REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective July 20, 2023, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 187,000 shares of the common stock of the Company to newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $4.17, the closing trading price on the grant date. One Senior Vice President level executive was granted options to purchase 100,000 shares; and five additional non-officer employees were granted options to purchase an aggregate of 87,000 shares.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

