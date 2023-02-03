Advanced search
    CHRS   US19249H1032

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
8.490 USD   -5.25%
Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

02/03/2023 | 05:31pm EST
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective February 1, 2023, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 22,500 shares of the common stock of the Company to three newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $8.65, the closing trading price on the grant date.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

Coherus BioSciences Contact Information:

IR Contact
Marek Ciszewski
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
IR@coherus.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -299 M - -
Net Debt 2022 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 880 M 880 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 376
Free-Float 92,1%
Managers and Directors
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
McDavid Stilwell Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Vexler Chief Scientific Officer
Richard L. Hameister Chief Technical Officer
Rosh Dias Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.9.22%880
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.06%80 230
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.87%77 978
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.15.80%41 417
BIONTECH SE-3.87%35 092
BEIGENE, LTD.15.96%26 559