hire talented executives-Our executives should have market competitive compensation, and the committee orients our target total compensation generally near the 50th percentile of the committee's selected peer group (as noted below), with actual compensation falling above or below depending upon Coherent's financial performance. Additionally, certain compensation components may be above or below such percentile target and vary by individual executive.

• Pay for performance, with both short and long-term measurements-A significant portion of the annual compensation of our executives is designed to vary with annual business performance and the long-term relative performance of Coherent's stock price in comparison to the Russell Index (by way of a single three-year vesting period). The committee and management set demanding performance targets. For example, there was no annual cash bonus paid out for fiscal 2020 as explained below. To incentivize conservation of cash during the COVID pandemic, the committee granted performance RSUs based on achievement of free cash flow which were earned. The following chart shows the payout percentages as compared to the committee's selected financial targets for each of the last three fiscal years under our annual cash incentive plan: PAYOUT PERCENTAGE UNDER ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE PLAN Payouts under our annual cash incentive plan over the last seven years have ranged from 0% to 200% as shown in the following chart: VCP Payout Percentage • Tie compensation toperformanceofourcore business-Our fiscal 2020 annual cash incentive plan was dependent upon Coherent's achievement against two criteria: Adjusted EBITDA dollars and revenue. The committee determined that these were the most effective metrics for tying management's compensation directly to Coherent's core operating results for fiscal 2020.

• Align compensation with stockholder interests-We believe that having a significant portion of compensation tied to equity, with both time and performance-based vesting requirements, directly aligns management to stockholder interests. The performance-based RSUs make up the largest potential portion of the equity grants for our CEO. Grants of performance-based RSUs historically have the same measurement period: a single vesting date three years from grant solely dependent upon the performance of Coherent's common stock price measured against the Russell Index. Prior to fiscal 2019, the performance target was equal to meeting the index's performance. As mentioned above, the committee modified the design of the performance-based RSU grants made in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and going forward to require performance two percentage points above the Russell Index to achieve the targeted vesting. If our stock outperforms that target during the defined performance period, the award is increased 2% for each percentage point of outperformance (up to a maximum cap of 200% of target). If our stock underperforms the target, the award is decreased 2% for each of the first two percentage points of underperformance, and decreased 4% for each additional percentage point of underperformance (with a floor of a 0% vesting). As a result, compensation decreases faster for failing to outperform the Russell Index than it increases for exceeding the target. If Coherent's stock underperforms the Russell Index by more than 24%, then there is no payout, but in order to hit the maximum possible payout, Coherent's stock has to outperform the Russell Index by at least 52%. The table and chart below illustrate this structure: FISCAL 2020 PERFORMANCE RSU VESTING Payouts Percent of Target Relative Performance Percentage Against the Russell Index Vesting Percentage of Target Amount Performance Percentage Points vs. Index 10MAR202108035731 Elements of Executive Compensation. During fiscal 2020, the compensation of our NEOs primarily consisted of (A) base salary, (B) participation in our annual variable compensation plan (referred to herein as our ''annual cash incentive plan'' or ''VCP''), (C) long-term equity incentive awards divided between time-based RSUs and performance-based RSUs and (D) special performance-based equity incentive awards based on achievement of free cash flow metrics during the COVID pandemic. For fiscal 2020, on average, approximately 78% of our NEO's target compensation and approximately 88% of our CEO's target compensation was delivered through our annual cash incentive plan and long-term equity incentives (both time and performance RSUs). As a demonstration of how executive cash compensation is tied to company performance, the cash compensation for ourCEO during fiscal 2020 at target, maximum and actual can be illustrated as follows (dollars in thousands): Target Maximum Actual FixedVariable10MAR202119483337 *Actual excludes sign-on bonus of $500,000 and includes special strategic operating plan incentive. Compensation Governance. ''Pay for performance'' has been and remains at the core of Coherent's executive compensation coupled with appropriately managing risk and aligning our compensation programs with long-term stockholder interests. We accomplish this primarily by having a majority of our NEOs' potential compensation being ''at risk'' through a combination of (i) an annual cash incentive plan tied to achievement of financial metrics and (ii) equity award vesting tied to achievement of a performance metric. The committee monitors and considers evolving governance approaches and standards in executive compensation, as well as communications it receives directly from stockholders. As more fully discussed below, recent examples of how this philosophy is applied and changes made pursuant to compensation practices as well as governance practices in effect during fiscal 2020, include: • We have minimum share ownership requirements for our CEO and members of the Board as well as Executive Vice Presidents and Senior Vice Presidents who report to the CEO;

• Our performance-based RSU program is measured by the Company's stock price achievement against the Russell Index over a three-year period, which the committee believes is a direct connection to long-term total stockholder interests. Fiscal 2020 grants require achievement in excess of the Russell Index to achieve target payout; • The committee is composed entirely of directors who satisfy the standards of independence in Coherent's Corporate Governance Guidelines and Nasdaq listing standards;

• The committee made decisions regarding CEO compensation without the CEO present;

• Executive incentive compensation programs include limits on maximum payouts to contain the risk of excessive payouts;

• The committee utilizes an independent compensation consultant;

• We have eliminated material historical perquisites as an element of compensation for our NEOs;

• We had a recoupment or ''claw-back'' policy for our CEO and CFO, and, in fiscal 2020, our Board, at the recommendation of the committee, adopted an updated policy extending coverage to all individuals with the title Senior Vice President and above, as described below;

• We have in place a policy prohibiting executive officers and directors from hedging or pledging Company stock;

• Change-of-control payments occur solely in ''double-trigger'' circumstances, that is a change of control coupled with a termination of employment within a defined time period;

• None of our NEOs are entitled to any ''gross-up'' to offset the impact of IRS Code Sections 280G or 4999 in connection with a change of control; and

• Our stockholders have historically strongly supported our executive compensation philosophy and design as seen in the significant majorities approving our ''say-on-pay'' proposal (does not include broker non-votes; rounded). SAY-ON-PAY STOCKHOLDER VOTES Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 95.8% 94.4% 83.5% 15.8% 2.9% 1.3% 5.3% 0.8% 0.3% FY 2018 FY 2019 10FMYAR200221008264384 Role of Management The committee regularly met with the CEO to obtain recommendations with respect to the compensation programs, practices and packages for our NEOs other than the CEO. Additionally, Mr. Palatnik, our Executive Vice President and CFO, Mr. DiMarco, our Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, and members of our human resources department are regularly invited to meetings of the committee or otherwise asked to assist the committee. The assistance of these individuals includes providing financial information and analysis for the committee and its compensation consultant, taking minutes of the meeting or providing legal advice, developing compensation proposals for consideration, and providing insights regarding our employees (executive and otherwise) and the business context for the committee's decisions. NEOs attend portions of committee meetings when invited by the committee, but leave the meetings when matters potentially affecting them are discussed. Role of the Committee's Compensation Consultant The committee utilizes the services of an independent compensation consultant and in fiscal 2020, engaged Compensia as its independent compensation consultant. Compensia assisted the committee by: • Reviewing and analyzing our executive compensation program, including providing NEO tally sheets to the committee;

• Providing market data for fiscal 2020 compensation; and

• Providing further insight on compensation governance trends. The independent compensation consultant serves at the discretion of the committee and is not permitted to do other work for Coherent unless expressly authorized by the committee. Since retention, Compensia has not performed any work for Coherent other than its work with the committee, the Board or other committees of the Board, such as work with the Governance and Nominating Committee with respect to compensation for service on the Board and its committees. The committee is focused on maintaining the independence of its compensation consultant and, accordingly, does not anticipate having its consultant perform any other work for the Company in addition to its direct work for the committee, the Board, or another committee of the Board. The committee has assessed the independence of Compensia and concluded that no conflict of interest exists. The Company also participates in and maintains a subscription to the Radford Global Technology and Sales surveys. These surveys provide benchmark data andcompensation practices reports of a broad cross-section of technology companies similar in size to Coherent to assist us with employee compensation generally. Pay Positioning Strategy and Benchmarking of Compensation Philosophically the committee initially orients target total compensation for our NEOs generally near the 50th percentile of our peers (as measured by our designated peer group and compiled by the committee's independent compensation consultant and, when applicable, including, for example, when there are few comparable positions reported in the proxy data of our peer group companies, data from the Radford Global Technology Survey), resulting in targeted total compensation that is competitive for performance that meets the objectives established by the committee. Each NEO's actual salary, cash incentive compensation opportunity and equity compensation grant value may fall below or above the target position based on the individual's performance, contributions, scope of role, experience, skills and knowledge, as well as the historical pay structure for each executive, Company performance and the proportion of compensation at risk. These factors are weighed by the committee in its judgment, and no single factor takes precedence over others nor is any formula used in making these decisions nor was the impact of any factor on the determination of compensation quantifiable. In general, the committee will balance between cash and equity compensation elements to have more compensation in equity for each NEO in order to more closely align NEO compensation directly with that of the performance of the Company and with stockholders' interests. In fiscal 2020, the committee also asked its independent compensation consultant to review and report on internal pay equity between the CEO and the other NEOs as a factor when approving compensation. The CEO's review of the performance of the other NEOs is considered by the committee in making individual pay decisions. With respect to the CEO, the committee additionally considers the performance of Coherent as a whole and the views of other members of the Board regarding the CEO's performance. Actual realized pay is higher or lower than the targeted amounts for each individual based primarily on the Company's performance. In analyzing our executive compensation program relative to target market positioning, the committee reviews informationprovided by its independent compensation consultant, which includes an analysis of data from peer companies' proxy filings with respect to similarly situated individuals at the peer companies (when available) and the Radford Global Technology Survey (as a supplement when peer group company data is unavailable). It is important to note that these are the peers selected by the committee. The committee uses criteria as described below in determining the appropriate peer group. There are proxy advisory services that use their own criteria to select peers for the Company and, accordingly, stockholders should be aware that these advisory services do not, in fact, follow the same methodology of the committee and there may be wide variances between the different peer groups used by these services. Any comparison of company performance or market data for executive compensation using a completely different peer group will, therefore, naturally result in a different analysis. For pay decisions made for fiscal 2020, after consulting with its independent compensation consultant, the committee determined that the following companies comprise the peer group for fiscal 2020: Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Cypress Semiconductor MKS Instruments (MKSI) Corporation (CY) Dolby Laboratories (DLB) National Instruments (NATI) Entegris (ENTG) Nuance Communications (NUAN) F5 Networks (FFIV) OSI Systems (OSIS) Finisar (FNSR) Synaptics (SNYA) FLIR Systems (FLIR) Teradyne (TER) II-VI Inc. (IIVI) Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Itron, Inc. (ITRI) ViaSat (VSAT) Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Several factors are considered in selecting the peer group, the most important of which are: Primary Criteria • Industry (primarily companies in the Electronic equipment, Semiconductor and communications equipment sub-industry classifications defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) system); and

• Revenue level (primarily companies with annual revenues between 0.5x-2.0x that of Coherent). Secondary Criteria • Market capitalization between 0.25x and 3.0x of Coherent; Components of Our Executive Compensation Program The principal components of our executive officer compensation and employment arrangements during fiscal 2020 included: • Base salary;

• Annual cash incentive plan;

• Equity awards; and

• Other benefits. These components were selected because the committee believes that a combination of salary, incentive pay and benefits is necessary to help us attract and retain the executive talent on which Coherent's success depends. The following table shows the components of total direct compensation at target and maximum for our NEOs as a group for fiscal 2020. In maintaining the design for fiscal 2020, the committee recognized the significant support received from the Company's stockholders for the compensation program design, as reflected in the continued strong vote totals in favor of our executive compensation through our annual ''say-on-pay'' proposal. • Market capitalization as a multiple of revenues of greater than 1.5x; and

• A disclosed peer of a peer company. The committee reviews the composition of the peer group annually to ensure it is the most relevant set of companies in light of the foregoing criteria to use for comparison purposes, but does not necessarily remove a peer company from the peer group the first year it ceases to meet the criteria. II-VI Inc. was added to the companies comprising the Company's peer group for fiscal 2020 replacing one company (Microsemi, due to acquisition) from the fiscal 2019 peer group. CEO AND NEO (OTHER THAN CEO) FY2020 DIRECT COMPENSATION MIX* 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 16% 26% 31% 48% 31% 61% 42% 16% 22% 14% 22% 16% 12% 7% 15% CEO Target NEO TargetCEO MaximumNEO Maximum Base SalaryAnnual IncentivePerformance-Based RSUs 10MTAimRe2-0B2a1s0e8d03R5S0U63s *Excludes special one-time RSU & PRSU grants and performance-based RSUs measured by achievement of annual free cash flow. Base Salary Base salary is the foundation to providing an appropriate total cash compensation package. We use base salary to fairly and competitively compensate our executives for the jobs we ask them to perform. This is the most stable component of our executive compensation program, as this amount is not at risk. The committee reviewed market data information provided by Compensia with respect to similarly situated individuals to assist it in determining the base salary for each NEO, depending upon the particular executive's experience, skills, knowledge, performance and contribution. The committee increased the base salaries of our NEOs in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, as supported by compensation analysis provided by Compensia, from 0% to 10.0% to more closely align their base salary with the base salary of peers. In addition, in connection with Mr. Sobey's promotion to Chief Operating Officer in April 2020, his annual base salary increased to $500,000 to reflect the expansion of his role. According to information provided by the committee's compensation consultant, our CEO's base salary was approximately at the 50th percentile of our peer group companies. The base salaries for our other NEOs ranged from approximately the 40th percentile to the 60th percentile of our peer group companies. Variable Cash Incentive Compensation A substantial portion of each individual's potential short-term compensation is in the form of variable incentive cash compensation tied to committee-established goals. In fiscal 2020, Coherent maintained one incentive cash program under which executive officers were eligible to receive annual cash incentives, the 2020 Variable Compensation Plan (''2020 VCP''). 2020 VCP The 2020 VCP was designed as an ''at risk'' bonus compensation program to promote a focus on Coherent's growth and profitability. It provided an incentive compensation opportunity in line with targeted market rates to our NEOs. Under the 2020 VCP, participants were eligible to receive a bonus based on annual fiscal year performance. In setting the performance goals at the beginning of the fiscal year, the committee assessed the anticipated difficulty and importance to Coherent's success of achieving the performance goals. The actual awards (if any) payable for the annual period depend on the extent to which actual performance met, exceeded or fell short of the goals approved by the committee. The 2020 VCP goals were tied to Coherent achieving targeted levels of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA dollars, with revenue weighted at 25% and Adjusted EBITDA weighted at 75%. Each performance metric is measured and paid out independently, but the revenue payout is capped at 100% achievement until Adjusted EBITDA reaches a minimum dollar target. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income adjusted for VCP payouts, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expenses, major restructuring charges and certain non-operating income or expense items, such as costs related to acquisitions. The committee also reviews the financial impact of mergers and acquisitions to determine if any adjustments in VCP are required. The annual award had a potential payout range between zero and 200%. In addition to a 100% target bonus based on the factors described above, the committee provided our CEO an additional target bonus of 20% of base salary based on the strategic operating plan process, which he met. The maximum payout under such additional target bonus was capped at 20%. The committee determined that Mr. Mattes earned this 20% of base salary target bonus. Fiscal 2020 VCP Scale for NEOs Revenue achievement for fiscal 2020 was $1,430.6 million, which fell short of the threshold for a cash bonus payout and resulted in no cash bonus. Adjusted EBITDA achievement for fiscal 2020 was $259.1 million, which fell short of the threshold for a cash bonus payout and resulted in no cash bonus. Fiscal 2020 VCP Scale Revenue ($ in millions) $1,229.0 (actual) Payout 0% (actual) $1,420.0 (threshold) 0% $1,480.0 (target) 100% $1,154.0 200% Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) $151.1 (actual) Payout 0% (actual) $250.0 (threshold) 0% $291.0 (target) 100% $333.0 200% The table below describes for each NEO under the 2020 VCP (i) the target percentage of base salary and (ii) the actual award earned for fiscal 2020. The potential award range for each NEO is 0% to 200% of the target award percentage of base salary. Actual Named Target Actual Payout as a Executive Percentage Payout Percentage Officer of Salary ($) of Target Andy Mattes 100%(1) 0 0% Kevin Palatnik 75% 0 0% Mark Sobey 75% 0 0% Bret DiMarco 70% 0 0% John Ambroseo 100% 0 0% Thomas Merk 65% 0 0% (1) Consists of VCP at 100% and 20% based on individual goals. Mr. Mattes earned $170,003 based on achievement of his individual goals. Equity Awards We believe that equity awards provide a strong alignment between the interests of our executives and our stockholders. We seek to provide equity award opportunities that are consistent with our compensation philosophy, with the potential for increase for exceptional financial performance, consistent with the reasonable management of overall equity compensation expense and stockholder dilution. Finally, we believe that long-term equity awards are an essential tool in promoting executive retention. For fiscal 2020, our long-term incentive program included the grant of time-based RSUs and performance-based RSUs. These components provide a reward for individual performance and an incentive for future performance. Our performance-based RSU grants are tied to the Company's performance and, as a result, may fluctuate from no vesting to vesting up to a maximum of 200% of target. The committee reviews a compensation overview prepared by its compensation consultant reflecting the intrinsic value of unvested equity awards and performance-based RSUs at target and projected values for all of the NEOs. Fiscal 2020 Equity Grants Fiscal 2020 Standard Equity Grants For fiscal 2020, the committee based the annual equity program on a combination of time-based and performance-based RSUs over a three-year period. In particular, the committee determined to measure achievement for the performance RSUs by the relative performance of Coherent's stock price in comparison to the Russell Index. The committee believed that using the Russell Index (in which Coherent was a member at the time of grant) as a proxy of total stockholder return directly aligns executive compensation with stockholder interests. The committee determined that both the performance-based and time-based RSU grants strengthen retention in that the time-based grants vest over three years with pro rata annual vesting and the performance-based RSU grants vest, assuming the performance threshold is met, in a single cliff vesting after a three-year period. Performance-based standard RSU grants in fiscal 2020 vest solely upon the performance of Coherent's common stock price measured against the Russell Index. To achieve 100% vesting of the awards, our stock price must outperform the Russell Index by 2% during the defined performance period. If our stock outperforms that target, the award is increased 2% for each percentage point of outperformance (with a cap of a 200% vesting). If our stock underperforms the target, the award is decreased 2% for each of the first two percentage points of underperformance, and decreased 4% for each additional percentage point of underperformance (with a floorof a 0% vesting). As a result, vesting decreases faster for failing to outperform the Russell Index than it increases for exceeding the target. The performance-based RSUs make up the largest potential portion of the equity grants for our CEO. The following table summarizes some of the key features of our annual fiscal 2020 equity grants: PRSU Metrics 100% tied to Russell Index Minimum vest: zero Target vest: 2% above Russell Index Maximum vest: 200% of target For our CEO, more than half of his total equity awards are performance-based. Approximately 61% of his equity awards are performance-based and at maximum achievement that percentage increases to approximately 76%. As an example, our performance-based design was seen in the vesting of the PRSU grants made in November 2016, which vested in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Our common stock gained 39% as compared to the Russell Index, which gained 25% over the defined measurement periods at the beginning and end of the three-year vesting period. This out-performance resulted in 128% PRSU vesting. In the event of a change of control of the Company, the performance-based grants will be measured, with respect to performance periods not yet completed, by the relative stock performance of Coherent in comparison to the Russell Index through the date of the change of control and such performance-based shares would, subject to the terms of the Change of Control Severance Plan, then convert to time-based vesting with a single vesting date at the three year anniversary of the grant. The following charts show the aggregate composition of equity grants for fiscal 2020 to our CEO, at target and at maximum achievement under the terms of the performance- based grants (excluding PRSUs measured by achievement of annual free cash flow): FY 2020 CEO EQUITY GRANT COMPONENTS Performance Based RSUs Time Based RSUs 10MAR202108141247 The following table reflects equity grants made to the NEOs during fiscal 2020. The table includes a special one-time retention RSU with respect to 3,209 shares and with a single two-year cliff vest made to Mr. Palatnik in November 2019 as our CFO while the search for a CEO to succeed Mr. Ambroseo upon his retirement was underway. The table also includes PRSU grants made to Messrs. Sobey, DiMarco, and Palatnik made at the same time and the same performance measures as the PRSU grants made to Mr. Mattes as the new CEO in April 2020. These PRSU grants have a single three-year vest and were made by the committee, in consultation with its independent compensation consultant, to further support a successful transition with Mr. Mattes as our new President and CEO. PerformanceNamed Executive OfficerTime Based RSU Grants Based RSU Grants at Target Performance Based RSU Grants Range (vesting dependent upon achievement) Andy Mattes Kevin Palatnik Mark Sobey Bret DiMarco Thomas Merk 16,165 25,057 0 - 50,114 8,663 6,261

0 - 12,522 5,133 7,806

0 - 15,612 3,529 4,689 0 - 9,378 2,567 2,096 0 - 4,192 In addition to the standard time and performance-based RSUs described above, the committee in consultation with its independent compensation consultant determined in April 2020 that it was important during the COVID pandemic to provide performance-based RSUs based on the Company's free cash flow. The committee set $40 million free cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment) for fiscal year 2020 as the target for earning these performance-based RSUs. No vesting of such performance-based RSUs could occur unless more than the threshold of $20 million free cash flow was achieved. Potential vesting with respect to free cash flow above the threshold $20 million free cash flow target was linear to the target free cash flow amount. The Company exceeded the target $40 million free cash flow for fiscal 2020 and therefore the NEOs earned the target performance-based RSUs as set forth below: Named Performance-Based RSU Executive Grants Tied to Free Officer Cash Flow at Target Andy Mattes 3,588 Kevin Palatnik 1,615 Mark Sobey 1,583 Bret DiMarco 1,300 Thomas Merk 1,066 Equity Award Practices Equity grants to our employees are driven by our annual review process. Grant guidelines are based on competitive market practices. Typically, an eligible employee is granted equity at the first committee meeting after beginning employment and may be eligible for periodic grants thereafter. Eligibility for and the size of grants are influenced by the then-current guidelines for non-executive officer grants and the individual's performance or particular requirements at the time of hire. No option grants have been made to an employee since fiscal 2010. In fiscal 2020 the committee and the Equity Committee granted an aggregate of 403,689 shares subject to time-based and performance-based restricted stock units (at maximum), representing approximately 1.66% of Coherent's outstanding common stock as of October 3, 2020 (excluding automatic and initial grants to directors). With the assistance of Compensia, the committee has reviewed this burn rate relative to peer practices and proxy advisory firm guidance and found that the total dilution was consistent with the median of peer practices and such guidance. CEO and Executive Minimum Stock Ownership Guidelines The committee adopted mandatory stock ownership guidelines for our CEO during fiscal 2012. During the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the committee adopted enhanced stock ownership guidelines increasing the value of shares our CEO must hold to at least five times base salary and making our Executive Vice Presidents and Senior Vice Presidents reporting to the CEO subject to stock ownership guidelines of one times such individual's base salary. In the event that our CEO or other officer does not satisfy the minimum requirements, then 50% of the net after-tax shares (e.g., exercised options/shares received on the vesting of RSUs) are required to be held until the guidelines are met. Mr. Mattes has until 2025 to meet the minimum stock ownership guidelines. Our other current NEOs exceeded the minimum stock ownership guidelines as of December 31, 2020. Other Benefits Retirement Plans U.S. based executive officers are eligible to participate in our 401(k) Retirement Plan on the same terms as all other U.S. employees, including a 4% Company matching contribution. Our 401(k) Retirement Plan is intended to be a tax-qualified plan and therefore is subject to certain Internal Revenue Code limitations on the dollar amounts of deferrals and Company contributions that can be made to plan accounts. These limitations apply to our more highly-compensated employees (including the NEOs). We maintain a Deferred Compensation Plan for certain employees and members of the Board. The Deferred Compensation Plan permits eligible participants to defer receipt of compensation pursuant to the terms of the plan. The Deferred Compensation Plan permits participants to contribute, on a pre-tax basis, up to 75% of their base salary earnings, up to 100% of their cash bonus pay and up to 100% of directors' annual retainer earned in the upcoming plan year. We provide no matching or other additional contributions to such Deferred Compensation Plan. Plan participants may designate investments for deferrals in a variety of different deemed investment options. To preserve the tax-deferred status of deferred compensation plans, the IRS requires that the available investment alternatives be ''deemed investments.'' Participants do not have an ownership interest in the funds they select; the funds are only used to measure the gains or losses that are attributed to the participant's deferral account over time. The committee considers the Deferred Compensation Plan to be a reasonable and appropriate program because it promotes executive officer retention by offering a deferred compensation plan that is comparable to and competitive with what is offered by our peer group of companies. Employee Stock Purchase Plan Our stockholders have approved an employee stock purchase plan whereby employees can purchase shares for a discount, subject to various participation limitations. As employees, our NEOs are eligible to participate in this plan. Severance and Change of Control Arrangements Our Change of Control and Leadership Change Severance Plan (the ''Change of Control Plan'') provides certain benefits in the event of a change of control of Coherent for certain executives, including each of our NEOs. Benefits are provided if there is a change in ownership of Coherent, a change in effective control of Coherent, or a change in ownership of a substantial portion of Coherent's assets (in each case as construed under Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code and the regulations thereunder) (a ''change of control'') and within two years thereafter (or within two months prior thereto) the participant's employment is terminated without cause or voluntarily terminates following a constructive termination event. The plan's provisions are, therefore, of the variety commonly referred to as ''double-trigger.'' Importantly, the plan does not include any ''gross up'' provisions for the participants for the tax effects caused by any such benefits. The committee believes the Change of Control Plan serves as an important retention tool in the event of a pending change of control transaction. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the committee reviewed and adopted substantially the same Change of Control Plan as adopted four years previously and determined to review the plan again in four years. Compensia assisted the committee in its review and analysis of the Change of Control Plan. The committee believes that reviewing the Change of Control Plan every four years allows for the right balance in providing certainty for the participants while providing the committee with the opportunity to revise the plan consistent with corporate governance best practices, evolving peer group practices and regulatory changes. In addition, in connection with the succession planning process related to the Company's announcement of Mr. Ambroseo's intention to retire as our President and CEO, the Company's Change of Control Plan was amended in fiscal 2019 to include a time-limited severance benefit for those Executive Vice Presidents and Senior Vice Presidents reporting directly to Mr. Ambroseo at the time of his announcement if their employment is terminated without cause or they terminate for good reason within the two-year period after the new CEO was appointed, which was April 6, 2020. The severance benefit includes 18 months of base and Tax and Accounting Considerations Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation-We account for stock-based compensation in accordance with the requirements of ASC 718. We also take into consideration ASC 718 and other generally accepted accounting principles in determining changes to policies and practices for our stock-based compensation programs. Other Compensation Policies To further align our executive compensation program with the interests of our stockholders, at the end of fiscal 2009, a committee of the Board approved a clawback policy for our CEO and CFO. This clawback policy provided that, in the event that there is an accounting restatement and there is a finding by the Board that such restatement was due to the gross recklessness or intentional misconduct of the CEO or CFO and it caused material noncompliance with any financial reporting requirement, then Coherent shall seek disgorgement of any portion of the bonus or other incentive or equity-based compensation related to such accounting restatement received by such individual during the 12-month period following the originally filed financial document. As disclosed in the Company's fiscal 2019 proxy statement, the committee reviewed the Company's existing clawback policy during fiscal 2019 and, as a result of that review,bonus pay, an 18-month benefit stipend, 24 months of additional vesting credit for equity awards and a pro rata annual incentive for the year of termination. The Board believed that it was in the best interests of stockholders and the Company to adopt this change to reinforce continuity during a time of transition. As described in ''Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control'' below, one NEO who is transitioning will be receiving severance in accordance with such transition severance benefits. The committee does not consider the potential payments and benefits under these arrangements when making compensation decisions for our NEOs. These arrangements serve specific purposes unrelated to the determination of the NEOs' total direct compensation for a specific year. Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code-Section 409A imposes additional significant taxes in the event that an executive officer, director or service provider received ''deferred compensation'' that does not satisfy the requirements of Section 409A. We consider Section 409A in the design and operation of any plans. recommended a new policy to the Board, which the Board adopted in fiscal 2020. The new clawback policy expands potential recoupment of cash and equity incentive compensation to include all NEOs, as well as all employees of the Company holding the title of Senior Vice President or higher who report directly to our CEO. The new policy allows for the committee to recoup excess incentive compensation from such covered individuals in the event of a restatement of the Company's financial results if the committee determines that during the three-years prior to such restatement the covered individuals would have received less incentive compensation if it had been calculated based on the restated financials. In addition, under our Insider Trading Policy, we have established a policy with respect to hedging or pledging Coherent securities. Compensation and HR Committee Report The Compensation and HR Committee of the Board has reviewed and discussed the Compensation Discussion and Analysis required by Item 402(b) of Regulation S-K with management and, based on such review and discussions, the Compensation and HR Committee recommended to the Board that the Compensation Discussion and Analysis be included in this proxy statement. Respectfully submitted by the Compensation and HR Committee Sandeep Vij, Chair Jay Flatley Pamela Fletcher Michael McMullen RECONCILIATION TABLE-NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Fiscal Year GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Stock-based compensation Amortization of intangible assets Restructuring charges and other Non-recurring tax expense (benefit) Costs related to acquisitions Goodwill and other impairment/asset charges (recoveries) Purchase accounting step up NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION TABLE-ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions) GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Income tax expense Interest and other income (expense), net Depreciation and amortization Costs related to acquisitions Restructuring charges and other Goodwill and other impairment/asset charges (recoveries) Stock-based compensation Purchase accounting step up ADJUSTED EBITDA 259.1 $ 550.4 $ 151.1 $ Compensation Discussion and Analysis Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation During fiscal 2020, the Compensation and HR Committee of the Board consisted of directors Vij (Chair), Flatley, Fletcher, and McMullen. None of the members of the committee has been or is an officer or employee of Coherent. None of our executive officers serve on the board of directors or compensation committee of a company that has an executive officer that serves on our Board or Compensation and HR Committee. No member of our Board is an executive officer of a company in which one of our executive officers serves as a member of the board of directors or compensation committee of that company. Committee Independence Each of the members of the committee qualifies as (i) an ''independent director'' under the requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market, (ii) a ''non-employee director'' as defined in Rule 16b-3 under the Exchange Act, and (iii) an ''independent outside director'' as that term is defined by Institutional Shareholder Services. SUMMARY COMPENSATION AND EQUITY TABLES Fiscal 2020 Summary Compensation Table The table below presents information concerning the total compensation of our NEOs for the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020, September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018. Name and Principal PositionFiscal Year Andy Mattes, 2020 President and Chief Executive Officer(6) John Ambroseo, 2020 825,011 Former President and 2019 820,203

Chief Executive Officer(7) 2018 800,010

Kevin Palatnik, 2020 507,132 Executive Vice President 2019 484,439

and Chief Financial Officer(8) 2018 438,083

Mark Sobey, 2020 477,604 Executive Vice President 2019 445,200

and Chief Operating Officer 2018 420,390

Bret DiMarco, 2020 432,311 Executive Vice President, 2019 398,081

Chief Legal Officer and 2018 387,116 Corporate Secretary

Thomas Merk, 2020 402,531 Non-Equity Incentive Plan All Other Compensation Compensation Total ($)(4) ($)(5) ($) 375,967 500,000 5,713,268 170,003 5,600 6,764,838 0 11,348 1,436,240 0 11,146 4,887,445 853,885 10,946 9,531,892 0 11,348 3,159,908 0 11,146 1,743,242 306,283 10,946 2,323,343 0 11,348 2,776,467 0 11,146 3,158,841 276,121 10,946 2,170,900 0 11,348 1,947,660 0 11,146 2,916,681 235,280 10,946 1,783,283 0 15,994 1,344,877 ($)(3) SalaryBonusStock Awards ($)(1) ($)(2) 0 599,881 0 4,056,096

0 7,867,051 0 2,641,428 0 1,247,657

0 1,568,031 0 2,287,515 0 2,702,495

0 1,463,443 0 1,504,001 0 2,507,454

0 1,149,941 0 926,352 Former Executive Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Lasers & Systems(9) (1) Reflects the dollar amount of salary earned in the applicable fiscal year.

(2) Reflects Mr. Mattes' signing bonus which is subject to repayment to the Company if within the first year of Mr. Mattes' employment, he terminates employment without good reason or the Company terminates his employment for cause.

(3) Amounts shown reflect the grant date fair value of awards granted in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 718. Reflects unvested time-based and performance-based restricted stock units; there is no guarantee that the recipients will ultimately receive this amount, or any amount. See footnote 2 to the Grants of Plan-Based Awards table for additional information. Amounts in this column may not equal the sum of the awards included in the Grants of Plan-Based Awards table due to rounding. No stock options were granted to the NEOs in fiscal years 2020, 2019 and 2018.

(4) Reflects the dollar amounts earned under the Variable Compensation Plan (VCP) during the applicable fiscal years.

(5) Reflects a 401(k) company match earned during the applicable fiscal year for Messrs. Mattes, Ambroseo, Palatnik, Sobey, and DiMarco. For Mr. Merk, reflects a car lease benefit, which is customary in Europe and was historically provided by Rofin-Sinar.

(6) Mr. Mattes joined the Company as our President and Chief Executive Officer effective April 6, 2020.

(7) Effective April 6, 2020, Mr. Ambroseo retired from the role of the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

(8) As previously noted, on August 20, 2020, the Company and Mr. Palatnik entered into an executive transition services agreement, pursuant to which Mr. Palatnik was to retire from the Company on February 28, 2021. On January 19, 2021 the Company announced the termination of such agreement and that Mr. Palatnik would remain in his current position.

(9) Mr. Merk met the requirements for inclusion in the Summary Compensation Table for fiscal year 2020; however, Mr. Merk resigned from his officer position in October 2020. Mr. Merk was paid in Euros. For the purposes of this table, Euros were converted into US dollars using the Company's internal average P&L rate (1 Euro = $1.118142) for fiscal year 2020. Summary Compensation and Equity Tables Grants of Plan-Based Awards in Fiscal 2020 The following table shows all plan-based equity and non-equity incentive awards granted to our NEOs during fiscal 2020. Our NEOs did not receive any option awards during fiscal 2020. All Other Estimated Future Payouts Under Non-Equity Incentive Actual Payouts Estimated Future Payouts Plan Awards Under Non-Equity Under Equity Incentive Plan AwardsThresholdTargetMaximum Incentive Plan AwardsStock Awards: # of Shares of Stock or Grant Date FairThresholdTargetMaximum Units ValueName TypeGrant Date ($) ($) ($) ($)(1) ($) ($) ($) (#) ($)(2) Andy Mattes PRSU 04/17/2020 PRSU 04/25/2020 0 0 25,057 3,588 50,114 3,588 3,466,636 424,999 RSU 04/17/2020 Annual bonus 16,165 1,821,633 0 1,020,015 1,870,028 170,003 John Ambroseo RSU 11/15/2019

1,283 199,943 RSU 12/29/2019

1,206 199,931 RSU 04/05/2020 Annual bonus

2,146 200,007 0 825,011 1,650,022 0 Kevin Palatnik PRSU 11/15/2019 PRSU 04/17/2020 PRSU 04/25/2020 0 0 0 4,454 1,807 1,615 8,908 850,090 3,614 249,999 1,615 191,297 RSU 11/15/2019

3,209 500,091 RSU 11/15/2019 Annual bonus

5,454 849,951 0 382,512 765,024 0 Mark Sobey PRSU 11/15/2019 PRSU 04/17/2020 PRSU 04/25/2020 0 0 0 4,192 3,614 1,583 8,384 800,085 7,228 499,997 1,583 187,506 RSU 11/15/2019 Annual bonus

5,133 799,927 0 375,008 750,017 0 Bret DiMarco PRSU 11/15/2019 PRSU 04/17/2020 PRSU 04/25/2020 0 0 0 2,882 1,807 1,300 5,764 550,058 3,614 249,999 1,300 153,985 RSU 11/15/2019 Annual bonus

3,529 549,959 Thomas Merk PRSU 11/15/2019 PRSU 04/25/2020 0 308,002 616,004 0 0 0 2,096 1,066 4,192 400,043 1,066 126,268 RSU 11/15/2019 Annual bonus

2,567 400,041 0 261,645 523,290 0 (1) Failure to meet a minimum level of performance resulted in no bonus paid out under the 2020 Variable Compensation Plan. For the 2020 fiscal year, under the terms of Mr. Mattes' employment agreement, target bonus equal to 100% of his full annual base salary was based on VCP metrics, which were not met. Target bonus equal to 20% of his full annual base salary was based on individual goals (with a maximum award of 20%). These individual goals were met, resulting in an individual bonus payment of $170,003.

(2) Reflects the dollar amount recognized for financial statement reporting purposes (disregarding an estimate of forfeitures related to service-based vesting conditions) for fiscal 2020 in accordance with ASC 718, and includes grants made in fiscal 2020. The assumptions used in the valuation of these awards are set forth in Note 12 ''Employee Stock Award and Benefit Plans'' of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2020, filed with the SEC on December 1, 2020. For informational purposes, if the maximum level of performance for the PRSU awards was achieved, the value, calculated by multiplying the closing price of the Company's common stock on the date of grant by the number of shares issuable upon achievement of the maximum level of performance under (i) the PRSU granted on November 15, 2019 is $1,388,223, $1,306,566, $898,262 and $653,281, for Messrs. Palatnik, Sobey, DiMarco and Merk, respectively; and (ii) the PRSU granted on April 17, 2020 is $5,647,347, $407,262, $814,523 and $407,262, for Messrs. Mattes, Palatnik, Sobey and DiMarco, respectively. These amounts do not correspond to the actual value, if any, that will be recognized by the NEOs. See ''Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Equity Awards'' for a description of the PRSUs. Option Exercises and Stock Vested in Fiscal 2020 The table below sets forth certain information for each NEO regarding the exercise of options and the vesting of stock awards during fiscal 2020, including the aggregate value realized upon such exercise or vesting. Option Awards Stock Awards Number of Number of Shares Shares Acquired on Value Realized Acquired on Value Realized Name Exercise (#) on Exercise ($) Vesting (#)(1) on Vesting ($)(2) Andy Mattes - - 3,588 394,680 John Ambroseo - - 57,985 8,911,463 Kevin Palatnik - - 12,604 1,888,237 Mark Sobey - - 11,746 1,756,664 Bret DiMarco - - 10,016 1,500,267 Thomas Merk - - 8,162 1,223,583 (1) Includes 3,588, 1,615, 1,583, 1,300 and 1,066 shares for Messrs. Mattes, Palatnik, Sobey, DiMarco and Merk, respectively, that vested on October 3, 2020 as a result of fiscal 2020 free cash flow performance. Such shares were settled on December 1, 2020, upon the performance metric being certified by the Compensation and HR Committee based on numbers set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2020, filed with the SEC on December 1, 2020. (2) Reflects the market price of our common stock on the vesting date. Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal 2020 Year-End The following table presents information concerning outstanding equity awards held by each NEO as of October 3, 2020. Number of Securities Underlying Unexercised Unexercised Option Option Options (#) Options (#) Exercise Expiration Name Grant Date exercisable unexercisable Price ($) Date Andy Mattes 04/17/2020 - - - - 04/17/2020 - - - - John Ambroseo 11/13/2018 - - - - 11/13/2018 - - - - 11/03/2017 - - - - 11/03/2017 - - - - Kevin Palatnik 04/17/2020 - - - - 11/15/2019 - - - - 11/15/2019 - - - - 11/15/2019 - - - - 11/13/2018 - - - - 11/13/2018 - - - - 11/03/2017 - - - - 11/03/2017 - - - - Mark Sobey 04/17/2020 - - - - 11/15/2019 - - - - 11/15/2019 - - - - 04/12/2019 - - - - 11/13/2018 - - - - 11/13/2018 - - - - 11/03/2017 - - - - 11/03/2017 - - - - Bret DiMarco 04/17/2020 - - - - 11/15/2019 - - - - 11/15/2019 - - - - 04/12/2019 - - - - 11/13/2018 - - - - 11/13/2018 - - - - 11/03/2017 - - - - 11/03/2017 - - - - Thomas Merk 11/15/2019 - - - - 11/15/2019 - - - - 11/13/2018 - - - - 11/13/2018 - - - - 11/03/2017 - - - - 11/03/2017 - - - - Option Awards Equity Equity Incentive Incentive Plan Awards: Plan Awards: Market or Number of Number of Market Value Number of Payout Value Securities Shares or of Shares or Unearned of Unearned Underlying Units of Units of Shares, Units Shares, Units Stock That Stock That or Other Rights or Other Rights Have Not Have Not That Have That Have Vested (#)(1) Vested ($)(2) Not Vested (#) Not Vested ($) - - 50,114(3) 5,512,540 16,165 1,778,150 - - - - 44,998(4) 4,949,780 7,648 841,280 - - - - 37,582(5) 4,134,020 2,497 274,670 - - - - 3,614(3) 397,540 - - 8,908(6) 979,880 3,209 352,990 - - 5,454 599,940 - - - - 10,184(4) 1,120,240 3,514 386,540 - - - - 5,010(5) 551,100 999 109,890 - - - - 7,228(3) 795,080 - - 8,384(6) 922,240 5,133 564,630 - - 11,062 1,216,820 - - - - 7,956(4) 875,160 2,745 301,950 - - - - 4,676(5) 514,360 932 102,520 - - - - 3,614(3) 397,540 - - 5,764(6) 634,040 3,529 388,190 - - 11,062 1,216,820 - - - - 6,364(4) 700,040 2,196 241,560 - - - - 3,674(5) 404,140 732 80,520 - - - - 4,192(6) 461,120 2,567 282,370 - - - - 5,092(4) 560,120 1,757 193,070 - - - - 3,340(5) 367,400 666 73,260 - - Stock Awards (1) Generally, time-based RSU grants vest 1⁄3 per year on each anniversary of the grant date. Mr. Palatnik's 3,209 time-based RSUs granted on November 15, 2019 have a November 15, 2021 vest date, and Messrs. Sobey and DiMarco's 11,062 time-based RSUs granted on April 12, 2019 have an April 12, 2022 vest date. Mr. Merk will vest in certain time-based RSUs that would otherwise vest within 24 months of his employment termination in accordance with the Leadership Change severance benefits under the Company's Change of Control and Leadership Change Severance Plan as described in ''Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control'' below.

(2) Market value is determined by multiplying the number of shares by $110.00, the closing price of our common stock on October 2, 2020, the last trading day of fiscal 2020. (3) The performance-based RSU vesting determination date is April 6, 2023. The performance-based RSUs will vest in an amount which is 0-200% subject to the achievement of certain performance metrics. The amount reflected in the table is the maximum amount of 200%.

(4) The performance-based RSU vesting determination date is November 13, 2021. The performance-based RSUs will vest in an amount which is 0-200% subject to the achievement of certain performance metrics. The amount reflected in the table is the maximum amount of 200%.

(5) The performance-based RSU vesting determination date was November 3, 2020. The performance-based RSUs could have vested in an amount which is 0-200% subject to the achievement of certain performance metrics. The amount reflected in the table is the maximum amount of 200%; however, such performance-based RSUs did not vest since the performance metric was not achieved.

(6) The performance-based RSU vesting determination date is November 15, 2022. The performance-based RSUs will vest in an amount which is 0-200% subject to the achievement of certain performance metrics. The amount reflected in the table is the maximum amount of 200%. Fiscal 2020 Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation For a description of our Deferred Compensation Plan, see ''Compensation Discussion and Analysis-Retirement Plans.'' The following table presents information regarding the non-qualified deferred compensation activity for each NEO during fiscal 2020 other than Mr. Merk who does not participate in our Deferred Compensation Plan: Executive Registrant Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Contributions Contributions Earnings in Withdrawals/ Balance at in Last FY in Last FY Last FY Distributions Last FYE Name ($)(1) ($)(2) ($) ($) ($)(3) Andy Mattes 78,463 - 4,348 - 82,811 John Ambroseo - - 1,641,326 - 14,549,955 SRP(4) - - 303,012 - 2,549,962 Kevin Palatnik - - 54,233 - 842,600 Mark Sobey - - 20,459 (17,185) 1,949,189 Bret DiMarco - - 5,611 - 175,299 (1) All amounts reported as executive contributions are executive elective deferrals included in the Fiscal 2020 Summary Compensation Table, as salary for fiscal 2020.

(2) Company contributions to our Deferred Compensation Plan were terminated on December 31, 2010.

(3) The deferred compensation in a participant's account is fully vested and is credited with positive or negative investment results based upon plan investment options selected by the participant. The balance reflects contributions previously reported in the Summary Compensation Table to the extent the executive was a Named Executive Officer at the time of such contributions.

(4) Amounts include account balances (including earnings) from the Supplementary Retirement Plan (SRP), which was suspended on December 31, 2004. The Deferred Compensation Plan is the only current non-qualified deferred compensation plan available for executive management. Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control The following table shows the potential payments and benefits that we (or our successor) would be obligated to make or provide upon termination of employment of our current executive officers pursuant to the terms of the Change of Control and Leadership Change Severance Plan and our CEO's employment agreement. For purposes of this table, it is assumed that such NEO's employment terminated at the close of business on October 2, 2020 (the last business day of fiscal 2020). These payments are conditioned upon the execution of a form release of claims by the NEO in favor of us. The amounts reported below do not include the nonqualified deferred compensation distributions that would be made to the NEOs following a termination of employment (for those amounts and descriptions, see the prior table) nor amounts that were earned as of the end of fiscal 2020. There can be no assurance that a triggering event would produce the same or similar results as those estimated below if such event occurs on any other date or at any other price, or if any other assumption used to estimate potential payments and benefits is not correct. Due to the number of factors that affect the nature and amount of any potential payments or benefits, any actual payments and benefits may be different. These are aggregate payments and do not reflect such individual's net after tax benefit. No officer is entitled to any ''gross up'' to offset the impact of IRS Code Section 280G. Termination Other Than for Change of Control or Leadership LeadershipChange of Change Change Termination Control TerminationNEO Andy Mattes Nature of Benefit Salary Severance(1) Bonus Severance(1) ($) ($) ($) 1,700,026 - 2,541,538 2,040,031

- 3,049,846 Time-Based Equity Compensation Acceleration(2) Performance-Based Equity Compensation Acceleration -

- 1,778,150 -

- 2,756,270 Aggregate Healthcare Related Monthly Payment(3)Kevin Palatnik TOTAL BENEFIT Salary Severance(1) Bonus Severance(1) Time-Based Equity Compensation Acceleration(2) Performance-Based Equity Compensation Acceleration Aggregate Healthcare Related Monthly Payment(3) 49,500 3,789,557 - - - - - - 99,000

- 10,224,804 765,024 1,020,032

573,768 765,024 1,249,380 1,449,360

1,202,092 1,248,830 49,500 66,000 Mark Sobey TOTAL BENEFIT Salary Severance(1) Bonus Severance(1) - 3,839,764 4,549,246 Time-Based Equity Compensation Acceleration(2) Performance-Based Equity Compensation Acceleration Aggregate Healthcare Related Monthly Payment(3) - - - - - 750,017 1,000,022 562,513 750,017 1,997,783 2,185,920 1,217,174 1,296,240 49,500 Bret DiMarco TOTAL BENEFIT Salary Severance(1) Bonus Severance(1)

- 4,576,987 66,000 5,298,199 - 660,005 880,006 - 462,003 616,004 Time-Based Equity Compensation Acceleration(2) Performance-Based Equity Compensation Acceleration

- 1,797,767 1,927,090 - Aggregate Healthcare Related Monthly Payment(3) - 823,876 865,810 49,500 66,000 TOTAL BENEFIT

- 3,793,151 4,354,910 (1) Reflects salary as in effect as of October 2, 2020. Bonus severance is based on target bonus as a percentage of salary as in effect as of October 2, 2020. The multiplier for a Change of Control Termination is 2.99 for the CEO and 2.0 for other NEOs. The multiplier for a Leadership Change Termination is 1.5. Note that for purposes of this table, the Company used actual salary rate in the payroll system, which due to rounding is immaterially different than the annual rate described (e.g. with regards to Mr. Mattes, the difference is approximately $13). (2) Equity Compensation Acceleration represents the value of time-based restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units, in each case at the closing stock price ($110.00) on October 2, 2020 (the last trading day of fiscal year 2020) that would become vested because of a termination of employment on October 2, 2020 assuming a Change in Control or Leadership Change. 100% of the time-based restricted stock units with respect to a Change of Control termination and those time-based restricted stock units that would vest within 24 months after the Leadership Change termination are accelerated. The value of accelerated restricted stock units is calculated by multiplying the number of unvested restricted stock units subject to acceleration by the closing stock price on October 2, 2020. This assumes vesting of the performance-based restricted stock units with a performance period ending in November 2021 and November 2022 at target achievement and in the event of a Leadership Change Termination, pro rata vesting of such restricted stock units with a performance period ending November 2022 reflecting an additional 24 month period after employment. The amounts reflected for Equity Compensation Acceleration do not reflect any value for the performance-based restricted stock units with a performance period ending in November 2020 since the performance goal for those units was not met and, therefore, no units vested. The amounts reflected for Equity Compensation Acceleration do not reflect any applicable taxes, just gross proceeds. Since the table assumes a triggering event as of the last business day of the fiscal year, only those restricted stock units outstanding to which the executives did not have a right as of that date are included in the table. (3) Aggregate Healthcare Related Monthly Payment is a monthly payment of $2,750 in lieu of receiving Company-subsidized COBRA benefits, life insurance premiums and/or other welfare benefits, multiplied by 36 months for our CEO and for our other NEOs, 24 months in a Change of Control termination or 18 months in a Leadership Change termination. John Ambroseo retired from his role as President and CEO and a member of the Board, effective April 6, 2020. Upon his retirement, Mr. Ambroseo transitioned to the role of a Special Advisor to the Company. This transition was effected pursuant to a transition and retirement agreement that was entered into by Mr. Ambroseo and the Company in April 2019. The transition and retirement agreement provides for continuation of Mr. Ambroseo's employment through December 1, 2021, with a continuation of his base salary at $68,750 per month through April 13, 2021 and a base salary of $10,000 per month thereafter through December 1, 2021, continued vesting in outstanding equity awards through December 1, 2021 and eligibility for Change in Control benefits under the Company's Change of Control and Leadership Change Severance Plan as though he continued as Chief Executive Officer if a Change of Control occurs before his retirement date. If a Change of Control and termination of employment occurred on October 2, 2020, Mr. Ambroseo would have been entitled to salary severance of $2,466,783, bonus severance of $2,466,783, equity compensation acceleration of $1,115,950 in time-based restricted stock units and $2,474,890 in performance-based restricted stock units (assuming target performance and the October 2, 2020 stock price) and aggregate health care related monthly payments of $99,000 for a total value of $8,623,406. On August 20, 2020, the Company and Kevin Palatnik, entered into an executive transition services agreement, pursuant to which Mr. Palatnik was to retire from the Company on February 28, 2021. The executive transition services agreement provided that Mr. Palatnik was to transition to a special advisor to the Company in connection with the appointment of a successor Chief Financial Officer. Under the executive transition services agreement, Mr. Palatnik would have received the ''Change in Leadership Severance Benefits'' but not the ''Change of Control Severance Benefits'' under the Company's Change of Control and Leadership Change Severance Plan, subject to the requirements thereof to provide an effective release. Mr. Palatnik's ''Change in Leadership Severance Benefits'' (determined as of October 2, 2020) are set forth in the table above. As previously noted, the Company and Mr. Palatnik terminated the executive transition services agreement on January 18, 2021. Therefore, the table above also sets forth Mr. Palatnik's ''Change of Control Severance Benefits'' (determined as of October 2, 2020) under the Company's Change of Control and Leadership Change Severance Plan even though Mr. Palatnik would not have been eligible for such benefits while his executive transition services agreement was in effect. The Company and Thomas Merk entered into a termination agreement pursuant to which Mr. Merk resigned from his officer position in October 2020 and terminated all employment relationships with the Company effective December 31, 2020. Under the termination agreement, Mr. Merk will basically receive the ''Change in Leadership Severance Benefits'' under the Company's Change of Control and Leadership Change Severance Plan in severance and compensation for the period after his officer resignation, subject to the requirements thereof to provide an effective release. Mr. Merk's ''Change in Leadership Severance Benefits'' included continued payment of his full salary through December 31, 2020, severance payment of e845,055 (valued at $990,286 using an October 2, 2020 currency conversion rate of 1 Euro = $1.17186) and vesting of the 2,589 time-based restricted Summary Compensation and Equity Tables stock units which were scheduled to vest within the 24 month period after his termination of employment (valued at $284,790 based on the October 2, 2020 stock price) and the continued ability to earn performance-based restricted stock units based on actual Company performance during the performance period ending November 13, 2021 (target of 2,546 performance-based restricted stock units valued at $280,060 based on the October 2, 2020 stock price) and performance-based restricted stock units based on actual Company performance for the performance period ending November 15, 2021 (target of 2,096 performance-based restricted stock units valued at $230,560 based on the October 2, 2020 stock price). PAY RATIO As provided for by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the SEC adopted a rule requiring companies to disclose the ratio of the median employee's total annual compensation relative to total annual compensation of the CEO. The fiscal 2020 total annualized compensation for our CEO, for purposes of this disclosure, as discussed below, was $7,244,632. We estimate that the fiscal 2020 total annual compensation for the median of all employees, excluding our CEO, was $67,064. The resulting ratio of our CEO's total annual compensation to that of the median of all employees, excluding our CEO, for fiscal 2020 is approximately 108 to 1. For purposes of reporting annual total compensation and the ratio of annual total compensation of the CEO to the median employee, both the CEO and median employee's annual total compensation were calculated consistent with the disclosure requirements of executive compensation under the Summary Compensation Table. For fiscal year 2020, the total compensation reported in the ''Total'' column of the Summary Compensation Table for our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mattes, was $6,764,838. Since Mr. Mattes was appointed Chief Executive Officer effective April 6, 2020, we annualized his Salary, Non-Equity Incentive Plan Compensation and Company contributions to the 401(k) Retirement Plan, disclosed in the Fiscal 2020 Summary Compensation Table, and added the values set forth in the Fiscal 2020 Summary Compensation Table of his Bonus, Stock Awards, and other components of All Other Compensation to arrive at a value of $7,244,632, used for the ratio of annual total compensation for our CEO to the annual total compensation for our median employee. We identified the median employee by (i) aggregating for each employee employed on October 3, 2020 (our fiscal year end) (A) annual base salary for salaried employees (or hourly ratemultiplied by estimated work schedule, for hourly and seasonal employees) and (B) target incentive compensation, (ii) converting amounts from local currency to U.S. dollars and

(iii) ranking this compensation measure for our employees other than our CEO from lowest to highest. Because we had an even number of employees (excluding our CEO) on the determination date, two employees were identified as the median compensated employees. We reviewed the compensation of these two employees as well as the compensation of five employees immediately above and below, to further analyze employee median compensation for consistency with that of other employees near the median. For these twelve employees, we calculated total annual compensation for such employees using the same methodology used to calculate the ''Total'' column of the Fiscal 2020 Summary Compensation Table. We then selected from among the two median compensated employees, a United States employee whose compensation was consistent with that of the twelve employees reviewed. The pay ratio reported above is a reasonable estimate calculated in a manner consistent with SEC rules based on our internal records and the methodology described above. The SEC rules for identifying the median compensated employee and calculating the pay ratio based on that employee's total annual compensation allow companies to adopt a variety of methodologies, to apply certain exclusions, and to make reasonable estimates and assumptions that reflect their employee populations and compensation practices. Therefore, the pay ratio reported by other companies may not be comparable to the pay ratio reported above, as other companies have different employee populations and compensation practices and may utilize different methodologies, exclusions, estimates, and assumptions in calculating their own pay ratios. CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS Review, Approval or Ratification of Related Person Transactions In accordance with the charter of the Audit Committee, the members of the Audit Committee, all of whom are independent directors, review and approve in advance any proposed related person transactions. Additionally, from time to time the Board may directly consider these transactions. For purposes of these procedures, the individuals and entities that are considered ''related persons'' include: • Any of our directors, nominees for director and executive officers;

• Any person known to be the beneficial owner of five percent or more of our common stock (a ''5% Stockholder''); and

• Any immediate family member, as defined in Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K, of a director, nominee for director, executive officer and 5% Stockholder. We will report all such material related person transactions under applicable accounting rules, federal securities laws and SEC rules and regulations. Related Person Transactions We have entered into indemnification agreements with each of our executive officers and directors. Such indemnification agreements require us to indemnify these individuals to the fullest extent permitted by law. We also intend to execute these agreements with our future directors and officers. REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS The Audit Committee is responsible for overseeing our accounting and financial reporting processes and audits of our financial statements, including reviewing and approving the fees for the performance of the audit by our independent auditors. As set forth in its charter, the Audit Committee acts only in an oversight capacity and relies on the work and assurances of both management, which has primary responsibilities for our financial statements and reports, as well as the independent registered public accounting firm that is responsible for expressing an opinion on the conformity of our audited financial statements to generally accepted accounting principles. The Audit Committee met ten (10) times during fiscal 2020. In the course of these meetings, the Audit Committee met with management, the internal auditors and our independent registered public accounting firm and reviewed the results of the internal and external audit examinations, evaluations of our internal controls and the overall quality of our financial reporting. The Audit Committee believes that a candid, substantive and focused dialogue with the internal auditors and the independent registered public accounting firm is fundamental to the Audit Committee's oversight responsibilities. To support this belief, the Audit Committee periodically meets separately with the internal auditors and the independent auditors, without management present. In the course of its discussions in these meetings, the Audit Committee asked a number of questions intended to bring to light any areas of potential concern related to our financial reporting and internal controls. These questions include: • Are there any significant accounting judgments, estimates or adjustments made by management in preparing the financial statements that would have been made differently had the auditors themselves prepared and been responsible for the financial statements;

• Based on the auditors' experience, and their knowledge of our business, do our financial statements fairly present to investors, with clarity and completeness, our financial position and performance for the reporting period in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and SEC disclosure requirements;

• Based on the auditors' experience, and their knowledge of our business, have we implemented internal controls andinternal audit procedures that are appropriate for our business. The Audit Committee approved the engagement of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2020, including the fees to be paid for their audit work, and reviewed with the internal auditors and independent registered public accounting firm their respective overall audit scope and plans. In approving Deloitte & Touche LLP, the Audit Committee considered the qualifications of Deloitte & Touche LLP and discussed with Deloitte & Touche LLP their independence, including a review of the audit and non-audit services provided by them to us. The Audit Committee also discussed with Deloitte & Touche LLP the matters required to be discussed by the applicable requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and the Commission, and it received the written disclosures and the letter from Deloitte & Touche LLP required by the applicable requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board regarding Deloitte & Touche LLP's communications with the Audit Committee concerning independence. Management has reviewed and discussed the audited financial statements for fiscal 2020 with the Audit Committee, including a discussion of the quality and acceptability of the financial reporting, the reasonableness of significant accounting judgments and estimates and the clarity of disclosures in the financial statements. In connection with this review and discussion, the Audit Committee asked a number of follow-up questions of management and the independent registered public accounting firm to help give the Audit Committee comfort in connection with its review. In reliance on the reviews and discussions referred to above, the Audit Committee recommended to the Board that the audited financial statements be included in the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, for filing with the SEC. Respectfully submitted by the Audit Committee. Steve Skaggs, Chair Beverly Kay Matthews Garry Rogerson OTHER MATTERS We know of no other matters to be submitted to the meeting. If any other matters properly come before the meeting, it is the intention of the persons named in the enclosed Proxy to vote the shares they represent as the Board may recommend. Dated: March 19, 2021 By Order of the Board of Directors 30MAR202001585828 Bret DiMarco Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary APPENDIX A COHERENT, INC. EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN Amended and restated as of May 6, 2021 The following constitutes the provisions of the Employee Stock Purchase Plan (herein called the ''Plan'') of Coherent, Inc. (herein called the ''Company''). 1. Purpose. The purpose of the Plan is to provide employees of the Company and its subsidiaries with an opportunity to purchase Common Stock of the Company through payroll deductions. It is the intention of the Company to have the Plan qualify as an ''Employee Stock Purchase Plan'' under Section 423 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The provisions of the Plan shall, accordingly, be construed so as to extend and limit participation in a manner consistent with the requirements of that Section of the Code. 2. Definitions. (a) ''Base pay'' or ''base salary'' means regular straight-time earnings and commissions, excluding payments for overtime, shift premiums, incentive compensation, bonuses and any other special payments. (b) ''Employee'' means any person, including an officer, who is customarily employed for at least twenty (20) hours (or such lesser number of hours determined by the Company) per week by the Company or its subsidiaries (50% or more of whose voting shares are owned directly or indirectly by the Company) unless the Company designates a subsidiary as not participating in the Plan.

3. Eligibility. (a) Any employee as defined in paragraph 2 who shall be employed on the date the employee's participation in the Plan is effective shall be eligible to participate in the Plan, subject to limitations imposed by Section 423(b) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. (b) Any provisions of the Plan to the contrary notwithstanding, no employee shall be granted an option under the Plan (i) if, immediately after the grant, such employee would own shares and/or hold outstanding options to purchase stock possessing five percent (5%) or more of the total combined voting power or value of the Company, or (ii) which permits the participant's rights to purchase shares under all employee stock purchase plans of the Company and its subsidiaries to accrue at a rate which exceeds Twenty Five Thousand Dollars ($25,000) for each calendar year in which such option is outstanding at any time, where the value of the option is calculated as the fair market value of the shares (determined at the time such option is granted).

4. Offering Dates. The Plan shall be implemented by two offerings during each fiscal year, each of six months duration, with Offering I commencing on or about May 1 of each year and Offering II commencing on or about November 1 of each year. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in lieu of the offering periods set forth in the preceding sentence, the Board may establish any offering period that does not exceed 27 months and is consistent with Section 423 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. 5. Participation. (a) An eligible employee may enroll in the Plan by completing a subscription agreement authorizing payroll deduction on the form provided by the Company and submitting prior to the applicable offering date, the subscription agreement and any other information required by the Company in the form and manner and in accordance with procedures designated by the Company. (b) Payroll deductions for a participant shall commence on the first payroll following the offering date and shall end on the termination date of the offering to which such authorization is applicable, unless sooner terminated by the participant as provided in paragraph 10 or otherwise provided by the Company. 6. Payroll Deductions. (a) At the time a participant files the participant's subscription agreement, the participant shall elect to have payroll deductions made on each payday during the offering period. Unless the Company determines otherwise, the amount of payroll deductions elected to be made shall not be greater than ten percent (10%) of the base pay which the participant receives on such payday nor less than a $10 deduction per payday. (b) All payroll deductions made by a participant shall be credited to a book-keeping account under the Plan. A participant may not make any additional payments into such account. (c) A participant may discontinue the participant's payroll deductions to the Plan as provided in paragraph 10, or may lower, but not increase, the rate of the participant's payroll deductions (within the limitations set forth in subparagraph (a) above) during the offering by completing or filing with the Company a new authorization for payroll deduction. Unless the Company determines otherwise, the change in rate shall be effective within fifteen (15) days following the Company's receipt of the new authorization.

7. Grant of Option. (a) At the beginning of each offering period, each eligible employee shall be granted an option to purchase that number of shares of the Company's Common Stock determined by dividing such employee's payroll deductions accumulated prior to the exercise date and retained in the eligible employee's account as of the exercise date by the applicable option price determined in accordance with paragraph 7(b); provided that in no event will an eligible employee be permitted to purchase during any offering period more than ten thousand (10,000) shares of the Company's Common Stock, subject to adjustment as provided in paragraph 18 and provided further that such purchase will be subject to the limitations set forth in paragraphs 3(b) and 12 hereof. Fair market value of a share of the Company's Common Stock shall be determined as provided in paragraph 7(b) herein. (b) The option price per share of such shares shall be the lower of: (i) 85% of the fair market value of a share of the Common Stock of the Company at the commencement of the offering period; or (ii) 85% of the fair market value of a share of the Common Stock of the Company at the time the option is exercised at the termination of the offering period. The fair market value of the Company's Common Stock on said dates shall be determined by the Company's Board of Directors in the exercise of their discretion in good faith.

8. Exercise of Option. Unless a participant withdraws from the Plan as provided in paragraph 10 and subject to the limitations set forth in paragraph 12, the participant's option for the purchase of shares will be exercised automatically at the end of the offering period, and the maximum number of full shares subject to option will be purchased for the participant at the applicable option price with the applicable amount of the accumulated payroll deductions in the participant's account. During the participant's lifetime, a participant's option to purchase shares hereunder is exercisable only by the participant. Any cash remaining to the credit of a participant's account under the Plan after a purchase by the participant of shares at the termination of each offering period, or which is insufficient to purchase a full share of Common Stock of the Company, shall be returned to said participant. 9. Rights as a Stockholder. A participant shall not be deemed to be the holder of, or to have any of the rights of a holder with respect to, the shares of the Company's Common Stock purchased upon exercise of the participant's option under the Plan until the date of the issuance of the shares of the Company's Common Stock to the participant. 10. Withdrawal; Termination of Employment. (a) A participant may withdraw all but not less than all the payroll deductions credited to the participant's account under the Plan for an offering at any time prior to the end of the applicable offering period by giving notice to the Company in the manner prescribed by the Company. All of the participant's payroll deductions credited to the participant's account for the offering from which the participant has withdrawn will be paid to the participant promptly after receipt of the participant's notice of withdrawal and the participant's option for the current offering period will be automatically terminated, and no further payroll deductions for the purchase of shares will be made during the applicable offering period. (b) Upon termination of the participant's employment prior to the end of an offering period for any reason, including retirement or death, the payroll deductions credited to the participant's account will be returned to the participant and the participant's option will be automatically terminated. (c) In the event an employee fails to remain in the employ of the Company or its subsidiaries customarily for at least twenty (20) hours (or such lesser number of hours determined by the Company) per week during the offering period in which the employee is a participant, the employee will be deemed to have elected to withdraw from the Plan and the payroll deductions credited to the employee's account will be returned to the employee and the employee's option terminated. (d) A participant's withdrawal from an offering will not have any effect upon the participant's eligibility to participate in any other offering or in any similar plan which may hereafter be adopted by the Company. 11. No Interest. To the extent that a participant's payroll deductions are refunded pursuant to the provisions of the Plan, no interest shall be paid on said refundable amount. 12. Stock. The maximum number of shares of the Company's Common Stock which shall be made available for sale under the Plan on or after May 6, 2021 shall be 250,000 shares plus the number of shares remaining available under the Plan after the October 31, 2020 purchase, subject to adjustment upon changes in capitalization of the Company as provided in paragraph 18. The shares to be sold to participants under the Plan may, at the election of the Company, be either treasury shares or shares authorized but unissued. If the total number of shares which would otherwise be subject to options granted pursuant to paragraph 7(a) hereof at the beginning of an offering period exceeds the number of shares then available under the Plan (after deduction of all shares for which options have been exercised or are then outstanding), the Company shall make a pro rata allocation of the shares remaining available for option grant in as uniform a manner as shall be practicable and as it shall determine to be equitable. In such event, the Company shall give written notice of such reduction of the number of shares subject to the option to each employee affected thereby and shall similarly reduce the rate of payroll deductions, if necessary. 13. Administration. The Plan shall be administered by the Board of Directors of the Company or a committee appointed by the Board. The administration, interpretation or application of the Plan by the Board or its committee shall be final, conclusive and binding upon all participants. Members of the Committee who are eligible employees are permitted to participate in the Plan. Notwithstanding any provision to the contrary in the Plan, the Board or its committee may adopt rules or procedures relating to the operation and administration of the Plan to accommodate the specific requirements of local laws and procedures for jurisdictions outside of the United States. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the Board or its committee is specifically authorized to adopt rules and procedures regarding eligibility to participate, the definition of base pay, handling of payroll deductions, making of contributions to the Plan (including, without limitation, in forms other than payroll deductions), establishment of bank or trust accounts to hold payroll deductions, payment of interest, conversion of local currency, obligations to pay taxes, determination and change of offering periods, establishment of separate offerings, payment procedures, requirement that shares of the Company's Common Stock acquired through the Plan be held by a specific broker, withholding procedures and handling of stock certificates. 14. Non-U.S. Eligible Employees. Without amending the Plan, the Company may grant options or establish other procedures to provide benefits to non-U.S. employees of the Company and its subsidiaries (including with respect to non-U.S. employees, those entities which the Company directly or indirectly owns 50% or more of the equity interests unless designated by the Company as not participating in the Plan) under the Plan on such terms and conditions different from those specified in this Plan as may, in the judgment of the Company, be necessary or desirable to foster and promote achievement of the purposes of the Plan and shall have the authority to adopt such modifications, procedures, subplans and the like as may be necessary or desirable (a) to comply with provisions of applicable laws or regulations or conform to the requirements to operate the Plan in a qualified or tax or accounting advantageous manner, (b) to ensure the viability of the benefits under the Plan for eligible non-U.S. employees, or (c) to meet the objectives of the Plan. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, any such actions taken by the Company with respect to eligible non-U.S. employees of any participating subsidiary may be treated as a subplan outside of an ''employee stock purchase plan'' under Section 423 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and not subject to the requirements of Section 423 set forth in the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and this Plan. 15. Transferability. Neither payroll deductions credited to a participant's account nor any rights with regard to the exercise of an option or to receive shares under the Plan may be assigned, transferred, pledged or otherwise disposed of in any way (other thanby will or the laws of descent and distribution) by the participant. Any such attempt at assignment, transfer, pledge or other disposition shall be without effect, except that the Company may treat such act as an election to withdraw funds in accordance with paragraph 10. 16. Use of Funds. All payroll deductions received or held by the Company under the Plan may be used by the Company for any corporate purpose, and the Company shall not be obligated to segregate such payroll deductions. 17. Reports. Individual accounts will be maintained for each participant in the Plan. Accounts under the Plan are purely book-keeping entries. Statements of account will be available to participating employees. 18. Changes in Capitalization and Transactions. (a) If any change is made in the shares of the Company's Common Stock subject to the Plan, or subject to any option under the Plan, without the receipt of consideration by the Company (through merger, consolidation, reorganization, recapitalization, reincorporation, stock dividend, dividend in property other than cash, stock split, liquidating dividend, combination of shares, exchange of shares, change in corporate structure or other transaction not involving the receipt of consideration by the Company), the Plan will be appropriately adjusted in the class(es) and maximum number of shares of the Company's Common Stock subject to the Plan pursuant to paragraph 12 and the option purchase limits, and the outstanding options will be appropriately adjusted in the class(es), number of shares of Common Stock and purchase limits of such outstanding options. The Board shall make such adjustments, and its determination shall be final, binding and conclusive. (The conversion of any convertible securities of the Company shall not be treated as a transaction that does not involve the receipt of consideration by the Company.) (b) Without limitation on the preceding provisions, in the event of any corporate transaction, the Board may make such adjustment it deems appropriate to prevent dilution or enlargement of rights in the number and class of the Company's Common Stock which may be delivered under the Plan, in the number, class of or price of the Company's Common Stock available for purchase under the Plan and in the number of the Company's Common Stock which an employee is entitled to purchase and any other adjustments it deems appropriate. Without limiting the Board's authority under this Plan, in the event of any transaction, the Board may elect to have the options hereunder assumed or such options substituted by a successor entity, to terminate all outstanding options, either prior to their expiration or upon completion of the purchase of the Company's Common Stock on the next exercise date, to shorten the offering period by setting a new exercise date or to take such other action deemed appropriate by the Board.

19. Amendment or Termination. The Board of Directors of the Company may at any time terminate or amend the Plan. No such termination can affect options previously granted, nor may an amendment make any change in any option theretofore granted which adversely affects the rights of any participant, nor may an amendment be made without prior approval of the shareholders of the Company if such amendment would: (a) Increase the number of shares that may be issued under the Plan; (b) Change the designation of the employees (or class of employees) eligible for participation in the Plan; or (c) Require shareholder approval under applicable law or exchange requirements.

20. Notices. All notices or other communications by a participant to the Company under or in connection with the Plan shall be deemed to have been duly given when received in the form specified by the Company at the location or by the person, designated by the Company for the receipt thereof. 21. No Right of Employment. Neither the grant nor the exercise of any options under this Plan nor anything in this Plan shall impose upon the Company or any participating subsidiary any obligation to employ or continue to employ any employee. UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K Commission File Number: 001-33962 COHERENT, INC. Delaware 94-1622541 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 5100 Patrick Henry Drive, Santa Clara, California 95054 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (408) 764-4000 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value COHR The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Nasdaq Global Select Market Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§229.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files.) Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). As of November 25, 2020, 24,439,150 shares of common stock were outstanding. The aggregate market value of the voting shares (based on the closing price reported on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on April 4, 2020) of Coherent, Inc., held by nonaffiliates was approximately $1,386,117,559. The Proxy Statement or an amended report on Form 10-K will be filed within 120 days of the registrant's fiscal year ended October 3, 2020. TABLE OF CONTENTS SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 RISKFACTORSSUMMARY ................................................. 3 PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 ITEM1A.RISKFACTORS ............................................... 28 ITEM1B. UNRESOLVEDSTAFFCOMMENTS ............................... 50 ITEM 2. PROPERTIES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50 ITEM 3. LEGALPROCEEDINGS ........................................ 51 ITEM 4. PART II MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52 ITEM 5. MARKET FOR REGISTRANT'S COMMON EQUITY, RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS AND ISSUER PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53 ITEM 6. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54 ITEM 7. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55 ITEM 7A. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK ....................................................... 75 ITEM 8. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA . . . . . . . . . . . . 77 ITEM 9. CHANGES IN AND DISAGREEMENTS WITH ACCOUNTANTS ON ACCOUNTING AND FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 134 ITEM9A.CONTROLSANDPROCEDURES ................................. 135 ITEM 9B. OTHERINFORMATION ........................................ 138 PART III ITEM 10. DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE . 139 ITEM 11. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 139 ITEM 12. SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT AND RELATED STOCKHOLDER MATTERS . . . . . . . . . . 139 ITEM 13. CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS AND DIRECTORINDEPENDENCE ................................... 139 ITEM 14. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING FEES AND SERVICES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 140 PART IV ITEM 15. EXHIBITS, FINANCIAL STATEMENT SCHEDULES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 141 SIGNATURES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 144 i SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This annual report contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: • expansion into, and financial returns from, new markets;

• maintenance and development of current and new customer relationships;

• enhancement of market position through existing or new technologies;

• timing of new product introductions and shipments;

• optimization of product mix;

• future trends in microelectronics, scientific and government programs, OEM components and instrumentation and materials processing;

• utilization of vertical integration;

• adoption of our products or lasers generally;

• applications and processes that will use lasers, including the suitability of our products;

• capitalization on market trends;

• alignment with current and new customer demands;

• positioning in the marketplace and gains of market share;

• design and development of products, services and solutions;

• control of supply chain and partners;

• protection of intellectual property rights;

• compliance with environmental and safety regulations;

• net sales and operating results, including the timing and impact on fiscal 2021 revenues of recoveries in investments; • any potential increase in future demand in the microelectronics flat panel display market;

• the timing of any buildout of OLED manufacturing capacity;

• effect of global economic conditions, including in particular resulting from U.S. and Chinese trade policies;

• capital spending;

• order volumes;

• fluctuations in backlog, including potential for cancellation or rescheduling of orders;

• variations in stock price;

• growth in our operations;

• trends in our revenues, particularly as a result of seasonality;

• controlling our costs;

• sufficiency and management of cash, cash equivalents and investments;

• acquisition efforts, payment methods for acquisitions and utilization of technology from our acquisitions, and potential synergies and benefits, including completion of post-acquisition integration and restructuring processes, in particular with respect to our acquisition of Rofin Sinar Technologies, Inc. ("Rofin");

• sales by geography;

• effect of legal claims; • expectations regarding the payment of future dividends;

• effect of competition on our financial results;

• plans with respect to leases;

• compliance with standards;

• effect of our internal controls;

• optimization of financial results;

• repatriation of funds;

• accounting for goodwill and intangible assets, inventory valuation, warranty reserves and taxes; and • impact from our use of financial instruments. In addition, we include forward-looking statements under the "Our Strategy" and "Future Trends" headings set forth below in the section titled "Business". You can identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of the words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "potential," "projected," "continue," "our observation," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements also include the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth below in the sections titled "Business," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or non-occurrence of anticipated events, except to the extent required by law. RISK FACTORS SUMMARY You should carefully consider the information set forth below in the section titled "Risk Factors" before deciding whether to invest in our securities. Below is a summary of the principal risks associated with an investment in our securities. • Our business, financial condition and results of operations for fiscal year 2020 and beyond have been and may continue to be materially adversely affected by the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the related private and public sector responses to the pandemic.

• Our operating results and stock price have varied in the past and will continue to be subject to fluctuations based upon numerous factors, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" and throughout this report.

• Our dependence on sole source or limited source suppliers for some of the key components and materials used in our products makes us susceptible to supply shortages or price fluctuations that could adversely affect our business, particularly our ability to meet our customers' delivery requirements.

• We participate in the microelectronics market, which requires significant research and development expenses to develop and maintain products and a failure to achieve market acceptance for our products could have a significant negative impact on our business and results of operations.

• We participate in the flat panel display market, which has a relatively limited number of end customer manufacturers. Our backlog, timing of net sales and results of operations could be negatively impacted in the event we face any significant periods with few or no orders or our customers reschedule or cancel orders.

• Some of our laser systems are complex in design and may contain defects that are not detected until deployed by our customers, which could increase our costs and reduce our net sales.

• Continued volatility in the advanced packaging and semiconductor manufacturing markets could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.

• Our future success depends on our ability to increase our sales volumes and decrease our costs to offset potential declines in the average selling prices of our products.

• We face risks associated with our worldwide operations and sales that could harm our financial condition and results of operations.

• We depend on skilled personnel to operate our business effectively, and if we are unable to retain existing or hire additional personnel when needed, or manage transitions among members of our leadership team, our ability to develop and sell our products could be harmed.

• The long sales cycles for many of our products may cause us to incur significant expenses without offsetting net sales.

• The markets in which we sell our products are intensely competitive and increased competition could cause reduced sales levels, reduced gross margins or the loss of market share.

• If we fail to accurately forecast component and material requirements for our products, we could incur additional costs and incur significant delays in shipments, which could result in a loss of customers.

• Our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourcing may adversely impact our financial results and operations due to our decreased control over the performance and timing of certain aspects of our manufacturing.

• If we fail to effectively manage our growth or, alternatively, our spending during downturns, our business could be disrupted, which could harm our operating results.

• Our market is unpredictable and characterized by rapid technological changes and evolving standards demanding a significant investment in research and development, and, if we fail to address changing market conditions, our business and operating results will be harmed. • Our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products that meet the needs of our customers.

• Our and our customers' operations would be seriously harmed if our logistics or facilities or those of our suppliers, our customers' suppliers or our contract manufacturers were to experience catastrophic loss.

• We may not be able to integrate the business of Rofin or other future acquisitions successfully with our own, realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions or manage our expanded operations, any of which would adversely affect our results of operations.

• We may not find suitable acquisition candidates in the future and we may not be able to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses. Any acquisitions we make could disrupt our business and harm our financial condition.

• Charges to earnings resulting from the application of the purchase method of accounting to the Rofin acquisition may adversely affect our results of operations.

• Our increased level of indebtedness following the Rofin merger could adversely affect us, including by decreasing our business flexibility, and will increase our borrowing costs.

• If our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired, we may be required to record a significant charge to earnings.

• Our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments are managed through various banks around the world and volatility in the capital and credit market conditions could cause financial institutions to fail or materially harm service levels provided by such banks, both of which could have an adverse impact on our ability to timely access funds.

• We are exposed to credit risk and fluctuations in the market values of our investment portfolio.

• If we are unable to protect our proprietary technology, our competitive advantage could be harmed.

• Intellectual property related claims or litigation could be costly and divert the attention of our technical and management personnel. Adverse resolution of litigation may harm our operating results or financial condition.

• Our information systems are subject to attacks, interruptions and failures.

• Difficulties with our enterprise resource planning system and other parts of our global information technology system could harm our business and results of operation. If our network security measures are breached and unauthorized access is obtained to a customer's data or our data or our information technology systems, we may incur significant legal and financial exposure and liabilities.

• Changes in tax rates, tax liabilities or tax accounting rules could affect future results.

• Governmental regulations, including tariffs and duties, affecting the import or export of products could negatively affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.

• We use standard laboratory and manufacturing materials that could be considered hazardous and we could be liable for any damage or liability resulting from accidental environmental contamination or injury.

• Compliance or the failure to comply with current and future environmental regulations could cause us significant expense.

• Failure to maintain effective internal controls may cause a loss of investor confidence in the reliability of our financial statements or cause us to delay filing our periodic reports with the SEC and adversely affect our stock price.

• We face particular privacy, data security and data protection risks due to laws and regulations regulating the protection or security of personal and other sensitive data.

• Violations of anti-bribery, anti-corruption, and/or international trade laws to which we are subject could negatively affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Allegations thereof may entail significant distraction of management and allocation of resources in the investigation and remediation thereof, which could also negatively affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. • Provisions of our charter documents and Delaware law, and our Change of Control and Leadership Change Severance Plan, may have anti-takeover effects that could prevent or delay a change in control. PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS GENERAL Business Overview We are one of the world's leading providers of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, and scientific markets. More than a provider of lasers, we deliver systems to the world's leading brands, innovators, and researchers, all backed with a global service and support network. Since inception in 1966, we have grown through internal expansion and through strategic acquisitions of complementary businesses, technologies, intellectual property, manufacturing processes, and product offerings. We are organized into two reporting segments: OEM Laser Sources ("OLS") and Industrial Lasers & Systems ("ILS"), based on the organizational structure of the company and how the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") receives and utilizes information provided to allocate resources and make decisions. This segmentation reflects the go-to-market strategies and synergies for our broad portfolio of laser technologies and products. While both segments deliver cost-effective, highly reliable photonics solutions, the OLS business segment is focused on high performance laser sources and complex optical sub-systems typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic applications, as well as in scientific research. Our ILS business segment delivers high performance laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing, serving important end markets like automotive, machine tools, consumer goods, and medical device manufacturing. Income from continuing operations is the measure of profit and loss that our CODM uses to assess performance and make decisions. Income from continuing operations represents the sales less the cost of sales and direct operating expenses incurred within the operating segments as well as allocated expenses such as shared sales and manufacturing costs. We do not allocate certain operating expenses to our operating segments and we manage them at the corporate level. These unallocated costs include stock-based compensation and corporate functions (certain advanced research and development, management, finance, legal, and human resources) and are included in Corporate and other. Management does not consider unallocated Corporate and other costs in its measurement of segment performance. We were originally incorporated in California on May 26, 1966 and reincorporated in Delaware on October 1, 1990. Our common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and we are a member of the Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index and the Russell 1000 Index. Our fiscal year ends on the Saturday closest to September 30. Fiscal years 2020, 2019, and 2018 ended on October 3, September 28, and September 29, respectively, and are referred to in this annual report as fiscal 2020, fiscal 2019, and fiscal 2018 for convenience. Fiscal 2020 included 53 weeks and fiscal 2019 and 2018 included 52 weeks. Additional information about Coherent, Inc. (referred to herein as the Company, we, our, or Coherent) is available on our web site atwww.coherent.com. We make available, free of charge on our web site, access to our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, our current reports on Form 8-K, and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), as soon as reasonably practicable after we file or furnish them electronically with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Information contained on our web site is not part of this annual report or our other filings with the SEC. Any product, product name, process, or technology described in these materials is the property of Coherent. RECENT EVENTS Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) In December 2019, COVID-19 was reported, and in January 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. On February 28, 2020, theWHO raised its assessment of the COVID-19 threat from high to very high at a global level due to the continued increase in the number of cases and affected countries, and on March 11, 2020, the WHO characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic. In an effort to contain COVID-19 or slow its spread, governments around the world have enacted various measures, including orders to close all businesses not deemed "essential," isolate residents in their homes or places of residence, and practice social distancing at and away from work. These actions and the global health crisis caused by COVID-19 will continue to negatively impact global business activity, which will continue to negatively affect our revenue and results of operations. Each of the regions where we generate a majority of our revenue including Asia, Europe, and North America have been and will continue to be impacted by COVID-19. The timing and extent of impact related to COVID-19 varies by country and region. In determining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in relation to our net sales, we compare our actual results to our most recently published forecast and the net sales guidance range communicated in our quarterly earnings call. This forecast has been adjusted for known impacts to our bookings and net sales from COVID-19 and other factors. Using this criteria, we estimate that our sales for the following fiscal quarters were further negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic: (i) for the fiscal quarter ended April 4, 2020 - $31.0 million, (ii) for the fiscal quarter ended July 4, 2020 - $9.0 million, and (iii) for the fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2020 - an immaterial amount. The effect of COVID-19 as forecasted and as further experienced was most significant in Asia during the quarter ended April 4, 2020 and began impacting Europe and North America only later in the quarter ended April 4, 2020 as the virus spread globally. In the quarter ended July 4, 2020, the global economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was less significant, though continued to be high in certain regions. While we believe that COVID-19 was a partial cause of the decline in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we also had lower shipments related to ELA tools in the flat panel display market and lower shipments in materials processing applications in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 that were mostly unrelated to COVID-19. During fiscal 2020, the global demand environment was uncertain at times given the effects of COVID-19 on many businesses, including manufacturing facilities and customer confidence around the world. While we saw a partial recovery in order volumes in China in the latter half of March and the third quarter of fiscal 2020, this coincided with declining bookings in other regions, particularly in North America, and to a lesser extent in Europe and other countries in Asia. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we saw global demand recover in all regions and begin to return to a more normalized demand trend. However, we cannot predict future resurgences of COVID-19 and the impact that it may have on future demand for our products and services, particularly given the recently announced shutdown measures taken in certain countries in Europe. Currently, our major production facilities in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the United States remain open. At all of our locations, we have transitioned from business continuity plans to return-to-operations plans while continuing to maintain high standards of employee safety and sanitization protocols. Our Return to Operations Plans have a phased approach with the primary focus on employee safety, with a continuing requirement for "working from home" for other members of our workforce wherever possible. We have vertically integrated manufacturing, and many of the components produced at certain of our facilities supply other company facilities, are single sourced internally and are not available from third-party suppliers (for example our semiconductor diodes are manufactured in Santa Clara, California). While we do maintain a safety stock of critical components at our various locations, the scope, timing, and duration of various government restrictions to address the COVID-19 pandemic could impact our internal supply chain. We have implemented certain policy changes to help support our employees impacted by COVID-19. These measures have and will continue to increase the cost of our operations but the magnitude and length of time of this impact is difficult to quantify at this time and may continue to be difficult to estimate in the future. If our sales are reduced for an extended period or if our production output falls because of government restrictions, we may be required to reduce payroll-related costs and other expenses in the future through layoffs or furloughs, even though we have not done so to date. We have not experienced significant supply disruption from third-party component suppliers. However, we continue to face some supply chain constraints primarily related to logistics, including available air cargo space and higher freight rates. Available cargo space on flights between the U.S. and Europe, and Europe and Asia has been and remains limited as a result of the impact from COVID-19 and government andbusiness responses to it, and this has increased shipping time and costs. In addition, shipments between countries have been more severely impacted by COVID-19 and we are experiencing delays due to additional checks at border crossings, including within Europe and Asia. There has also been sporadic restrictions on individual travel between certain states in the United States of America as well. Government actions related to COVID-19 come on the heels of increasing trade tensions between the United States and China, which may continue. We believe we have the ability to meet the near-term demand for our products, but the situation is fluid and subject to change. We continue to monitor the rapidly evolving conditions and circumstances as well as guidance from international and domestic authorities, including public health authorities, and we may need to take additional actions based on their recommendations. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact on our business stemming from current measures and potential future measures that could restrict access to our facilities, limit our manufacturing and support operations, and place restrictions on our workforce, customers, and suppliers. The measures implemented by various authorities related to the COVID-19 outbreak have caused us to change our business practices including those related to where employees work, the distance between employees in our facilities, limitations on in-person meetings between employees and with customers, suppliers, service providers, and stakeholders as well as restrictions on some shipping activities, business travel to domestic and international locations or to attend trade shows, investor conferences and other events. In March of 2020, we formed a COVID Steering Committee to, among other things, propose, discuss, and implement best practices in response to COVID-19. The COVID Steering Committee meets weekly and more often if required. All of our executive officers are members of the COVID Steering Committee as are many key senior-level employees. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased worldwide and regional economic uncertainty and decreased demand for our products in many markets we serve, which could continue for an unknown period of time. In these circumstances, there may be developments outside of our control, including the length and extent of the COVID-19 outbreak, government-imposed measures and our ability to ship as well as install products and/or service installed products that may require us to adjust our operating plans. As such, given the dynamic nature of this situation, we cannot estimate with certainty the future impacts of COVID-19 on our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. However, we do expect that it could have an adverse impact on our revenue as well as our overall profitability and may lead to an increase in inventory provisions, allowances for credit losses, and a volatile effective tax rate driven by changes in the mix of earnings across our markets. See the additional Risk Factor included in Part I-Item 1A of this annual report regarding the impact of COVID-19. Goodwill and other impairment charges Based on our internal projections and the preparation of our financial statements for the quarter ended April 4, 2020, and considering the forecasted decrease in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, we believed that the fair value of our ILS reporting unit might no longer have exceeded its carrying value and performed an interim goodwill impairment test on the ILS and OLS reporting units. Based on the estimated fair value of the ILS reporting unit, in the quarter ended April 4, 2020, we recorded non-cash pre-tax goodwill impairment charges of $327.2 million. In addition, we performed impairment tests on the long-lived assets allocated to the asset group of the ILS reporting unit, including intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and ROU assets as of April 4, 2020 and recorded non-cash pre-tax charges, in the quarter ended April 4, 2020, related to the impairment intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and ROU assets of the ILS reporting unit of $33.9 million, $85.6 million and $1.8 million, respectively. See Note 8, "Goodwill and Intangible Assets" and Note 11, "Leases" in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements under Item 8 of this annual report. Restructuring In June 2019, we internally announced our plans to exit a portion of our High Power Fiber Laser ("HPFL") business and consolidate all HPFL manufacturing and engineering functions in our Tampere, Finland facility by transferring certain HPFL activities from our Hamburg, Germany facility. In conjunction with this announcement, we recorded restructuring charges in fiscal 2019 of $19.7 million. The chargesprimarily related to write-offs of excess inventory, which is recorded in cost of sales, and estimated severance. We recorded charges of $1.1 million in fiscal 2020, primarily related to accelerated depreciation and project management consulting. We also vacated our leased facility in Santa Clara at the end of the lease term on July 31, 2020 and combined operations into our owned Santa Clara headquarters. We did not incur material expenses in fiscal 2019 related to this project. In fiscal 2020, we incurred costs of $1.5 million, primarily related to accelerated depreciation. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we began a restructuring program in our ILS segment which includes management reorganizations, the planned closure of certain manufacturing sites, and the right-sizing of global sales, service, order admin, marketing communication, and certain administrative functions, among others. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we incurred costs of $2.6 million, primarily related to severance. See Note 19, "Restructuring Charges" in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements under Item 8 of this annual report. Other In April 2020, we appointed a new President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), at which time our former President and CEO, who had served in such position since 2002, transitioned to the role of special advisor to the Company. On August 20, 2020, we announced that our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will retire from the Company no later than February 28, 2021. On February 5, 2020, our board of directors authorized a stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of our common stock through January 31, 2021.We made no repurchases under the program during fiscal 2020. INDUSTRY BACKGROUND The word "laser" is an acronym for "light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation." A laser emits an intense coherent beam of light with some unique and highly useful properties. Most importantly, a laser is orders of magnitude brighter than any lamp. As a result of its coherence, the beam can be focused to a very small and intense spot, useful for applications requiring very high power densities including welding and other materials processing procedures. The laser's high spatial resolution is also useful for microscopic imaging and inspection applications. Laser light can be monochromatic - all of the beam energy is confined to a narrow wavelength band. There are many types of lasers and one way of classifying them is by the material or medium used to create the lasing action. This can be in the form of a gas, liquid, semiconductor, solid state crystal or fiber. Lasers can also be classified by their output wavelength: ultraviolet, visible, infrared or wavelength tunable. We manufacture all of these laser types. There are also many options in terms of pulsed output versus continuous wave, pulse duration, output power, beam dimensions, etc. In fact, each application has its own specific requirements in terms of laser performance. The broad technical depth at Coherent enables us to offer a diverse set of product lines characterized by lasers targeted at growth opportunities and key applications. In all cases, we aim to be the supplier of choice by offering a high-value combination of superior technical performance and high reliability. Photonics has taken its place alongside electronics as a critical enabling technology for the twenty-first century. Photonics-based solutions are entrenched in a broad array of industries that include microelectronics, flat panel displays, machine tools, automotive, and medical diagnostics, with adoption continuing in ever more diverse applications. Growth in these applications stems from two sources. First, there are many applications where the laser is displacing conventional mechanical devices because it can do the job faster, better or more economically. Second, there are new applications where the laser is the enabling tool that makes the work possible, as in the conversion of amorphous silicon into poly crystalline silicon at low temperatures, where lasers are used in the manufacturing of high resolution rigid and flexible OLED displays found in the latest smartphones, tablets and laptop computers. Key laser applications include: semiconductor inspection; manufacturing of advanced printed circuit boards ("PCBs"); flat panel display manufacturing; solar cell production; medical and bio-instrumentation; materials processing; metal cutting and welding; industrial process and quality control; marking; imaging and printing; graphic arts and display; and research and development. For example, ultraviolet ("UV") lasers are enabling the continuous move towards miniaturization, which drives innovation and growth in many markets. In addition, the advent of industrial grade ultrafast lasers continues to open up new applications for laser processing. Coherent occupies a unique position in the industry thanks to the breadth and depth of our product and technology portfolio, which includes laser sources, critical or enabling photonics components and laser systems. Working closely with our customers we have developed specialized solutions that include lasers, delivery and process optics in complete assemblies (sub-systems), and for certain applications and markets we have also developed parts handling and automation to build complete laser systems. OUR STRATEGY We strive to develop innovative and proprietary products and solutions that meet the needs of our customers and that are based on our core expertise in lasers and optical technologies. In pursuit of our strategy, we intend to: • Effect our Good to Great Transformation - We were founded in 1966 and have developed critical technology and have built this company into a multinational corporation and leader in the photonics industry. We are engaged in a multi-pronged and multi-year transformation focusing on all aspects of our company. Namely, we are working to: • Transform the operational efficiency of all our processes • Reduce the complexity of our portfolio • Focus our investments on growth opportunities • Enhance the focus and alignment with our customers even further

• Streamline our manufacturing structure and improve our cost structure - We will focus on optimizing the mix of products that we manufacture internally and externally. We will utilize vertical integration where our internal manufacturing process is considered proprietary and seek to leverage external sources when the capabilities and cost structure are well developed and on a path towards commoditization.

• Focus on long-term improvement of adjusted EBITDA, in dollars and as a percentage of net sales, drive free cash flow and gross margin as a percentage of sales - We define adjusted EBITDA as operating income adjusted for depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, and certain other non-operating income and expense items, such as costs related to our acquisitions. Key initiatives to reach our goals for EBITDA and gross margin improvements include utilization of our Asian manufacturing locations, optimizing our supply chain and continued leveraging of our infrastructure. Our focus on free cash flow is to generate cash over the long term as it is essential to maintaining a healthy business and providing funds to help fuel growth.

• Leverage our technology portfolio and application engineering to lead the proliferation of photonics into broader markets - We will continue to identify opportunities in which our technology portfolio and application engineering can be used to offer innovative solutions and gain access to new markets.

• Optimize our leadership position in existing markets - There are a number of markets where we have historically been at the forefront of technological development and product deployment and from which we have derived a substantial portion of our revenues. We plan to optimize our financial returns from these markets.

• Maintain and develop additional strong collaborative customer and industry relationships - We believe that the Coherent brand name and reputation for product quality, technical performance, and customer satisfaction will help us to further develop our loyal customer base. We plan to maintain our current customer relationships and develop new ones with customers who are industry leaders and work together with these customers to design and develop innovative product systems and solutions as they develop new technologies. • Develop and acquire new technologies and market share - We will continue to enhance our market position through our existing technologies and develop new technologies through our internal research and development efforts, as well as through the acquisition of additional complementary technologies, intellectual property, manufacturing processes, and product offerings.

• Focus on our core end markets - While we are organized around our two segments of OLS and ILS, we also take a holistic approach to aligning and driving our business to focus on our four core end markets, which have been realigned as follows beginning in fiscal 2021: • Microelectronics (which captures the 3 sub-markets of Display, Semiconductor, and Advanced Packaging & Interconnect); • Instrumentation (which captures the 3 sub-markets of Bio-Instrumentation, Therapeutics & Research); • Precision Manufacturing; and • Aerospace & Defense

APPLICATIONS We have historically grouped our products into end markets which address a broad range of applications: Microelectronics, Materials Processing, OEM Components and Instrumentation, and Scientific and Government Programs. As noted above, we have realigned this grouping beginning with our fiscal year 2021. The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the percentages of total net sales by market application: Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2018 Percentage Percentage Percentage of total of total of total net sales net sales net sales Consolidated: Microelectronics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43.8% 44.2% 54.5% Materials processing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27.3% 28.3% 27.4% OEM components and instrumentation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.2% 18.6% 11.6% Scientific and government programs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.7% 8.9% 6.5% Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Microelectronics Nowhere is the trend towards miniaturization and higher performance more prevalent than in the Microelectronics market where smartphones, tablets, personal computers, televisions, and wearables are driving advances in displays, integrated circuits, and PCBs. In response to market demands and consumer expectations, semiconductor and device manufacturers are continually seeking to improve their process and design technologies in order to manufacture smaller, more powerful, and more reliable devices at lower cost. New laser applications and new laser technologies are a key element in delivering higher resolution and higher precision at lower manufacturing cost. We primarily support three sub-markets in the microelectronics industry: (1) flat panel display manufacturing, (2) semiconductor front-end manufacturing, and (3) advanced packaging and interconnects. Microelectronics - flat panel display manufacturing The high-volume consumer market is driving the production of flat panel displays in applications such as mobile phones, tablets, laptop computers, televisions and wearables. There are multiple types of establisheddisplays, liquid crystal display ("LCD") and organic light emitting diodes ("OLED"), as well as emerging displays (MicroLED) based on different technologies. Each of these technologies utilize laser applications in their manufacturing process to enable improved yields, higher process speed, improved battery life, lower cost and/or superior display brightness, resolution and refresh rates. Several display types require a high-density pattern of silicon thin film transistors. If this silicon is polycrystalline as opposed to amorphous, the display performance is greatly enhanced. Excimer-based processes, such as excimer laser annealing ("ELA") have allowed high-volume production of low-temperature polysilicon ("LTPS") on conventional glass substrates as well as flexible displays based on plastic substrates. Our excimer lasers provide a unique solution for LTPS because they are the only industrial-grade excimer lasers optimized for this application. The current state-of-the-art product for this application is our Vyper excimer laser and Linebeam systems. These systems deliver power ranges of 1200W to 3600W, depending on the system, enabling a critical manufacturing process step on substrate sizes up to Generation 6. These systems are integral to the manufacturing process on all leading LTPS-based smartphone displays and hold the potential for deployment in a variety of screens, including tablet, laptop, automotive displays, and OLED television. Excimer-based LTPS is also enabling flexible OLED displays which have undergone rapid growth as they have been adopted into smartphones. An emerging technology related to flat panel displays is MicroLED technology. The appeal of MicroLED is reduced electrical consumption for improved battery life and higher absolute brightness relative to OLED. We are continuing to accelerate our efforts and investments in UV MicroLED solutions to help our customers develop the laser processes of record, so we can, in turn, develop the laser-based capital equipment systems needed for mass production. We see a co-existence of the two technologies in the years to come, with flexible OLED remaining the dominant choice for mobile applications in the long term, and MicroLED becoming the preferred technology in large diagonal high end television, and devices such as watches or future smart glasses where brightness is a key advantage and battery size is at a premium. We believe we are well positioned to remain the laser solutions display industry leader for all display technologies. A modern flat panel display incorporates a number of different layers, some of which are thin films that need to be cut or structured. As film thicknesses decrease over time, lasers are becoming the tool of choice to process these materials. Our DIAMOND CO2 and Rapid series ultrafast lasers are used for cutting flat panel display films. We have developed a proprietary technology for cutting brittle materials such as glass and sapphire without debris and with zero kerf called SMART CleaveTM, which is used for cutting brittle materials used in displays. This technology uses ultrafast lasers coupled with proprietary optics. Our AVIA, Rapid, Monaco, and DIAMOND CO2 and CO lasers are also used in other production processes for flat panel displays. These processes include drilling, cutting, patterning, marking, and yield improvement. While the timing and adoption rate of an emerging display technology such as 'micro' LED (μLED) is still hard to gauge, it is likely to make use of both similar technologies such as a LTPS backplane, as well as new ones, e.g. new versions of laser lift-off (LLO) and laser induced forward transfer (LIFT). We expect that this will represent an expanding market opportunity into new display form factors for laser-based processes. Microelectronics - semiconductor front-end manufacturing The term "front-end" refers to the production of semiconductor devices which occurs prior to packaging. As semiconductor device geometries decrease in size, devices become increasingly susceptible to smaller defects during each phase of the manufacturing process and these defects can negatively impact yield. One of the semiconductor industry's responses to the increasing vulnerability of semiconductor devices to smaller defects has been to use defect detection and inspection techniques that are closely linked to the manufacturing process. Detecting the presence of defects is only the first step in preventing their recurrence. After detection, defects must be examined in order to identify their size, shape and the process step in which the defect occurred. This examination is called defect classification. Identification of the sources of defects in the lengthy and complex semiconductor manufacturing process has become essential for maintaining high yield production. Semiconductor manufacturing has become an around-the-clock operation and it is important for products used for inspection, measurement and testing to be reliable and to have long lifetimes. Our Azure, Paladin, Excimer, Ion, and OPSL lasers are used to detect and characterize defects in semiconductor chips. Microelectronics - advanced packaging and interconnects After a wafer is patterned, there are then a host of other processes, referred to as back-end processing, which finally result in a packaged encapsulated silicon chip. Ultimately, these chips are then assembled into finished products. The advent of high-speed logic and high-memory content devices has caused chip manufacturers to look for alternative technologies to improve performance and lower process costs. This search includes new types of materials, such as low-k and thinner silicon. Our AVIA, Rapid, Monaco, and Matrix lasers provide economical methods of cutting and scribing these wafers while delivering higher yields than traditional mechanical methods. There are similar trends in chip packaging and PCB manufacturing requiring more compact packaging and denser interconnects. In many cases, lasers present enabling technologies. For instance, lasers are now the only economically practical method for drilling blind microvias in chip substrates and in both rigid and flexible PCBs. These microvias are tiny interconnects that are essential for enabling high-density circuitry commonly used in smartphones, tablets, and advanced computing systems. Our DIAMOND CO2 and AVIA diode pumped solid state ("DPSS") lasers are the leading lasers in this application. The ability of these lasers to operate at very high repetition rates translates into faster drilling speeds and increased throughput in microvia processing applications. In addition, multi-layer circuit boards require more flexible production methods than conventional printing technologies can offer, which has led to widespread adoption of laser direct imaging ("LDI"). Our Paladin laser is used for this application. We also offer market-leading solutions for laser marking of wafers and ICs, such as our PowerLine laser sub-systems. Materials Processing Beginning in fiscal 2021, we will increase our focus on Precision Manufacturing, a subset of the Materials Processing market, where we participate well both in terms of market share and margins on all three levels of components, lasers, and systems. We will be focusing our R&D and our manufacturing capabilities towards new products that will serve higher margin, defendable markets. Examples include medical device manufacturing, semiconductor wafer marking, and precision welding. In the components space, we plan to introduce a whole new category of laser diode products that will allow us to address new applications and customers, dramatically increasing the size of our servable market. In fiscal 2020, we primarily supported four sub-markets in the materials processing industry: (1) automotive, (2) machine tools, (3) medical device, and (4) consumer goods, as well a number of smaller sub-markets. Our sales to this highly diverse sub-market include components, laser sources, laser diagnostic equipment, and complete laser systems. At a high level, the drivers for laser deployment within the materials processing sub-market are faster processing with higher yields, processing of new and novel materials, more environmentally friendly processes, all with higher precision. With the broadest product portfolio in the laser industry, we offer solutions for almost any application on any material to our customers. The most common applications include cutting, welding, joining, drilling, perforating, scribing, engraving, and marking. Lasers are used in a number of applications in the automotive sub-market, from fine processing of high precision parts to marking, as well as cutting of metals and welding large components such as gear boxes and car bodies for customers including OEMs and their customers. With the increasing production of electric vehicles, lasers are playing a key role in the manufacture and welding of batteries. We serve this sub-market with a number of our products including ultrafast, DPSS, CO2, diode and fiber lasers as well as systems in the areas of marking, scribing, cutting and welding. We serve the machine tools sub-market with components, laser sources, and systems in applications including cutting, welding, marking, and additive manufacturing. We offer fiber lasers with different performance points in terms of power levels and beam profiles to address specific applications. During the past 12 months we have chosen to focus on specific lasers and processes including single mode lasers and advanced beam shaping options, e.g. the ARM advanced high power fiber laser where the beam parameters can be optimized to deliver higher quality welds with a wide variety of metals which translate into higher customer yields and enables more cost efficient designs. As a fully vertically integrated fiber and laser diode supplier, we are able to produce all key components in-house. Other products include our full line up of CO2 lasers, DPSS, and ultrafast lasers. The medical device sub-market is characterized by its need for high precision manufacturing with high levels of quality control which lends itself very well to laser manufacturing. Applications include fine cutting and welding in addition to high quality and specialized marking. We serve this sub-market with a number of lasers as well as a portfolio of systems. In the consumer goods sub-market, we serve a large variety of applications in various industries, such as packaging, digital printing, jewelry, textiles, security, and consumer electronics. We serve these industries with a broad offering of our products from lasers to laser tools. As a consequence, this market represents a stable and growing opportunity for us. In summary, we serve the materials processing market with a very broad product portfolio. Laser sources include the Diamond series mid-power CO and CO2 lasers; the DC series of high power CO2 lasers; Highlight FL high power fiber lasers; the DF series of high power diode laser systems; the Diamond mid-power and Q-Switched fiber; the COMPACT, MINI and EVOLUTION series of low and mid power diode lasers; the AViA, Matrix, Flare, and Helios DPSS lasers; and the Monaco and Rapid series of ultrafast lasers. Laser tools include the Performance, Select and Integral series of manual welding systems; the Exact, UW and MPS series of modular and highly configurable laser processing systems; the EasyMark, EasyJewel, LabelMarker Advanced and Combiline laser marking systems; and the META laser cutting tools. Laser sub-systems, i.e. laser sources combined with software, beam delivery, processing heads, process monitoring, pattern recognition and vision, include the PowerLine series for marking; the StarFiber for welding and cutting; the PWS welding system; the QFS laser scribing system; and the StarShape CO2 laser-based systems. OEM Components and Instrumentation Instrumentation is one of our more mature commercial applications. Representative applications within this market include bio-instrumentation, medical OEMs, graphic arts and display, machine vision and aerospace and defense applications. We also support the laser-based instrumentation market with a range of laser-related components, including diode lasers and optical fibers. Our OEM component business includes sales to other, less integrated laser manufacturers participating in OEM markets such as materials processing, scientific, and medical. Bio-instrumentation Laser applications for bio-instrumentation include confocal microscopy for biological imaging that allows researchers and clinicians to visualize cellular and subcellular structures and processes with an incredible amount of detail; DNA sequencing where lasers provide automation and data acquisition rates that would be impossible by any other method; drug discovery - genomic and proteomic analyses that enable drug discovery to proceed at very high throughput rates; flow cytometry for analyzing and sorting single cells or populations of cells in a heterogeneous mixture, including blood samples; and Raman spectroscopy which enables chemical analysis in a wide range of commercial applications. Our OBIS, Flare, Galaxy, Sapphire, BioRay, Genesis and CellX lasers are used in several bio-instrumentation applications. Medical therapy We sell a variety of components and lasers to medical laser companies for use in end-user applications such as ophthalmology, aesthetic, surgical, therapeutic and dentistry. Our DIAMOND series CO2 lasers are widely used in dental, aesthetic and surgical markets. We have a leading position in Lasik and photorefractivekeratectomy surgery methods with our ExciStar XS excimer laser platform. We also provide ultrafast lasers for use in cataract surgery and optical fibers for surgical applications. The unique ability of our optically pumped semiconductor lasers ("OPSL") technology to match a wavelength to an application has led to the development of a high-power yellow (577nm) laser for the treatment of eye related diseases, such as Age Related Macular Degeneration and retinal diseases associated with diabetes. Other applications where our OBIS, Genesis and Sapphire series of lasers are used include the retinal scanning market in diagnostic imaging systems as well as new ground breaking in-vivo imaging. Aerospace and defense In fiscal 2021, we will disclose aerospace and defense as a separate market application, which was included in our OEM Components and Instrumentation market application in fiscal 2020. We serve the aerospace and defense markets with components and laser sources in a number of applications such as Directed Energy weapons, as well as technology for target designation, countermeasures, fiber optic gyroscopes, specialty large diameter optics and entire telescope payloads for intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance. In particular, directed energy has seen rapid growth in the last couple of years, driven largely by the promise of being able to deter and repel asymmetrical threats such as drones in an effective and economical manner. We supply laser sources for directed energy applications as well as components, and recently we have seen growth in demand for optics used in space and ground-based telescopes. Scientific and Government Programs We are widely recognized as a technology innovator and the scientific market has historically provided an ideal "test market" for our leading-edge innovations. These have included ultrafast lasers, DPSS lasers, continuous-wave ("CW") systems, excimer gas lasers and water-cooled ion gas lasers. Our portfolio of lasers that address the scientific research market is broad and includes our Acuity, Chameleon, Chameleon Discovery, COMPexPro, Astrella, Revolution, Fidelity, Legend, Libra, Monaco, Vitara, Mephisto, Mira, Genesis and Verdi lasers. Many of the innovations and products pioneered in the scientific marketplace have become commercial successes for both our OEM customers and us. We have a large installed base of scientific lasers which are used in a wide range of applications spanning virtually every branch of science and engineering. These applications include biology and life science, engineering, physical chemistry and physics. Most of these applications require the use of ultrafast lasers that enable the generation of pulses short enough to be measured in femto- or attoseconds (10-15 to 10-18 seconds). Because of these very short pulse durations, ultrafast lasers enable the study of fundamental physical and chemical processes with temporal resolution unachievable with any other tool. These lasers also deliver very high peak power and large bandwidths, which can be used to generate many exotic effects. Some of these are now finding their way into mainstream applications, such as microscopy or materials processing. The use of ultrafast lasers such as the Chameleon, Fidelity and Monaco in microscopy is now a common occurrence in bio-imaging labs, and they have become a crucial tool in modern neuroscience research. FUTURE TRENDS Beginning in fiscal 2021, we are aligning and driving our business to focus on four core end markets, which have been realigned as follows: Microelectronics (which captures the 3 sub-markets of Display, Semiconductor and Advanced Packaging & Interconnect); Instrumentation (which captures the 3 sub-markets of Bio-Instrumentation, Therapeutics & Research); Precision Manufacturing; and Aerospace & Defense. Microelectronics Lasers are widely used in mass production microelectronics applications largely because they enable entirely new application capabilities that cannot be realized by any other known means. These laser-based fabrication and testing methods provide a level of precision, typically on a micrometer and nanometer level, that are unique, faster, are touch free, deliver superior end products, increase yields, and/or reduce production costs. We anticipate this trend to continue, driven primarily by the increasing sophistication andminiaturization of consumer electronic goods, resulting in increasing demand for better displays, more bandwidth and memory, and all packaged into devices which are lighter, thinner and consume less power. We believe that we are well positioned to continue to capitalize on the current market trends. Excimer-based LTPS is a key technology for producing high resolution rigid and flexible OLED displays as well as future display technologies like μLEDs. Another key technology related to flat panel displays is that of the emerging MicroLED technology. The appeal of MicroLED is reduced electrical consumption for improved battery life and higher absolute brightness relative to OLED. We are continuing to accelerate our efforts and investments in UV MicroLED solutions to help our customers develop the laser processes of record, so we can, in turn, develop the laser-based capital equipment systems needed for mass production. Demand for CO2, Avia, Matrix, Rapid, Monaco, Helios and direct diode lasers correlate with the need for related flat panel display touch panel, film cutting, light guide technology, repair and frit welding applications. The trend for thinner and lighter devices is impacting the glass substrates used in today's mobile devices requiring thinner glass with higher degrees of mechanical strength and scratch resistance. Mechanical means of cutting these glass and sapphire pieces are no longer adequate to meet future requirements and we expect lasers to play an increased role. Our CO, CO2, Monaco and Rapid lasers together with our proprietary SmartCleave technology are well positioned to take advantage of this trend. Semiconductor devices look set to continue shrinking device geometries, as well as expanding vertically into new 3D structures. As a result we believe our many UV laser sources (such as Azure, Paladin, Avia, Rapid, ExiStar, and OPSL) will continue to find increasing adoption, since their unique optical properties align well with the process demands of a nanometer scale world. These same lasers, plus Monaco, Rapid, CO and CO2 are also widely adopted for back end Advanced Packaging and Interconnect (API) applications. With dimension roadmaps showing a decade of dimension shrink on PCBs, interconnects, Silicon scribe widths and wafer thickness, driven by developments such as 5G, we believe that our portfolio of lasers aligns well with these demands as well as new processes that could be enabled by our lasers, to meet the increasing demands and decreasing tolerances of these markets. While we experienced a softening of the demand in fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020, we anticipate a resumption of investment in OLED manufacturing capacity. It is difficult to precisely determine the timing and impact of OLED investment on our fiscal 2021 and longer term revenues even as additional vendors ramp their OLED production rates. Instrumentation The bio instrumentation market's most important areas: flow cytometry, microscopy and DNA sequencing, are all enjoying solid growth on a worldwide basis with some local variations. In this field, our OPSL technology gives us differentiated products at a number of important wavelengths. This advantage coupled with strong focus on meeting our customers' demands for more compact and cost effective sources as well as integrated laser sub-systems has resulted in growth for us in this market and we expect that to continue. In the therapeutic area, we see stable business with several opportunities for growth. We supply excimer lasers used in refractive eye surgery and are actively involved in further developments in laser vision correction. We also have opportunities in dental procedures for both hard and soft tissue applications, with greatly improved patient comfort and outcome. In the area of photocoagulation, our Genesis OPSL yellow lasers are being used since the wavelength is particularly suitable for the treatment of blood vessels. We are an OEM supplier of CO2 and semiconductor lasers to the major manufacturers of equipment used in the latest aesthetic procedures. Worldwide scientific funding is expected to remain relatively stable, with some regions growing and others holding their current level. Potential growth areas include the strong push in neuroscience to better understand how the brain functions. Lasers play a very important role in imaging brain structure as well astracking activity in animal brains using techniques such as optogenetics. We believe that our current and upcoming products are well positioned to take advantage of this exciting opportunity. In physics and chemistry applications, our recent product introductions of high performance and industrially hardened ultrafast products have been very well received. While this is a very competitive market, we expect that our new products will position us for growth. Precision Manufacturing The materials processing market is the most diverse of all the markets we serve and a large cross section of our products are used in this market. Going forward, we will focus on Precision Manufacturing, a subset of the Materials Processing market, where we participate well both in terms of market share and margins on all three levels of components, lasers and systems. We will be focusing our R&D and our manufacturing capabilities towards new products that will serve higher margin, defendable markets. We sell components, laser sources and complete laser systems. There are many drivers at play, but at a high level they involve faster processing with higher yields, processing of new materials, more environmentally friendly processes and higher precision. The automotive industry is undergoing rapid changes that present opportunities for further use of lasers. Trends such as reduction in emissions from lighter cars and electric vehicles require new materials and new processes for welding, cutting and drilling. We believe this will lead to further adoption of lasers and tools based on high power fiber and diode lasers, as well as ultrafast and CO2 lasers. In particular, we believe our ARM laser technology offers competitive advantages versus alternative solutions. We expect to see select opportunities for our products in the machine tools industry in a variety of broad-based applications including newer applications such as laser cladding and heat treatment. In the consumer goods market, we serve a large variety of applications in various industries, such as packaging, digital printing, jewelry, textiles, security and consumer electronics. We serve these industries with a broad offering of our products from lasers to laser tools. As a consequence, this market represents a stable and growing opportunity for us. We supply the medical device market with a variety of lasers and laser systems in applications such as fine cutting and welding as well as marking. This market is set to continue to grow in the foreseeable future as the population becomes older and advanced medical procedures spread outside the traditional markets in US, Europe and Japan. Aerospace and defense Governments have made and continue to make investments in the development of directed energy systems, both offensive and defensive. We have a number of product offerings which support these development efforts. A key differentiator for us in this market is a US based supply chain for all critical components, many of which are vertically integrated within Coherent, which we believe is unique in the industry. Our U.S. Defense customers have made it clear that a secure, U.S. based supply chain is and will be required moving forward. Our fabrication process includes epitaxial growth for our own laser diodes and packaged diodes in the U.S. and we also supply the specialty single mode amplifier fiber, critical for every directed energy amplifier. We own several other businesses that make critical components and on July 31, 2020, we reached an agreement to purchase Electro-optics Technology, Inc., a highly specialized U.S.-based components company, which will enable us to vertically integrate and improve the performance of our directed energy amplifier technology. We expect the acquisition to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, after we clear all regulatory requirements. MARKET APPLICATIONS We design, manufacture and market lasers, laser tools, precision optics and related accessories for a diverse group of customers. The following table lists our major markets and the Coherent technologies serving these markets, based on our market applications in fiscal 2020.* MicroelectronicsMaterials processingOEM components and instrumentation Flat panel displaySemiconductor front-endAdvanced packaging and interconnectsAutomotiveMachine ToolsMedical DeviceConsumer GoodsBio-InstrumentationGraphic arts and display Medical therapy (OEM) CO, CO2 DPSS Excimer Ultrafast Semiconductor Laser Sub-systems CO2 DPSS OPSL Excimer Ion Laser Sub-systems CO, CO2 DPSS Excimer Ultrafast Laser Sub-systems CO2 ARM Fiber Laser Systems/ Laser Sub-systems Ultrafast CO2 ARM Fiber DPSS Ultrafast Laser Systems/ Laser Sub-systems CO2 DPSS Fiber Ultrafast Excimer Laser Systems/ Laser Sub-systems Components CO CO2 Fiber DPSS Ultrafast Laser Systems/ Laser Sub-systems DPSS OPSL Ultrafast Semiconductor OPSL Semiconductor CO, CO2 DPSSUltrafast Excimer OPSL Semiconductor ComponentsDefense and aerospace Fiber Laser Amplifiers Semiconductor ComponentsScientific and government programs All scientific applications CO, CO2 DPSS Excimer OPSL Ultrafast * Coherent sells its laser measurement and control products into a number of these applications. In addition to the products we provide, we invest routinely in the core technologies needed to create substantial differentiation for our products in the marketplace. Our semiconductor, crystal, fiber and large form factor optics facilities all maintain an external customer base providing value-added solutions. We direct significant engineering efforts to produce unique solutions targeted for internal consumption. These investments, once integrated into our broader product portfolio, provide our customers with uniquely differentiated solutions and the opportunity to substantially enhance the performance, reliability and capability of the products we offer. TECHNOLOGIES Diode-pumped solid-state lasers (DPSS) DPSS lasers use semiconductor lasers to pump a crystal to produce a laser beam. By changing the energy, optical components and the types of crystals used in the laser, different wavelengths and types of laser light can be produced. The efficiency, reliability, longevity and relatively low cost of DPSS lasers make them ideally suited for a wide range of OEM and end-user applications, particularly those requiring 24-hour operations. Our DPSS systems are compact and self-contained sealed units. Unlike conventional tools and other lasers, our DPSS lasers require minimal maintenance since they do not have internal controls or components that require adjusting and cleaning to maintain consistency. They are also less affected by environmental changes in temperature and humidity, which can alter alignment and inhibit performance in many systems. We manufacture a variety of DPSS laser types for different applications including semiconductor inspection; advanced packaging and interconnects; laser pumping; spectroscopy; bio-agent detection; DNA sequencing; drug discovery; flow cytometry; entertainment lighting (display); medical; rapid prototyping and marking, welding, engraving, cutting and drilling. Fiber Lasers, Fiber Components and Fiber Assemblies Fiber lasers use semiconductor lasers to pump a doped optical fiber to produce a laser beam. The unique features of a fiber laser make them suitable for producing high power, continuous wave laser beams. Our emphasis is on the design and manufacture of highly differentiated fiber lasers that provide advantages and/or are enabling in certain applications. For example, our ARM laser offers dynamically adjustable beam profiles that improve welding results compared to standard fiber lasers and is able to weld new composite materials. We are the world's leading OEM supplier of Active Fiber for fiber lasers - selected for our combination of high performance and consistent quality. In addition, we are a volume supplier of Specialty Passive Fiber, High Power Fiber Cables, Fiber Switches, Fiber-to-Fiber Couplers, amplifiers for directed energyapplications and OEM Medical Fiber Assemblies. We produce our Medical assemblies in high volume in one of our ISO 13485 certified plants. In addition, many of the fiber components offered in the broader market, such as Fiber Bragg Gratings and Fiber Combiners, have our fiber components in them. Gas lasers (CO, CO2, Excimer, Ion) The breadth of our gas laser portfolio is industry leading, encompassing CO, CO2, excimer and ion laser technologies. Gas lasers derive their name from the use of one or more gases as a lasing medium. They collectively span an extremely diverse and useful emission range, from the very deep ultraviolet to the far infrared. This diverse range of available wavelengths, coupled with high optical output power, and an abundance of other attractive characteristics, makes gas lasers extremely useful and popular for a variety of microelectronics, scientific, therapeutic and materials processing applications. For example, the CO2 and CO lasers are unique in their ability to process non-metal materials. Optically Pumped Semiconductor Lasers ("OPSL") Our OPSL platform is a surface emitting semiconductor laser that is energized or pumped by a semiconductor laser. The use of optical pumping circumvents inherent power scaling limitations of electrically pumped lasers, enabling very high powered devices. A wide range of wavelengths can be achieved by varying the semiconductor materials used in the device and changing the frequency of the laser beam using techniques common in solid state lasers. The platform leverages high reliability technologies developed for telecommunications and produces a compact, rugged, high power, single-mode laser. Our OPSL products are well suited to a wide range of applications, including the bio-instrumentation, therapeutics and graphic arts and display markets. Semiconductor lasers High power edge emitting semiconductor diode lasers use the same principles as widely-used CD and DVD lasers, but produce significantly higher power levels. The advantages of this type of laser include smaller size, longer life, enhanced reliability and greater efficiency. We manufacture a wide range of discrete semiconductor laser products with wavelengths ranging from 650nm to over 1000nm and output powers ranging from 1W to over 100W, with highly integrated products in the kW range. These products are available in a variety of industry standard form factors including the following: bare die, packaged and fiber coupled single emitters and bars, monolithic stacks and fully integrated modules with microprocessor controlled units that contain power supplies and active coolers. Our semiconductor lasers are used internally as the pump lasers in DPSS, fiber and OPSL products that are manufactured by us, as well as a wide variety of external medical, OEM, defense and industrial applications, including aesthetic (hair removal, cosmetic dentistry), graphic arts, counter measures, rangefinders, target designators, cladding, hardening, brazing and welding. Ultrafast ("UF") Lasers UF lasers are lasers generating light pulses with durations of a few femtoseconds (10-15 seconds) to a few tens of picoseconds (10-12 seconds). These types of lasers are used for medical, advanced microelectronics and materials processing applications as well as scientific research. UF laser oscillators generate a train of pulses at 50-100 MHz, with peak powers of tens of kilowatts, and UF laser amplifiers generate pulses at 1-2000 kHz, with peak powers up to several Terawatts. The extremely short duration of UF laser pulses enables temporally resolving fast events like the dynamics of atoms or electrons. In addition, the high peak power enables so-called non-linear effects where several photons can be absorbed by a molecule at the same time. This type of process enables applications like multi-photon excitation microscopy or ablation of materials with high precision and minimal thermal damage. The use of our ultrafast lasers in applications outside science continued to grow as it offers unparalleled quality of results, particularly in microelectronics and materials processing applications. Integrated Laser Solutions: Systems and Sub-systems In most cases, our lasers are integrated into machine tools or systems to perform a specific task, e.g. manufacturing of electronic components or performing a procedure on a patient. Inside the system the laser is typically combined with delivery optics and beam steering devices, such as galvos, to deliver the laser beam to the workpiece. In addition to offering laser sources, we also offer solutions comprising beam delivery optics, mechanics and control electronics including software. We believe that these 'sub-systems' allow us to leverage our expertise in laser processing and optical design into superior solutions for our customers, with applications that can offer higher value and/or faster time to market. We have developed proprietary hardware, firmware and software in this area. Laser sub-systems often include vision systems, process monitoring and monitoring of the system itself. Our sub-system products include: PowerLine series for marking; the StarFiber for welding and cutting; the PWS welding system; the QFS laser scribing system; and the StarShape CO2 laser-based systems. In select cases we also offer complete laser systems which include the laser sub-system as well as a material handling system inside a class 1 laser safety enclosure, ready to be used in production or development environments. Our laser systems products include: the Performance, Select and Integral series of manual welding systems; the Exact, UW and MPS series of modular and highly configurable laser processing systems; the EasyMark, EasyJewel, LabelMarker Advanced and Combiline laser marking systems; the META laser cutting tools; and the PWS mini welding system. SALES AND MARKETING We primarily market our products in the United States through a direct sales force. We sell internationally through direct sales personnel located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent representatives in certain jurisdictions around the world. Our foreign sales are made principally to customers in South Korea, China, Germany, Japan, and other European and Asia-Pacific countries. Foreign sales accounted for 76% of our net sales in fiscal 2020, 76% of our net sales in fiscal 2019, and 84% of our net sales in fiscal 2018. Sales made to independent representatives and distributors are generally priced in U.S. Dollars. A large portion of foreign sales that we make directly to customers are priced in local currencies and are therefore subject to currency exchange fluctuations. Foreign sales are also subject to other normal risks of foreign operations such as protective tariffs, export and import controls, and political instability. We had one customer, Advanced Process Systems Corporation, who contributed more than 10% of revenue during fiscal 2020, 2019, and 2018. To support our sales efforts we maintain and continue to invest in a number of applications centers around the world, where our applications experts work closely with customers on developing laser processes to meet their manufacturing needs. The applications span a wide range, but are mostly centered around the materials processing and microelectronics markets. Locations include several facilities in the US, Europe, and Asia. We maintain customer support and field service staff in major markets within the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and other Asia-Pacific countries. This organization works closely with customers, customer groups and independent representatives in servicing equipment, training customers to use our products and exploring additional applications of our technologies. We typically provide parts and service warranties on our lasers, laser-based systems, optical and laser components and related accessories and services. The length of warranties offered on our products and services varies, but primarily ranges from 12 to 24 months. Warranty reserves, as reflected on our consolidated balance sheets, have generally been sufficient to cover product warranty repair and replacement costs. The weighted average warranty period covered in our reserve is approximately 15 to 18 months. MANUFACTURING Since the acquisition of Rofin in November 2016, we have integrated Rofin into our organizational structure and both legacy organizations are operating as one company with common high level objectives, goals and processes. Strategies are being implemented to improve operating leverage, to execute synergies and to enhance our customers' experience. For example, in June 2019, we announced our plans to exit a portion of our HPFL business and consolidate all HPFL manufacturing and engineering functions in our Tampere, Finland facility by transferring certain HPFL activities from our Hamburg, Germany facility. In fiscal 2020, we reorganized our reporting structure so that all business units now report to our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Common policies and guidelines have been communicated, key management and operating processes have been implemented and ERP systems at all of Rofin's sites in Asia and North America, and certain sites in Europe, including all significant manufacturing sites, have been integrated onto the same Oracle ERP and Agile planning platforms, consistent with the rest of Coherent. This integration process will continue into fiscal 2021. Strategies One of our core manufacturing strategies is to tightly control our supply of key parts, components, sub-assemblies, and outsourcing partners. We utilize vertical integration when we have proprietary internal capabilities that are not cost-effectively available from external sources. We believe this is essential to maintaining high quality products and enable rapid development and deployment of new products and technologies. We are committed to providing customers with products manufactured at the highest level of quality and reliability by continuously improving our quality management system and adhering to processes that are International Organization for Standardization ("ISO") certified at our principal manufacturing sites. Our commitment to Operational Excellence and continuous improvement is at the core of our Coherent Lean culture aimed at creating value for our customers. We propagate our Coherent Lean culture throughout operations by developing a common Lean system, developing lean knowledge, tools, skills, and global standardization and we empower our employees drive change through best practice sharing Committed to quality and customer satisfaction, we design and produce many of our own components and sub-assemblies in order to retain quality and performance control. We have also outsourced certain components, sub-assemblies and finished goods where we can maintain our high quality standards while improving our cost structure. As part of our strategy to increase our market share and customer support in Asia as well as our continuing efforts to manage costs, we continue to transfer the production of targeted products into both of our Singapore and Malaysia factories. Our increased our tube refurbishment capacity in our South Korea operations has allowed us to reduce service response time, carry strategic inventory, and provide benefits to us and to our customers throughout the APAC region. Our Asia material sourcing strategy driven by our International Procurement Office in Singapore continues to expand, which has enabled us to leverage spend and reduce material costs on a global basis. We have designed and implemented proprietary manufacturing tools, equipment and techniques in an effort to provide products that differentiate us from our competitors. These proprietary manufacturing techniques are utilized in a number of our product lines including our gas laser production, crystal growth, beam alignment as well as the wafer growth for our semiconductor, optically pumped semiconductor laser product family and fiber component and fiber laser product family. Raw materials or sub-components required in the manufacturing process are generally available from several sources. However, we currently purchase several key components and materials, including exotic materials, crystals and optics, used in the manufacture of our products from sole source or limited source suppliers. We also purchase assemblies and turnkey solutions from contract manufacturers based on our proprietary designs. We rely on our own production and design capability to manufacture and specify certain strategic components, crystals, fibers, semiconductor lasers, lasers and laser-based systems. For a discussion of the importance to our business of, and the risks attendant to sourcing, see "Risk Factors" in item 1A - "We depend on sole source or limited source suppliers, as well as on our ownproduction capabilities, for some of the key components and materials, including exotic materials, certain cutting-edge optics and crystals, used in our products, which makes us susceptible to supply shortages or price fluctuations that could adversely affect our business, particularly our ability to meet our customers' delivery requirements." Operations Our products are manufactured at our sites in California, Oregon, Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Hampshire in the U.S.; Germany, Scotland, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Spain in Europe; and South Korea, China, Singapore, and Malaysia in Asia. In addition, we also use contract manufacturers in southeast Asia and Eastern Europe for the production of certain assemblies and turnkey solutions. Our ion gas lasers, a portion of our DPSS lasers that are used in microelectronics, scientific research and materials processing applications, semiconductor lasers, OPS lasers and ultrafast scientific lasers are manufactured at our Santa Clara, California site. Our laser diode module products, laser instrumentation products, test and measurement equipment products are manufactured in Wilsonville, Oregon. We manufacture exotic crystals in Mount Olive, New Jersey and both active and passive fibers are manufactured in our Salem, New Hampshire facility. Our low power CO2 and CO gas lasers are manufactured in Bloomfield, Connecticut. We manufacture a portion of our DPSS lasers used in microelectronics and OEM components and instrumentation applications in Lübeck, Germany. We manufacture a portion of our DPSS lasers used in microelectronics, OEM components and instrumentation and materials processing applications in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Our excimer gas laser products are manufactured in Göttingen, Germany. We refurbish excimer tubes at our manufacturing sites in An-Seong, South Korea. We manufacture the fiber-based lasers and a portion of our DPSS lasers used in microelectronics and scientific research applications in Glasgow, Scotland. Our facility in Sunnyvale, California grows the aluminum-free materials that are incorporated into our semiconductor lasers. Our facility in Richmond, California manufactures high performance optical components and assemblies for the aerospace and defense industries as well as large form optics for astronomical observatories and our own Linebeam excimer laser annealing systems. We manufacture and test high-power CO2, solid-state and fiber laser macro products in Hamburg, Germany; Plymouth, Michigan; East Granby, Connecticut; Tampere, Finland; and Nanjing, China. Our laser marking products are manufactured and tested in Gilching-Munich, Germany; and Singapore. Our micro application products are manufactured and tested in Gilching-Munich, Germany; Tampere, Finland; Plymouth, Michigan; and Belp, Switzerland. Our diode laser products are manufactured and tested in Mainz and Freiburg, Germany; Tucson, Arizona (scheduled to close during fiscal 2021 by transferring the related product manufacturing to other sites); and Nanjing, China. Anodization of our Slab laser electrodes is performed in Overath, Germany. Our fiber optics and beam delivery systems are manufactured and tested in Molndal, Sweden. The Company's active and passive fibers and high power laser amplifiers are manufactured and tested in East Granby, Connecticut. Optical engines for fiber lasers, fiber lasers modules and wafer material are designed and manufactured in Tampere, Finland. We manufacture and test the laser tools for the Metal Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) market in Dieburg, Germany and we manufacture critical components for diode lasers in Monrovia, California. We have transferred several products and sub-assemblies for manufacture and repairs to our Singapore, Malaysia and Nanjing, China facilities and are continuing to transfer additional product manufacturing to these facilities as part of our worldwide manufacturing cost reduction strategy. Coherent is committed to meeting internationally standards for the design, manufacture and service of products to industry-based requirements. All primary facilities are certified to ISO 9001 whereas others hold multiple certifications based upon the markets they serve including ISO 13485, ISO 14001, ISO 17025, ISO 45001 and/or ISO 50001. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY We rely on a combination of patent, copyright, trademark and trade secret laws and restrictions on disclosure to protect our intellectual property rights. As of October 3, 2020, we held approximately 880 U.S. and foreign patents, which expire in calendar years 2020 through 2039 (depending on the payment ofmaintenance fees) and we have approximately 185 additional pending patent applications that have been filed. The issued patents cover various products in all of the major markets that we serve. Some of our products are designed to include intellectual property licensed from third parties. It may be necessary in the future to seek or renew licenses relating to aspects of our products, processes and services. While we have generally been able to obtain such licenses on commercially reasonable terms in the past, there is no guarantee that such licenses could be obtained on reasonable terms in the future or at all. For a discussion of the importance to our business of, and the risks attendant to intellectual property rights, see "Risk Factors" in Item 1A - "If we are unable to protect our proprietary technology, our competitive advantage could be harmed" and "We have been and may, in the future, be subject to claims or litigation from third parties, for claims of infringement of their proprietary rights or to determine the scope and validity of our proprietary rights or the proprietary rights of competitors or other rights holders. These claims could result in costly litigation and the diversion of our technical and management personnel. Adverse resolution of litigation may harm our operating results or financial condition." COMPETITION Competition in the various photonics markets in which we provide products is very intense. We compete against a number of large public and private companies including IPG Photonics Corporation, Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments, Inc., Novanta Inc., nLIGHT, Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd, and TRUMPF GmbH, as well as other smaller companies. In addition, from time to time our customers may also decide to vertically integrate and build their own photonics products. We compete globally based on our broad product offering, reliability, cost, and performance advantages for the widest range of commercial and scientific research applications. Other considerations by our customers include warranty, global service and support and distribution. BACKLOG At fiscal 2020 year-end, our backlog of orders scheduled for shipment (within one year) was $548.0 million compared to $502.1 million at fiscal 2019 year-end. By segment, backlog for OLS was $354.5 million and $309.5 million at fiscal 2020 and 2019 year-ends, respectively. Backlog for ILS was $193.5 million and $192.6 million at fiscal 2020 and 2019 year-ends, respectively. The increase in OLS backlog from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020 year-end was primarily due to higher orders for excimer laser annealing systems for the flat panel display market as well as higher orders for service. The increase in ILS backlog from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020 year-end was primarily due to higher orders in the materials processing market partially offset by lower orders in the high power fiber laser market. Orders used to compute backlog are generally cancellable and, depending on the notice period, are subject to rescheduling by our customers. We have not historically experienced a significant rate of cancellation or rescheduling, however the rate of cancellations or rescheduling may increase in the future. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, one customer cancelled three purchase orders which included orders shippable within 12 months from fiscal 2018 year-end of $38.2 million and were included in backlog as of fiscal 2018 year-end. We reached agreement with this customer for compensation for such cancellation in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. SEASONALITY We have historically generally experienced decreased revenue in the first fiscal quarter compared to other quarters in our fiscal year due to the impact of time off and business closures at our facilities and those of many of our customers due to year-end holidays. For example, over the past 10 years, excluding certain recovery years, our first fiscal quarter revenues have ranged 2%-17% below the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal years. This historical pattern should not be considered a reliable indicator of the Company's future net sales or financial performance. EMPLOYEES Our workforce is distributed globally over 19 countries. As of fiscal 2020 year-end, we had approximately 4,875 employees worldwide, with approximately 827 located in the Asia-Pacific region, 2,500 in the EMEA region, and 1,548 in the Americas region. Of our total workforce, approximately 597 employees are involvedin research and development; 3,120 employees are involved in operations, manufacturing, service and quality assurance; and 1,158 employees are involved in sales, order administration, marketing, finance, information technology, general management and other administrative functions. Our success will depend in large part upon our ability to attract and retain employees. We face competition in this regard from other companies, research and academic institutions, government entities and other organizations. We consider our relations with our employees to be good. Our human capital is governed by various federal, state and local regulations. We monitor all key employment activities, such as hiring, termination and pay practices to ensure compliance with established regulations across the world. We embrace diversity and inclusion and strive to provide an environment rich with diverse skills, backgrounds and perspectives. Within the United States we conduct a yearly review of employees and establish hiring goals for minority, female, disabled and military veteran candidates. Our recruitment programs are regionally focused and hiring is done at a local level to ensure compliance with specific regulations. To ensure diversity within our workforce we advertise job openings and source candidates broadly to attract a diverse candidate pool. As a leader in our industry we are able to attract a strong candidate pool and have been successful in filing vacancies to ensure business continuity. In fiscal 2020 we had 350 new hires, 155 of which were within the EMEA region, 134 of which were within the Americas region and 61 of which were in the Asia-Pacific region. During fiscal 2020, we also conducted a worldwide organizational health survey designed to assess employee engagement, leadership, work environment and culture. We had a response rate of 77% of our total worldwide employee base, which is one indicator of a high-level of employee engagement. We track and report internally on key talent metrics including workforce demographics, talent pipeline, diversity data, and engagement of our employees. We believe in investing in professional development programs to ensure we provide opportunities for individuals to advance their careers either in a technical track or move to a leadership position. We offer many of our in-class training programs digitally so that more employees can benefit from self-development during a period when many of our employees are working remotely. Additional focus is placed on the development of our future leaders and we leverage a talent review process where high-potential and high-performing employees are assessed for future leadership roles as part of our succession management process for critical leadership positions. As employee turnover is an indicator of employee satisfaction we closely monitor turnover globally and benchmark locally. Coherent has a very stable and committed workforce. This translates into very low voluntary turnover when compared to benchmark data. Our 12 month rolling average for voluntary turnover at the end of fiscal 2020 stood at 5.2%, substantially less than benchmark data. Our employee average tenure globally is more than 10 years. ACQUISITIONS On October 5, 2018, we acquired privately held Ondax for approximately $12.0 million, excluding transaction costs. Ondax develops and produces photonic components which are used on an OEM basis by the laser industry as well as incorporated into its own stabilized lasers and Raman Spectroscopy systems. On October 5, 2018, we acquired certain assets of Quantum for approximately $7.0 million, excluding transaction costs. On March 8, 2018, we acquired privately held OR Laser for approximately $47.4 million, excluding transaction costs. OR Laser produces laser-based material processing equipment for a variety of uses, including additive manufacturing, welding, cladding, marking, engraving and drilling. Please refer to Note 4, "Business Combinations" of Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements under Item 8 of this annual report for further discussion of recent acquisitions completed. RESTRUCTURINGS AND CONSOLIDATION In the first quarter of fiscal 2017, we began the implementation of planned restructuring activities in connection with the acquisition of Rofin. The activities to date under this plan primarily related to exiting our legacy high power fiber laser product line, change of control payments to Rofin officers, the exiting of two product lines acquired in the acquisition of Rofin, realignment of our supply chain due to segment reorganization and consolidation of sales and distribution offices as well as certain manufacturing sites. These activities resulted in charges primarily for employee termination, other exit related costs associated with the write-off of property and equipment and inventory and early lease termination costs. The fiscal 2018 severance related costs are primarily comprised of severance pay for employees being terminated due to the consolidation of certain manufacturing sites. The fiscal 2018 asset write-offs are primarily comprised of inventory and equipment write-offs due to the consolidation of certain manufacturing sites. In June 2019, we internally announced our plans to exit a portion of our HPFL business and consolidate all HPFL manufacturing and engineering functions in our Tampere, Finland facility by transferring certain HPFL activities from our Hamburg, Germany facility. In conjunction with this announcement, we recorded restructuring charges in fiscal 2019 of $19.7 million. The charges primarily related to write-offs of excess inventory, which is recorded in cost of sales, and estimated severance. We recorded charges of $1.1 million in fiscal 2020, primarily related to accelerated depreciation and project management consulting. We also vacated our leased facility in Santa Clara at the end of the lease term on July 31, 2020 and combined operations into our owned Santa Clara headquarters. We did not incur material expenses in fiscal 2019 related to this project. In fiscal 2020, we incurred costs of $1.5 million, primarily related to accelerated depreciation. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we began a restructuring program in our ILS segment which includes management reorganizations, the planned closure of certain manufacturing sites, and the right-sizing of global sales, service, order admin, marketing communication and certain administrative functions, among others. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, we incurred costs of $2.6 million, primarily related to severance. See Note 19, "Restructuring Charges" in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements under Item 8 of this annual report. GOVERNMENT REGULATION We are required to comply, and it is our policy to comply, with numerous regulations that are normal and customary to businesses in our industry and that operate in our markets and operating locations. These regulations relate to, among other things, healthcare, environmental protection, antitrust, anti-corruption, marketing, fraud and abuse (including anti-kickback and false claims laws), export control, product safety and efficacy, employment, privacy, governmental contracts and regulatory matters specific to the defense industry and other areas. Environmental regulation Our operations are subject to various federal, state, local and foreign environmental regulations relating to the use, storage, handling and disposal of regulated materials, chemicals, various radioactive materials and certain waste products. In the United States, we are subject to the federal regulation and control of the Environmental Protection Agency. Comparable authorities are involved in other countries. We also face increasing complexity in our product design and procurement operations due to the evolving nature of environmental compliance regulations and standards, as well as specific customer compliance requirements. We expect all operations to meet the legal and regulatory environmental requirements and believe that compliance with those regulations will not have a material adverse effect on our capital expenditures, earnings and competitive and financial position. Although we believe that our safety procedures for using, handling, storing and disposing of such materials comply with the standards required by federal and state laws and regulations, we cannot completely eliminate the risk of accidental contamination or injury from these materials. In the event of such an accident involving such materials, we could be liable for damages and such liability could exceed the amount of our liability insurance coverage and the resources of our business. We further discuss the impact of environmental regulation under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A - "Compliance or the failure to comply with current and future environmental regulations could cause us significant expense." Regulatory Compliance Lasers that are manufactured or sold in the United States are classified under the applicable rules and regulations of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health ("CDRH") of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). A similar classification system is applied in the European markets. CDRH regulations require a self-certification procedure pursuant to which a manufacturer must submit a filing to the CDRH with respect to each product incorporating a laser, make periodic reports of sales and purchases, and comply with product labeling standards, product safety and design features and informational requirements. The CDRH is empowered to seek fines and other remedies for violations of their requirements. We believe that our products are in material compliance with the applicable rules and regulations of CDRH relating to lasers manufactured or sold in the United States. In addition, certain portions of our business contract with numerous U.S. government agencies and entities or with entities whose projects are funded therefrom. We also contract with similar government authorities outside of the U.S., subject in all cases to applicable law. Consequently, we must comply with and are affected by regulations relating to the formation, administration, and performance of such U.S. government and other contracts governing such matters. Exports of certain or our products are subject to export controls imposed by the U.S. government and administered by the U.S. Departments of State and Commerce. In certain instances, these regulations may require pre-shipment authorization from the administering department. For products subject to the Export Administration Regulations ("EAR") administered by the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, the requirement for a license is dependent on the type and end use of the product, the final destination, the identity of the end user and whether a license exception might apply. Virtually all exports of products subject to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations ("ITAR") administered by the Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, require a license. Certain of our products are subject to EAR and to ITAR. Products and the associated technical data developed and manufactured in our foreign locations are subject to export controls of the applicable foreign nation. We further discuss the impact of such regulations under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A - "Governmental regulations, including tariffs and duties, affecting the import or export of products could negatively affect our business, financial condition and results of operations." We are subject to laws concerning our business operations and marketing activities in foreign countries where we conduct business. For example, we are subject to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (the "FCPA"), U.S. export control and trade sanction laws, and similar anti-corruption and international trade laws in certain foreign countries, such as the U.K. Bribery Act. We further discuss the impact of such regulations under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A - "Violations of anti-bribery, anti-corruption, and/or international trade laws to which we are subject could negatively affect our business, financial condition and results of operations." Aspects of our operations and business are subject to privacy, data security and data protection regulations, which impact the way we use and handle data and operate our products and services. We further discuss the impact of such regulations under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A - "We may face particular privacy, data security and data protection risks due to laws and regulations regulating the protection or security of personal and other sensitive data." ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS You should carefully consider the followings risks when considering an investment in our common stock. These risks could materially affect our business, results of operations or financial condition, cause the trading price of our common stock to decline materially or cause our actual results to differ materially from those expected or those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us. These risks are not exclusive, and additional risks to which we are subject include, but are not limited to, the factors mentioned under "Forward-Looking Statements" and the risk of our businesses described elsewhere in this annual report. Additionally, these risks and uncertainties described herein are not the only ones facing us. Other events that we do not currently anticipate or that we currently deem immaterial also may affect our business, results of operations or financial condition. RISKS RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC Our business, financial condition and results of operations for fiscal year 2020 and beyond have been and may continue to be materially adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related private and public sector responses to the pandemic. The full extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact our financial condition and operating results will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted, including COVID-19 infections intensifying or returning in various geographic areas as is currently happening in Europe and the United States, new medical and other information that may emerge concerning COVID-19, and the actions by governmental entities or others to address it, contain it or treat its impact. COVID-19 poses the risk that we or our employees, suppliers, distributors, customers and others may be restricted or prevented from conducting business activities for indefinite or intermittent periods of time, including as a result of employee health and safety concerns, shutdowns, shelter-in-place ("SiP") orders, travel restrictions and other actions and restrictions that may be prudent or required by governmental authorities. Even after governmental entities have lifted SiP orders, there is a risk that such orders will be reinstated, making it difficult to predict the long term financial impact of this virus on the Company. Examples of this have been seen across the globe, including most recently in the actions by several European governments. To date, many (but not all) of our business operations and those of our suppliers, distributors and customers have been classified as essential or otherwise permitted to operate in jurisdictions in which facility closures have been mandated; however, we can give no assurance that this will not change in the future or that we, our suppliers, distributors and customers will continue to be permitted to conduct business in each of the jurisdictions in which we operate. In addition, we have modified our business practices for the continued health and safety of our employees - including, among other things, implementing a remote work policy to the fullest extent possible, a limited travel policy, the distribution of and mandatory wearing of personal protection equipment, reorganizing and adjusting the timing of manufacturing personnel shifts, temperature monitoring for entering our facilities, and a social distancing policy - and we may take further actions, or be required to take further actions, that are in the best interests of our employees. Our suppliers, distributors and customers have also implemented such measures, which has resulted in, and we expect it will continue to result in, disruptions or delays and higher costs. The implementation of health and safety practices by us or our suppliers, distributors or customers could impact customer demand, supplier deliveries, our productivity, and costs, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations. While we currently believe we have sufficient liquidity to manage the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can give no assurance that this will continue to be the case if the pandemic is prolonged or if there is an extended impact on us or the economy generally. Further, the pandemic has caused significant uncertainty and volatility in the credit markets. If our liquidity or access to capital becomes significantly constrained, or if costs of capital increase significantly as result of volatility in the capital markets, a reduction in our creditworthiness or other factors, then our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows could be materially adversely affected. We have invested and will continue to invest significant time and resources in managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. Our focus on managing and mitigating such impact may cause us to divert or delay the application of resources toward existing or new initiatives or investments, which could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations. Please refer to "Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)" under "Significant Events" "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" for additional discussion of the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company. COMPANY AND OPERATIONAL RISKS Our operating results and stock price have varied in the past and will continue to be subject to fluctuations in the future based upon numerous factors, including those discussed in this Item 1A and throughout this report. Our operating results, including net sales, operating expenses, net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA in dollars and as a percentage of net sales, as well as our stock price, have varied in the past and may vary significantly from quarter to quarter and from year to year in the future. We believe a number of factors, many of which are outside of our control, could cause these variations and make them difficult to predict, including: • general economic uncertainties in the macroeconomic and local economies facing us, our customers and the markets we serve, particularly as COVID-19 continues to adversely affect the global economy;

• impact of government economic policies on macroeconomic conditions, such as recently instituted, proposed or threatened changes in trade policies by the U.S. and any corresponding retaliatory actions by affected countries, in particular with respect to China, as well as trade restrictions instituted by the Japanese government affecting the export to South Korea of certain products and materials used in the manufacture of flat panel displays and in the semiconductor industry;

• fluctuations in demand for our products or downturns in the industries that we serve, particularly the continued build-out of "phase 2" of the capacity for the manufacture of OLED and the increased use of the installed base of our products in such manufacturing;

• the ability of our suppliers, both internal and external, to produce and deliver components and parts, including sole or limited source components, in a timely manner, in the quantity, quality and prices desired;

• the timing of receipt of bookings and the timing of and our ability to ultimately convert bookings to net sales;

• the concentration of a significant amount of our backlog, and resultant net sales, with a few customers in the Microelectronics market;

• rescheduling of shipments or cancellation of orders by our customers;

• fluctuations in our product mix;

• the ability of our customers' other suppliers to provide sufficient material to support our customers' products;

• currency fluctuations and stability, in particular the Euro, the Japanese Yen, the South Korean Won, the Chinese RMB and the U.S. Dollar as compared to other currencies;

• commodity pricing;

• interpretation and impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act");

• introductions of new products and product enhancements by our competitors, entry of new competitors into our markets, pricing pressures and other competitive factors;

• the increasing focus by companies in China to vertically integrate and consolidate their supply chains fully with products manufactured in China; • our ability to develop, introduce, manufacture and ship new and enhanced products in a timely manner without defects;

• our ability to manage our manufacturing capacity across our diverse product lines and that of our suppliers, including our ability to successfully expand our manufacturing capacity in various locations around the world;

• our ability to successfully and fully integrate acquisitions, such as the historical Rofin businesses, into our operations and management;

• our ability to successfully internally transfer the manufacturing of products and related operations as part of our integration and internal reorganization efforts and to realize anticipated benefits (including savings) therefrom;

• our reliance on contract manufacturing;

• our reliance in part upon the ability of our OEM customers to develop and sell systems that incorporate our laser products;

• our customers' ability to manage their susceptibility to adverse economic conditions;

• the rate of market acceptance of our new products;

• the ability of our customers to pay for our products;

• expenses associated with acquisition-related activities, including the costs of acquiring businesses or technologies;

• seasonal sales trends, including with respect to Rofin's historical business, which has traditionally experienced a reduction in sales during the first half of its fiscal year as compared to the second half of its fiscal year;

• jurisdictional capital and currency controls negatively impacting our ability to move funds from or to an applicable jurisdiction;

• access to applicable credit markets by us, our customers and their end customers;

• the impact of rising Chinese consumer debt and eroding consumer confidence and spending in China;

• delays or reductions in customer purchases of our products in anticipation of the introduction of new and enhanced products by us or our competitors;

• our ability to control expenses;

• the level of capital spending of our customers;

• potential excess and/or obsolescence of our inventory;

• costs and timing of adhering to current and developing governmental regulations and reviews relating to our products and business, including import and export regulations in multiple jurisdictions;

• impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets;

• our ability to meet our expectations and forecasts and those of public market analysts and investors;

• the availability of research funding by governments with regard to our customers in the scientific business, such as universities;

• continued government spending on defense-related and scientific research projects where we are a vendor directly or as a subcontractor;

• maintenance of supply relating to products sold to the government on terms which we would prefer not to accept;

• changes in policy, interpretations, or challenges to the allowability of costs incurred under government cost accounting standards; Attachments Original document

