    CHRS   US19249H1032

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
6.770 USD   -4.11%
Coherus Biosciences : Corporate Presentation – March 2023
PU
04:31pCoherus BioSciences' Q4 Non-GAAP Loss Widens, Revenue Falls; Shares Down After-Hours
MT
04:26pEarnings Flash (CHRS) COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Posts Q4 Revenue $45.4M, vs. Street Est of $48M
MT
Coherus BioSciences : Corporate Presentation – March 2023

03/06/2023 | 05:43pm EST
Corporate Presentation

March 2023

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information discussed today and contained herein, the matters discussed today and set forth in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding sustained future revenue growth, projected revenues in 2023 and 2026, our ability to advance our pre-clinical product candidates; our ability to launch products and product candidates as planned in 2023 and afterwards; our ability to successfully close on the transaction to acquire commercial rights to a biosimilar candidate to Eylea® in 1H 2023 or at all; our projections for the size and growth of the anti-VEGF market and other markets and our ability to gain market share or revenue growth in any of the markets for our products and product candidates; our projections about commercial synergies that may exist between our products and product candidates; expectations about ROI; our future ability to scale in any of the markets in which we compete; our projections for the future market share of CIMERLI®; our ability to expand payer coverage for our products; our projections about growing market share for UDENYCA®, including UDENYCA® OBI and UDENYCA ® AI; our ability to gain approval for our product candidates in the future with the FDA; our expectations that our products and product candidates may emerge as the standard of care for first-line treatment in the future; expectations about the size of the market for YUSIMRY and our ability to compete to gain share in a large market; and our expectations about our capacity to supply the adalimumab market. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus' actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties caused by our transition from a biosimilar focused company to an innovative immuno-oncology franchise funded by sales from FDA-approved therapeutics; the risks and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risks and uncertainties inherent with clinical research and commercialization; the risks and uncertainties of the clinical development and regulatory approval process, including (but not limited to) the timing of Coherus' regulatory filings and the ability of the FDA to complete required inspections outside of the U.S.; the risk that Coherus is unable to complete commercial transactions, such as the transaction to acquire commercial rights to a biosimilar candidate to Eylea®; risks and uncertainties in executing collaboration agreements and other joint ventures, including particular risks of working with international partners; and the risks and uncertainties of litigation. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Coherus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Coherus' business in general, see Coherus' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2023, including the section therein captioned "Risk Factors," and in other documents Coherus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. UDENYCA®, YUSIMRY and CIMERLI®, whether or not appearing in large print or with the trademark symbol, are trademarks of Coherus, its affiliates, related companies or its licensors or joint venture partners, unless otherwise noted. Trademarks and trade names of other companies appearing in this presentation are, to the knowledge of Coherus, the property of their respective owners..

2

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.

Agenda

  • Company Strategy and Summary
  • Ophthalmology Franchise
  • Oncology Franchise
  • YUSIMRY™ - Inflammatory Disease
  • Summary and Investment Rationale

3

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.

Strategic Transformation

Building an Innovative Oncology Franchise with Biosimilar Cash Flows

TIGIT + Tori

Ph 1/2 FPI

2023

Toripalimab NPC

Approval & Launch

Development of Clinical Candidates for Combinations with Toripalimab

ILT4 + Tori

ILT4Ph 1/2

IND Filing

2024

>$1.2B

TIGIT + Tori

Revenue

Ph 3

In 2026

2025

Eylea Biosimilar

Launch*

>$275M Revenue In 2023

Q-Code

Launch

Launch

Eylea Biosimilar

BLA Filing*

In-licenseCommercial-ready

Biosimilars

Launch

4

Biosimilar Portfolio Cash Flows Support Development of I-O Pipeline

*Assumes closing on definitive agreements for the exclusive commercialization rights to a biosimilar candidate to Eylea in 1H 2023.

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.

Strong Strategic Progress

Multiple Near-Term Product Launches and Innovative I-O Pipeline Provide Sustained Value Creation for Investors

New

Approval

Product Launches

Q4

'22

Q2

'23

1H

'23

Q3

'23

2023

Revenue Growth Supports Innovative

Immuno-Oncology Pipeline

  • Consecutive product launches and sustained revenue growth through the end of the decade
    • Biosimilars
    • Novel and Innovative Oncology
    • Projected 2026 revenues of $1.2B or greater
  • Toripalimab provides the foundation for I-O combinations
    • CHS-006,anti-TIGIT antibody Phase 1/2 Study active in US, Coherus sponsored
    • CHS-1000,ILT4 antibody, 2023 IND

Eylea® Biosimilar*

2025

Additional proprietary novel I-O candidates

(aflibercept-xxxx)

5

*Assumes closing on definitive agreements for the exclusive commercialization rights to a biosimilar candidate to Eylea in 1H 2023.

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Coherus BioSciences Inc. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -299 M - -
Net Debt 2022 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 693 M 693 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 376
Free-Float 92,1%
Managers and Directors
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
McDavid Stilwell Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Vexler Chief Scientific Officer
Richard L. Hameister Chief Technical Officer
Rosh Dias Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-10.86%693
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.01%83 171
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.60%74 688
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.23%35 282
BIONTECH SE-12.95%31 780
BEIGENE, LTD.9.73%25 158