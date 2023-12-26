By Ben Glickman

Coherus BioSciences has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an on-body injector of Udenyca, its cancer treatment.

The Redwood City, Calif.-based cancer-treatment developer's Udenyca Onbody was previously rejected by the FDA due to issues at a third-party filler. The company resubmitted its application weeks after.

Coherus said Tuesday that it expected Udenyca to be available commercially in the first quarter of 2024.

Udenyca is a cancer treatment administered the day after chemotherapy to reduce infections.

