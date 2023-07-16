Certain Common Stock of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023.

Yesterday at 06:00 pm Share

Certain Common Stock of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUL-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 16-MAY-2023 to 16-JUL-2023.



Details:

For a period of 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement the directors, executive officers and certain stockholders have entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters pursuant to which each of these persons or entities, subject to certain exceptions, may not, without the prior written consent of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, (i) offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of our common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for our common stock (ii) enter into any swap or other agreement that transfers, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the Lock-Up Securities (iii) make any demand for or exercise any right with respect to the registration of Lock-Up Securities or (iv) publicly disclose the intention to do any of the foregoing, in each case other than (A) transfers of the Lock-Up Securities as a bona fide gift or gifts.