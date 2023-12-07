Coherus BioSciences, Inc. announced that McDavid Stilwell, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Stilwell?s last day of employment with Coherus will be December 31, 2023, with ongoing service provided beyond that date by mutual agreement. Coherus will appoint a new interim Principal Financial Officer in late December 2023 or early January 2024 while it conducts a search for a new Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer.
December 07, 2023 at 05:55 pm EST
