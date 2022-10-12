Advanced search
    CHRS   US19249H1032

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
03:41 2022-10-12 pm EDT
8.495 USD   -2.02%
Coherus Biosciences : Corporate Presentation – October 2022
PU
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Publication of Positive Results from CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, in the Journal of Clinical Oncology
GL
Coherus, Junshi Publish Positive Results From Toripalimab Study
DJ
Coherus BioSciences : Corporate Presentation – October 2022

10/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

October 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information discussed today and contained herein, the matters discussed today and set forth in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding achieving future sales, profitability and cash flows in our portfolio; our ability to grow rapidly or at all; our ability to launch products as planned in 2023 and afterwards; our ability to deliver the revenues, operating expenses, growth and shareholder value that we project for future years such as 2026; our projections for the size and growth of the retina market and other markets and our ability to gain market share in any of the markets for our other products and product candidates; our projections about our products value propositions; our ability to gain approval for our product candidates in the future with the FDA; the projected market opportunity in Metastatic NPC and the ability of toripalimab + chemo to potentially become the standard of care for first-line treatment; projected synergies in our future potential launches; manufacturing projections including units at launch, launch-year manufacturing capacity and ability to provide supply guarantees; and Coherus' ability to advance early-stage assets in development. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus' actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties caused by our transition from a biosimilar focused company to an innovative immuno-oncology franchise funded by sales from FDA-approved therapeutics; the risks and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risks and uncertainties inherent with commercialization; the risks and uncertainties of the clinical development and regulatory approval process, including (but not limited to) the timing of Coherus' regulatory filings and the applicability of clinical data from trials outside of the U.S.; the risk that Coherus is unable to complete commercial transactions and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Coherus' biosimilar drug candidates; risks and uncertainties in executing collaboration agreements and other joint ventures, including particular risks of working with international partners; and the risks and uncertainties of litigation. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Coherus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking

statements, as well as risks relating to Coherus' business in general, see Coherus' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the

Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2022, including the section therein captioned "Risk Factors," and in other documents Coherus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. UDENYCA®, YUSIMRY and CIMERLI, whether or not appearing in large print or with the trademark symbol, are trademarks of Coherus, its affiliates, related companies or its licensors or joint venture partners, unless otherwise noted. Trademarks and trade names of other companies appearing in this presentation are, to the knowledge of Coherus, the property of their respective owners.

2| Copyright ©2022 All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL.

Discussion Topics

01

02

03

04

The Coherus

Four Planned

Immuno-

Conclusion

Commercial

Strategy

oncology

Launches

2022-2023

3 | Copyright ©2022 All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL.

An innovative immuno-oncology franchise funded by sales from a diversified portfolio of FDA-approved therapeutics

I-O

Internal

Innovative

Pipeline

Toripalimab +

Combinations

(i.e., TIGIT)

Toripalimab

Biosimilar Products

Pre-clinical Pipeline

Target

IND-

ID

Enabling Phase 1/2

Tori-TIGIT Combination

CHS-1000anti-ILT4

CHS-3318anti-CCR8

CHS-7304anti-CD73

Undisclosed Target #01

Undisclosed Target #02

Undisclosed Target #03

Leveraging growth and building long term shareholder value

4 | Copyright ©2022 All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL.

Coherus is transforming into a rapidly growing, profitable, innovative oncology company

1

3

2

Execute on

Develop innovative

Portfolio Cash Flow

Execute on

internal pipeline of

Generation

novel I-O agents

toripalimab

opportunities

Significant business model operating leverage

5 | Copyright ©2022 All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL.

Disclaimer

Coherus BioSciences Inc. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 240 M - -
Net income 2022 -284 M - -
Net Debt 2022 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 674 M 674 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 89,5%
Managers and Directors
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
McDavid Stilwell Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Vexler Chief Scientific Officer
Richard L. Hameister Chief Technical Officer
Rosh Dias Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-45.68%674
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.77%78 835
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.41%75 697
BIONTECH SE-49.77%31 469
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-41.47%27 916
GENMAB A/S3.46%23 194