Former Global Controller of Merck & Co., Inc. Enhances Financial, Operational and Strategic Transformational Expertise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Coherus or the Company, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that Rita Karachun, CPA, CGMA, most recently Senior Vice President (SVP) and Global Controller for Merck & Co., Inc., (Merck) was appointed to its Board of Directors effective May 31, 2024.

Ms. Karachun has nearly four decades of experience leading finance, accounting, and SEC reporting functions at multi-billion-dollar global companies. Her experience includes more than 17 years at Merck, where she held positions of increasing financial management responsibility. As Global Controller at Merck, Ms. Karachun managed a global team responsible for all accounting and operational aspects of the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Rita to our Board, and are confident that her impressive experience in finance, accounting, and operational transformation will be invaluable to Coherus,” said Denny Lanfear, Coherus Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Rita’s deep understanding of the promise of I-O therapies, combined with her world-class financial expertise, will serve as a vital resource as we transform our Company and advance our pipeline.”

“I believe Coherus has both a solid, forward-looking vision of the innovative oncology space as well as a highly talented management team capable of successfully executing their strategic plans,” said Ms. Karachun. “I joined Merck at the outset of its effort to bring innovative oncology therapies to patients, and I am thrilled to now join the Coherus Board of Directors as the Company embarks on its own journey to develop the next generation of I-O therapies aimed at extending the survival of patients with cancer.”

While at Merck, Ms. Karachun served as a member of the Finance Risk Committee, responsible for global oversight of capital structure, dividend policy, insurance coverage, and more; the Enterprise Risk Management Committee, responsible for global oversight of risks, developing remediation plans, and ensuring a robust board governance process; and the Benefits Executive Oversight Committee, responsible for evaluation of health care and pension benefit plans, as well as global restructuring activities.

Prior to joining Merck, Ms. Karachun spent 16 years at AT&T, including serving as Assistant Controller – Chief Accountant at AT&T and as Finance Director at AT&T Capital Corp. She began her career as an auditor with Arthur Andersen LLP.

Ms. Karachun currently serves on the board of Jersey Battered Women’s Services, a not-for-profit organization. She is also on advisory committees for Financial Executives International and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ms. Karachun is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University. She completed her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certification in New Jersey. She also holds a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) certification.

As a matter of practice, the Coherus Board of Directors regularly evaluates the composition of the Board and considers how they can maintain the appropriate mix of skills, qualifications and diversity of backgrounds to best oversee the business and long-term strategy of the company.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer. Coherus is developing an innovative immuno-oncology pipeline that is expected to be synergistic with its proven commercial capabilities in oncology.

Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in two ongoing clinical studies: a Phase 1/2 study in advanced solid tumors and a Phase 2 study in hepatocellular carcinoma. CHS-114 is a highly selective, competitively positioned, cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors. CHS-1000 is a preclinical candidate targeting immune-suppressive mechanisms via the novel pathway ILT4.

Coherus markets LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), a novel next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Neulasta®, and YUSIMRY® (adalimumab-aqvh), a biosimilar of Humira®.

