Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies to treat cancer. It operates in the business of developing and commercializing the human pharmaceutical products segment. The Company's product pipeline comprises three product candidates, toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody being developed in collaboration with Junshi Biosciences; CHS-006, an antibody targeting TIGIT being developed in collaboration with Junshi Biosciences; and one wholly owned preclinical immuno-oncology program, CHS-1000, an antibody targeting ILT4. The Company markets UDENYCA (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, in the United States (the U.S). It also sells CIMERLI (ranibizumab-eqrn), a biosimilar of Lucentis, in the U.S. The Company also focused on developing Humira, a biosimilar YUSIMRY (adalimumab-aqvh) in the U.S.